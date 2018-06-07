Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON (6861 Views)

NIA Probe: Presidency Schemes To Shield Kingibe, Kyari & Rufai- Sahara Reporters / I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m- Acting D-G NIA / Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The June 12 election is considered one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history. It is believed to have been won by late Moshood Abiola and his running mate Babagana Kingibe. The election was annulled before final results were officially announced. Mr Abiola was eventually jailed by the Sani Abacha military dictatorship for seeking to actualise his mandate. He died in prison in 1998.



President Buhari on Wednesday decided to honour Mr Abiola by declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day. It was formally May 29. The president also declared that Mr Abiola would be given Nigeria’s highest national honour, GCFR, while Mr Kingibe would be given the second highest, GCON.



Coming under order 42 and 52, Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti-PDP), re-opened the issue to allow contributions. While commending Mr Buhari for the move, she wants him to do more in legalising the gesture



“For once, I want to thank the President of Nigeria. I want to say he has done well. This is one time that the President has given a thought to what (Moshood) Abiola and his family went through to fight for this democracy that we enjoy today.



“Going further, there are issues to be addressed so that we can be confident that this is not a Greek gift.”



She prayed the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce the result of the June 12, 1983 election officially, grant entitlements to the winners, recognise Babagana Kingibe as a former vice president and the executive declare June 12 a public holiday.



Mr Kingibe was running mate to Mr Abiola in the June 12, 1993 election. Mr Buhari on Wednesday announced that Mr Abiola would be conferred with Nigeria’s highest national honour, GCFR, while Mr Kingibe would be conferred with the second highest honour, GCON.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271497-senate-wants-mko-abiola-recognised-as-former-president-official-announcement-of-june-12-election-result.html





Crooked Kingibe just secured a generous pension for life



There are very few highly despicable and hated Nigerian politicians than Baba-Gana Kingibe and that is saying a lot for a Nigerian politician. Now this highly degenerate individual who has crawled back into the corridors of power like a sleuthing snake that he is, is being awarded an accolade that he is no way deserving of. But this after all is a Buhari govt where the owerllian rule applies that is where saints are condemned and criminals like Abacha are celebrated so it did not surprise me that a con man like Kingibe will find a place within the very heart of Buhari's govt.



This is the same Kingibe that never for once fought for the joint mandate of June 12 but rather quickly absorbed himself into the Abacha regime - the same regime that truncated that mandate.



Kingibe will disappear from Nigeria immediately after Abacha's death only to lobby his way into the Yaradua administration as SGF only to be abruptly rightfully sacked by Yaradua himself.



How does this new elevation of Kingibe to GCON benefit him? For one, he can go around parading himself as a former VP and also find his way to attend all future NEC meetings. But by far the best thing to accrue to Kingibe is that he gets to live out the rest of his degenerate hedonistic life at the expense of tax payers as he will now be entitled to annual pensions and perks that a retired VP enjoys. Crooked Kingibe just secured a generous pension for lifeThere are very few highly despicable and hated Nigerian politicians than Baba-Gana Kingibe and that is saying a lot for a Nigerian politician. Now this highly degenerate individual who has crawled back into the corridors of power like a sleuthing snake that he is, is being awarded an accolade that he is no way deserving of. But this after all is a Buhari govt where the owerllian rule applies that is where saints are condemned and criminals like Abacha are celebrated so it did not surprise me that a con man like Kingibe will find a place within the very heart of Buhari's govt.This is the same Kingibe that never for once fought for the joint mandate of June 12 but rather quickly absorbed himself into the Abacha regime - the same regime that truncated that mandate.Kingibe will disappear from Nigeria immediately after Abacha's death only to lobby his way into the Yaradua administration as SGF only to be abruptly rightfully sacked by Yaradua himself.How does this new elevation of Kingibe to GCON benefit him? For one, he can go around parading himself as a former VP and also find his way to attend all future NEC meetings. But by far the best thing to accrue to Kingibe is that he gets to live out the rest of his degenerate hedonistic life at the expense of tax payers as he will now be entitled to annual pensions and perks that a retired VP enjoys. 12 Likes

Only few will understand this 11 Likes 1 Share

You like writing sha

how will abiola be honoured with GCFR with recognizing his vice

sorry OP you missed this 2 Likes

POINT OF NOTE:



1. That Kingibe did not fight for the mandate still doesn't invalidate the fact that he was the presumed joint winner of the mandate and presumed Vice President-elect.



2. Since MKO is awarded GCFR (and rightly so) it is only necessary to award Kingibe GCON.



3. That Kingibe is GCON doesn't mean he was a former Vice President. He was Never VP of Nigeria, as one can only claim to occupy the office after taking oath of office.



4. Kingibe is not the only non-ex VP GCON, David Mark and Aliko Dangote are also GCON, yet not one of them have been VP or former VP.



5. GCON award is not equivalent to Vice Presidency, and holders of GCON are not entitled to any monetary benefit and pensions.



6. A former VP is not entitled to membership of National Executive Committee or Council of State.



Meanwhile, I think we should move beyond this subject... 37 Likes 3 Shares

latonyn:

You like writing sha

how will abiola be honoured with GCFR with recognizing his vice

sorry OP you missed this

But the real Hero of June 12, the man that ensured the election was free and fair, the man that risked his life to stand up to the threats of the military junta, the man that refused to do the bidding of the military was NEVER honoured nor remembered.



I mean Prof Humphrey Nwosu. But the real Hero of June 12, the man that ensured the election was free and fair, the man that risked his life to stand up to the threats of the military junta, the man that refused to do the bidding of the military was NEVER honoured nor remembered.I mean Prof Humphrey Nwosu. 14 Likes 2 Shares

TylerDurden:

There are very few highly despicable and hated Nigerian politicians than Baba-Gana Kingibe and that is saying a lot for a Nigerian politician. Now this highly degenerate individual who has crawled back into the corridors of power like a sleuthing snake that he is, is being awarded an accolade that he is no way deserving of. But this after all is a Buhari govt where the owerllian rule applies that is where saints are condemned and criminals like Abacha are celebrated so it did not surprise me that a con man like Kingibe will find a place within the very heart of Buhari's govt.



This is the same Kingibe that never for once fought for the joint mandate of June 12 but rather quickly absorbed himself into the Abacha regime - the same regime that truncated that mandate.



Kingibe will disappear from Nigeria immediately after Abacha's death only to lobby his way into the Yaradua administration as SGF only to be abruptly rightfully sacked by Yaradua himself.



How does this new elevation of Kingibe to GCON benefit him? For one, he can go around parading himself as a former VP and also find his way to attend all future NEC meetings. But by far the best thing to accrue to Kingibe is that he gets to live out the rest of his degenerate hedonistic life at the expense of tax payers as he will now be entitled to annual pensions and perks that a retired VP enjoys.





Please, Op, what benefit prestigious and, or economical will the award of GCFR and GCON do to Abiola and Gani respectively now that they are long dead and to the Yoruba Nation in general? Please, Op, what benefit prestigious and, or economical will the award of GCFR and GCON do to Abiola and Gani respectively now that they are long dead and to the Yoruba Nation in general? 6 Likes

IkpuNnegiEwu44:





But the real Hero of June 12, the man that ensured the election was free and fair, the man that risked his life to stand up to the threats of the military junta, the man that refused to do the bidding of the military was NEVER honoured nor remembered.



I mean Prof A.B.C Nwosu.

Humphrey Nwosu you mean ? Humphrey Nwosu you mean 8 Likes

gaby:





Humphrey Nwosu you mean ?

Thanks for the correction Thanks for the correction 2 Likes

IkpuNnegiEwu44:





Thanks for the correction

Always welcome bro...still seems like yesterday..i can still recall all of the events.



Thank God for newswatch magazines set up by late Dele Giwa and Ray Ekpu. That was when and how I got addicted to reading till date. Followed the events that led up to Giwa's assassination and burial, then the Bendel terrors of Anini and Osunbor.

Nostalgia..... Always welcome bro...still seems like yesterday..i can still recall all of the events.Thank God for newswatch magazines set up by late Dele Giwa and Ray Ekpu. That was when and how I got addicted to reading till date. Followed the events that led up to Giwa's assassination and burial, then the Bendel terrors of Anini and Osunbor.Nostalgia..... 3 Likes

This Government is surreptitiously forcing Nigerians to accept her or we get Anarchy and consequently Coup in our hands.

God help us.

eodavids:





Please, Op, what benefit prestigious and, or economical will the award of GCFR and GCON do to Abiola and Gani respectively now that they are long dead and to the Yoruba Nation in general?

I was referring to that vulture Kingibe I was referring to that vulture Kingibe 2 Likes

Cool

The OP got it wrong, he was awarded the GCON national honour but that doesn't translate into being recognised as a former VP. Other Nigerians like Dangote who have never been vice presidents are also recipients of GCON. The constitution is very clear in how to become a vice president of Nigeria and getting it by award or recognition is not part of it. 1 Like

Buhari na were

If Ojukwu had been awarded something, I am very sure this noise will not be this much.



MKO and Kingibe deserve it because they work towards the democratization of Nigeria.



Unlike, Francis Arthur Nzeribe, Chukwumerije who connived with the IBB them to truncate the elections.



History never forgets. 5 Likes 2 Shares

OjujuCalabar:

Please They should look for some titles for Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu and Alex Ekwueme.

Such awards are not meant for cowards such as Ojukwu, unlike him, Abiola never disguised like a woman to Ivory Coast but rather preferred to die in the struggle to claim his mandate.



BTW, Alex Ekwueme was part of the Shagari government that supervised the most brazen looting by civilian governments before GEJ 4 Likes 1 Share

hmmn

By Dele Momodu



ONE NIGERIA!



Kano and Katsina states have the highest numbers of newly recruited police officers, a list of successful applicants released by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has shown.



About 37, 000 candidates from across Nigeria had written the examination for the 2018 police constable recruitment, and only 5, 233 were shortlisted.

Kano has 308 candidates, followed by Katsina with 238.



Oyo is in a third place with 225, and at 42, the federal capital territory (FCT) has the least number of candidates.



North-west - 1, 300



South-west - 921



North-central - 823



South-south - 779



North-East - 759



South-east - 651



Courtesy The Cable



MY TAKE



One Nigeria!



The curious thing is that they said they set EXAMS that produced these shortlisted recruits....so we’re now to believe that the North West beat all other regions in the JAMB-administered exams? Really laughable!



One Nigeria!



So as it stands under Buhari, Kano and Katsina have the highest number of people in DSS, Immigration and now Police recruitments. And you know what this means? They’re set up to produce the largest number of highest ranking officers in years to come so they’re assured of control for generations.



One Nigeria!



No country can exist with this sort of shameless enthronement of ethnic-driven mediocrity and clear attempt at dominance. Such lopsidedness runs against nature itself and will not stand for long, not because we want or do not want it to be so but because nature simply abhors lopsidedness and will make efforts to right itself.



I hope when the natural consequences of acts like this come, we will be able to bear it. I hope.". 5 Likes 2 Shares

Rubbish







All these show for nothing





Failure 1 Like

All I see here is the desperation of a loser 1 Like

No news!

e7ejinima:

Only few will understand this

Nairaland get enough indomie generation kids now. Nairaland get enough indomie generation kids now.

TonyeBarcanista:

POINT OF NOTE:



1. That Kingibe did not fight for the mandate still doesn't invalidate the fact that he was the presumed joint winner of the mandate and presumed Vice President-elect.



2. Since MKO is awarded GCFR (and rightly so) it is only necessary to award Kingibe GCON.



3. That Kingibe is GCON doesn't mean he was a former Vice President. He was Never VP of Nigeria, as one can only claim to occupy the office after taking oath of office.



4. Kingibe is not the only non-ex VP GCON, David Mark and Aliko Dangote are also GCON, yet not one of them have been VP or former VP.



5. GCON award is not equivalent to Vice Presidency, and holders of GCON are not entitled to any monetary benefit and pensions.



6. A former VP is not entitled to membership of National Executive Committee or Council of State.



Meanwhile, I think we should move beyond this subject...

I can't believe I just agreed with this post. I can't believe I just agreed with this post. 2 Likes

good one

IkpuNnegiEwu44:





But the real Hero of June 12, the man that ensured the election was free and fair, the man that risked his life to stand up to the threats of the military junta, the man that refused to do the bidding of the military was NEVER honoured nor remembered.



I mean Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

Yet he couldn't declare the winner until decades later.



He was a coward, abeg.



If Jega had done same, Nigeria would have been in turmoil. Yet he couldn't declare the winner until decades later.He was a coward, abeg.If Jega had done same, Nigeria would have been in turmoil. 3 Likes

That crook who abandoned MKO and served as a minister under Abacha

Oo