|Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by TylerDurden: 9:27am
The June 12 election is considered one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history. It is believed to have been won by late Moshood Abiola and his running mate Babagana Kingibe. The election was annulled before final results were officially announced. Mr Abiola was eventually jailed by the Sani Abacha military dictatorship for seeking to actualise his mandate. He died in prison in 1998.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271497-senate-wants-mko-abiola-recognised-as-former-president-official-announcement-of-june-12-election-result.html
Crooked Kingibe just secured a generous pension for life
There are very few highly despicable and hated Nigerian politicians than Baba-Gana Kingibe and that is saying a lot for a Nigerian politician. Now this highly degenerate individual who has crawled back into the corridors of power like a sleuthing snake that he is, is being awarded an accolade that he is no way deserving of. But this after all is a Buhari govt where the owerllian rule applies that is where saints are condemned and criminals like Abacha are celebrated so it did not surprise me that a con man like Kingibe will find a place within the very heart of Buhari's govt.
This is the same Kingibe that never for once fought for the joint mandate of June 12 but rather quickly absorbed himself into the Abacha regime - the same regime that truncated that mandate.
Kingibe will disappear from Nigeria immediately after Abacha's death only to lobby his way into the Yaradua administration as SGF only to be abruptly rightfully sacked by Yaradua himself.
How does this new elevation of Kingibe to GCON benefit him? For one, he can go around parading himself as a former VP and also find his way to attend all future NEC meetings. But by far the best thing to accrue to Kingibe is that he gets to live out the rest of his degenerate hedonistic life at the expense of tax payers as he will now be entitled to annual pensions and perks that a retired VP enjoys.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by e7ejinima: 10:09am
Only few will understand this
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by latonyn(m): 10:14am
You like writing sha
how will abiola be honoured with GCFR with recognizing his vice
sorry OP you missed this
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:22am
POINT OF NOTE:
1. That Kingibe did not fight for the mandate still doesn't invalidate the fact that he was the presumed joint winner of the mandate and presumed Vice President-elect.
2. Since MKO is awarded GCFR (and rightly so) it is only necessary to award Kingibe GCON.
3. That Kingibe is GCON doesn't mean he was a former Vice President. He was Never VP of Nigeria, as one can only claim to occupy the office after taking oath of office.
4. Kingibe is not the only non-ex VP GCON, David Mark and Aliko Dangote are also GCON, yet not one of them have been VP or former VP.
5. GCON award is not equivalent to Vice Presidency, and holders of GCON are not entitled to any monetary benefit and pensions.
6. A former VP is not entitled to membership of National Executive Committee or Council of State.
Meanwhile, I think we should move beyond this subject...
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 10:22am
latonyn:
But the real Hero of June 12, the man that ensured the election was free and fair, the man that risked his life to stand up to the threats of the military junta, the man that refused to do the bidding of the military was NEVER honoured nor remembered.
I mean Prof Humphrey Nwosu.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by eodavids(m): 10:28am
TylerDurden:
Please, Op, what benefit prestigious and, or economical will the award of GCFR and GCON do to Abiola and Gani respectively now that they are long dead and to the Yoruba Nation in general?
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by gaby(m): 10:30am
IkpuNnegiEwu44:
Humphrey Nwosu you mean?
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 11:57am
gaby:
Thanks for the correction
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by gaby(m): 12:02pm
IkpuNnegiEwu44:
Always welcome bro...still seems like yesterday..i can still recall all of the events.
Thank God for newswatch magazines set up by late Dele Giwa and Ray Ekpu. That was when and how I got addicted to reading till date. Followed the events that led up to Giwa's assassination and burial, then the Bendel terrors of Anini and Osunbor.
Nostalgia.....
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by orisa37: 12:30pm
This Government is surreptitiously forcing Nigerians to accept her or we get Anarchy and consequently Coup in our hands.
God help us.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by TylerDurden: 4:46pm
eodavids:
I was referring to that vulture Kingibe
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Nairalandmentor(m): 6:07pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Deyalright(m): 6:07pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Himmler: 6:08pm
The OP got it wrong, he was awarded the GCON national honour but that doesn't translate into being recognised as a former VP. Other Nigerians like Dangote who have never been vice presidents are also recipients of GCON. The constitution is very clear in how to become a vice president of Nigeria and getting it by award or recognition is not part of it.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by lowgeorge(m): 6:08pm
Buhari na were
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Bolustical: 6:09pm
If Ojukwu had been awarded something, I am very sure this noise will not be this much.
MKO and Kingibe deserve it because they work towards the democratization of Nigeria.
Unlike, Francis Arthur Nzeribe, Chukwumerije who connived with the IBB them to truncate the elections.
History never forgets.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Bolustical: 6:09pm
OjujuCalabar:
Such awards are not meant for cowards such as Ojukwu, unlike him, Abiola never disguised like a woman to Ivory Coast but rather preferred to die in the struggle to claim his mandate.
BTW, Alex Ekwueme was part of the Shagari government that supervised the most brazen looting by civilian governments before GEJ
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Bolustical: 6:09pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by rozayx5(m): 6:10pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Geofavor(m): 6:10pm
All I see here is the desperation of a loser
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Viergeachar: 6:10pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Coldfeets: 6:11pm
e7ejinima:
Nairaland get enough indomie generation kids now.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by AZeD1(m): 6:13pm
TonyeBarcanista:
I can't believe I just agreed with this post.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by anthony3: 6:13pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Viergeachar: 6:13pm
IkpuNnegiEwu44:
Yet he couldn't declare the winner until decades later.
He was a coward, abeg.
If Jega had done same, Nigeria would have been in turmoil.
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by KingsCity: 6:13pm
That crook who abandoned MKO and served as a minister under Abacha
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by GreenMavro: 6:14pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by Sundayfhd1: 6:15pm
|Re: Abiola: Babagana Kingibe Recognized As Former Vice President, Bags GCON by ikorodureporta: 6:15pm
This is the right time to unveil another STATUE....i hope the CONCERNED AUTHORITY are listening
well,
LIKE for June 12
SHARE for May 29
