Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo (3683 Views)

Paul Okoye's Throwback Photo In Baggy Jean: "So I Was Somebody Baby Like This" / Kiss Daniel's Hairstyle In Throwback Photo / JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Gone are those days.....lol







Gist from praize news





News source :: Mavin boss Don jazzy rock baggy jeans in this hilarious throwback photo.Gone are those days.....lolNews source :: http://www.praizenews.com/don-jazzy-rock-baggy-jeans-in-throwback-photo/

Na money be fine bobo 2 Likes

How old is this man? even his juniors are receiving sense while he is losing the little he has.. Agbaya with 2 inches. 1 Like

Bros has really come a long way 1 Like

What kind of Witch craft is this? I wanted to post this first

Can anything good come out from a man that have exchange his marital life with wealth







Don Jazzy,

The man who made and umade D'Banj. Don Jazzy,The man who made and umade D'Banj. 3 Likes 1 Share

Don Baba



The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com

See his room. Dirty IPOB youth

All I see in this thread is a bunch of jealous people. Get a life suckers. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Don Jazzy,

The man who made and umade D'Banj.



That Afonja boy thought without him Don Jazzy will be no where today. Don Jazzy showed him that Igbo blood flows in his veins That Afonja boy thought without him Don Jazzy will be no where today. Don Jazzy showed him that Igbo blood flows in his veins 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Don Jazzy,

The man who made and umade D'Banj.



Pls tell me there is more. This can't be all! Pls tell me there is more. This can't be all!

Don nwa mama. Continue making us proud



Don baba has always Been a clown � See poseDon baba has always Been a clown

My crush that year...





Very cheap and you might be interested Fresh boy right from time. Keep going higher sir.Very cheap and you might be interested www.nairaland.com/4543541/neat-samsung-s7-edge-4gb

Still a big nosed motheefuccer



Lol... This Bros na clown...

Mungo park

Mavin boss

Viralkid:

How old is this man? even his juniors are receiving sense while he is losing the little he has.. Agbaya with 2 inches. see hater. Don jazzy is one of the most decent artist if not the most decent in Nigeria. Unfortunately ur attitude will not let u get to his status see hater. Don jazzy is one of the most decent artist if not the most decent in Nigeria. Unfortunately ur attitude will not let u get to his status 1 Like

Viralkid:

How old is this man? even his juniors are receiving sense while he is losing the little he has.. Agbaya with 2 inches.

Really ?

bad belle go kill some people.



What have you achieved with your sense ? Really ?bad belle go kill some people.What have you achieved with your sense ? 1 Like

Simonrom:

Na money be fine bobo lol lol

nairavsdollars:

See his room. Dirty IPOB youth

Shatap Dia

Show us yours Shatap DiaShow us yours 2 Likes 1 Share

WhichKindWahala:

See pose

Don baba has always Been a clown � Even the caption too.



Two inches aka biro cover . Lmao Even the caption too.Two inches aka biro cover . Lmao

1 Like