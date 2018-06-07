₦airaland Forum

Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Mrop(m): 10:07am
Mavin boss Don jazzy rock baggy jeans in this hilarious throwback photo.


Gone are those days.....lol



Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Mrop(m): 10:07am
Lol





Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Simonrom(m): 10:09am
Na money be fine bobo

2 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Viralkid: 10:09am
How old is this man? even his juniors are receiving sense while he is losing the little he has.. Agbaya with 2 inches.

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by sinaj(f): 10:11am
Bros has really come a long way grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:12am
shocked
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by MsLalasticlala(f): 10:18am
What kind of Witch craft is this? I wanted to post this first
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:19am
Can anything good come out from a man that have exchange his marital life with wealth undecided
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 12:19pm
shocked


Don Jazzy,
The man who made and umade D'Banj.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Tunesplayng: 12:20pm
Don Baba

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by nairavsdollars(f): 12:20pm
See his room. Dirty IPOB youth
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by wildcatter23(m): 12:21pm
All I see in this thread is a bunch of jealous people. Get a life suckers.

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:21pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Don Jazzy,
The man who made and umade D'Banj.

That Afonja boy thought without him Don Jazzy will be no where today. Don Jazzy showed him that Igbo blood flows in his veins

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by pafo(m): 12:21pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Don Jazzy,
The man who made and umade D'Banj.

Pls tell me there is more. This can't be all!
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:21pm
Don nwa mama. Continue making us proud
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by WhichKindWahala(m): 12:21pm
See pose grin
Don baba has always Been a clown cheesy
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 12:21pm
angry
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Ivanmykel(f): 12:21pm
My crush that year...
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by itiswellandwell: 12:21pm
Fresh boy right from time. Keep going higher sir.

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Jenomtwist(m): 12:21pm
Still a big nosed motheefuccer
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by McBrooklyn(m): 12:22pm
Lol... This Bros na clown... grin grin
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Celestyn8213: 12:22pm
Mungo park
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by emeijeh(m): 12:22pm

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by donblade85555(m): 12:22pm
Mavin boss
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by brownhawk: 12:22pm
Viralkid:
How old is this man? even his juniors are receiving sense while he is losing the little he has.. Agbaya with 2 inches.
see hater. Don jazzy is one of the most decent artist if not the most decent in Nigeria. Unfortunately ur attitude will not let u get to his status

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by stevenakp(m): 12:23pm
Viralkid:
How old is this man? even his juniors are receiving sense while he is losing the little he has.. Agbaya with 2 inches.

Really ?
bad belle go kill some people.

What have you achieved with your sense ?

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Banesball: 12:23pm
Simonrom:
Na money be fine bobo
lol
Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by zombieHUNTER: 12:23pm
nairavsdollars:
See his room. Dirty IPOB youth

Shatap Dia
Show us yours

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by WhichKindWahala(m): 12:23pm
WhichKindWahala:
See pose grin
Don baba has always Been a clown cheesy
Even the caption too.
grin grin
Two inches aka biro cover . Lmao

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by Fukafuka: 12:23pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Rocks Baggy Jeans In Throwback Photo by chuksohams(m): 12:24pm
Na u be d bàbà wey do Jaz for am? cry
RETIREDMUMU:
Can anything good come out from a man that have exchange his marital life with wealth undecided

1 Like

