



Facebook is the biggest social media platform in the world, and for your website to gain more traction, I would suggest having the knowledge of embedding videos on it. Research shows that people are more drawn to media rather than text, so you can tap into this.



These features help to increase user engagement and overall reach. Embedding Facebook videos on WordPress has become easier with the ever-increasing popularity of Facebook Live and Facebook videos. I would recommend that you should never upload videos to WordPress, but use a video sharing site such as YouTube to do it.



Having said that, let’s take a look at how to embed Facebook videos on a WordPress site. Let’s dive in.



Embedding Facebook Videos in WordPress



1. The first thing you need to do is to locate the video you want to embed on your WordPress site.



2. After doing this, you need to right click on the video or date, and then copy link address. Copy the Facebook video URL.



3. Visit the Facebook embedded video player website. Scroll down to the code generator section.



4. Paste the URL you copied earlier in the ‘URL of video’ field.



5. Next, you need to click on the get code button which will bring up a popup showing you two boxes of code.







The first part of the code will have to go in your websites header section. For this, you have a myriad of ways you can achieve this. If you are a very good programmer, good. You can add it to your theme or a child theme by editing the header.php file and then pasting it right after the <body> tag. If you feel coding is a bore, you can install and activate the Insert Headers and Footers plugin from the WordPress.org website.





