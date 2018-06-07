₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by activistjohnny(m): 11:04am
APC members in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area defected to PDP, burns their brooms. watch the video below :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mtF8EeACzQ
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by bounty007(m): 2:15pm
haba..
think say na public holidays be dia problem for southwest?
why burn broom again..
with June 12.. all sins are forgiven and every death by terrorists have resurrected..
behold all things have become perfect
why decamp again..
Buhari's till heaven come
mumu...
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Paperwhite(m): 2:20pm
APC jazz don clear for some people eyes.Bleep both APC & PDP.
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by obonujoker(m): 2:44pm
Don't get it twisted..... Honouring Abiola doesn't mean SW will vote for you....
Abiola deserves such status anyway, buh there are other heroes which we as a country needs to honour...m
If I ever become a President, we must have Hausa day, Igbo day and Yoruba day, where every worker must wear the attires of that culture on its day...
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by EasterDell: 2:47pm
Na so
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Throwback: 2:49pm
obonujoker:
You are obviously a clown who has no business with serious governance.
While you're at it, also declare Ijaw day and Kanuri day, Urhobo day, Bini day, Igala day, Berom day and Ibibio day
Indeed you are a joker.
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by obonujoker(m): 2:56pm
Throwback:
Ogbeni koshi kuro... I guess those ones that celebrate guy fawkes or thanksgiving or Halloween are jokers.... Well many of you on this site are tribalist though...
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Throwback: 2:59pm
obonujoker:
Ogbeni, stay at home and declare every day public holiday for the over 200 tribes in Nigeria.
You must think governance is a circus show.
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by obonujoker(m): 3:04pm
Throwback:
IPOB bore me..... I'm talking of the three major tribes in Nigeria....
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by futprintz(m): 3:53pm
Many might have forgotten that the current IG , Idris was the CP of Kano State when Buhari polled 2Million votes and Jonathan only 150,000 in the last 2015 election.
The then INEC Returning Officer in Kano was burnt to death together with his family in their home, immediately after the election and the result announced.
Till date no arrest nor anything found as the cause of the fire .
NOW HEAR THIS:-
As if it is a payback for a job well done,CP Idris was promoted to IGP over 12 other senior CPs, over 22 senior AIGs, and of course over the 7 most senior DIG police officers to become IGP immediately Buhari was sworn in.
Every other officer that was senior to CP Idris was retired just to make way for the now IG Idris to occupy this highest position.
Corruption is not only when you embezzled money.
There are several forms of corruption that has become cankerworm in our governance, nepotism is one of them. Comr Ohinoyi Mathew Okene wrote :
Idris Ibrahim was a CP in Kano during the 2015 election. That was in March 2015. How did he become Inspector Gen by March, 2016?
CP - AIG - DIG - IGP. Classical corruption from Buhari. FACTS DON'T LIE
Here is the list of the AIGs that were retired to make former Kano state commissioner of police, Idris Ibrahim, the IGP:
1 Bala A Hassan
2.Yahaya Garba Ardo
3. Irmiya F Yarima
4. Danladi Y Mshebwala
5. Tambari Y. Mohammed
6..Bala Magaji Nasarawa
7. MUsa Abdulsalam
8. Adisa Bolanta
9. Mohammed J Gana
10. Umaru Abubakar Manko
11. Lawal Tanko
12. Olufemi A. Adenaike
13. Johson A Ogunsakin
14. Adenrele T. Shinaba
15. James O. Caulcrick
16 Olufefemi David Ogumbayode
17. Edgar T Nanakumo
18. Kalafite H. Adeyemi
19. Patrick D Dokumor
20. Mbu Joseph Mbu
21. Sabo Ibrahim Ringim.
21of them
ALL the 7 DIGs were also retired. That was a lot of heads to roll for one man's. Remember also that Kano INEC returning officer, with his whole family, was burnt to death. Till date the case has not seen the light of day. All the registered voters in Kano for 2015 presidential election voted 100% for APC. No single invalid vote, no card reader malfunction. Go figure
Please note that I am not saying anything other than supplying facts. Dazzall.
#COPIED
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by NotComplaining: 3:54pm
PDP Flag N200
APC Flag N200
Broom N200
Matches N50
Street DJ N5000
Touts (10) N500ea
Total avg = 10,650
Empty Promises - ∞
Are you telling me the youth dont have 10k to spare to contest for elections?! These criminals are spending juju money to ruin millions of lives.
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by QuitNotice(m): 3:54pm
Ledem go. They just want to get a share of the money PDP is offering They wee decamp back to APC before 2019 elections. When people who only know how to do this will resume like...
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by lowgeorge(m): 3:55pm
Better yooba pple
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Nairalandmentor(m): 3:55pm
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by DAREH13: 3:55pm
YARIMO,MADRIDGUY,NGENU
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by jbtobsyn(m): 3:55pm
obonujoker:Oga na u go buy cloth for the people and sow it for them abi. Think before you spew nonsense.Idiot
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by skales67: 3:55pm
why won't they defect?
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by alonzold: 3:56pm
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by flexyrule(m): 3:57pm
Naso
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:57pm
Buhari's ship is sinking very fast
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by package7(m): 3:58pm
What is the difference between PDP and APC?
Just mention one... Biko
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by chuksjuve(m): 3:58pm
Throwback of a person Is trying to makr himself to make sense but the more he tries the more he sounds like a broken record!
30k BMC Money doing wonders
The hustle is real
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by OhiOfIhima: 3:59pm
Dis mofo has been vindicated, d food shared to his LG/wards are not in his authorities. Slowpoke politician still d youths are not learning deir lesson, once dey see raw cash, deir brain confiscate.
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by g5000: 3:59pm
obonujoker:Why not just declare a cultural day where everyone gets to wear their attires to work and students get to write an essay about what they find most interesting about other tribes apart from theirs, community and political leaders must also publish something in the local media about what they find interesting in other tribes that they will love to add in their daily routines.
Some countries do that in Africa
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:00pm
Please
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by maestroferddi: 4:00pm
Say no to failure.
Say no
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by wellmax(m): 4:01pm
Ajeromi Ifelodun hahahaha. If you know you know. Na ipob full there, no space for them in APC. We don't want you sef
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by flexyrule(m): 4:01pm
obonujoker:Stop sounding empty. Your initial comment was clownish. You sound even more stu-pidier trying to justify it.
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by Ziggylady(f): 4:02pm
|Re: APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms by gurunlocker: 4:02pm
Throwback:
Zombie Alert! New infected BMC is in town. Welcome, you have a lot of work to do.
