Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Members In Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Badagry Defect To PDP, Burn Their Brooms (2095 Views)

Political Thugs Storm Hotel In Asaba, Beat APC Members To Coma. Photos / APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) / Kaduna People Burn Their Brooms, Dump APC For PDP (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mtF8EeACzQ APC members in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area defected to PDP, burns their brooms. watch the video below : 1 Share





think say na public holidays be dia problem for southwest?



why burn broom again..



with June 12.. all sins are forgiven and every death by terrorists have resurrected..



behold all things have become perfect



why decamp again..



Buhari's till heaven come



mumu... haba..think say na public holidays be dia problem for southwest?why burn broom again..with June 12.. all sins are forgiven and every death by terrorists have resurrected..behold all things have become perfectwhy decamp again..Buhari's till heaven comemumu... 5 Likes 1 Share

APC jazz don clear for some people eyes.Bleep both APC & PDP. 4 Likes

Don't get it twisted..... Honouring Abiola doesn't mean SW will vote for you....



Abiola deserves such status anyway, buh there are other heroes which we as a country needs to honour...m



If I ever become a President, we must have Hausa day, Igbo day and Yoruba day, where every worker must wear the attires of that culture on its day... 4 Likes 1 Share

Na so

obonujoker:

Don't get it twisted..... Honouring Abiola doesn't mean SW will vote for you....



Abiola deserves such status anyway, buh there are other heroes which we as a country needs to honour...m



If I ever become a President, we must have Hausa day, Igbo day and Yoruba day, where every worker must wear the attires of that culture on its day...



You are obviously a clown who has no business with serious governance.



While you're at it, also declare Ijaw day and Kanuri day, Urhobo day, Bini day, Igala day, Berom day and Ibibio day



Indeed you are a joker. You are obviously a clown who has no business with serious governance.While you're at it, also declare Ijaw day and Kanuri day, Urhobo day, Bini day, Igala day, Berom day and Ibibio dayIndeed you are a joker. 4 Likes 1 Share

Throwback:







You are obviously a clown who has no business with serious governance.



While you're at it, also declare Ijaw day and Kanuri day, Urhobo day, Bini day, Igala day, Berom day and Ibibio day



Indeed you are a joker.

Ogbeni koshi kuro... I guess those ones that celebrate guy fawkes or thanksgiving or Halloween are jokers.... Well many of you on this site are tribalist though... Ogbeni koshi kuro... I guess those ones that celebrate guy fawkes or thanksgiving or Halloween are jokers.... Well many of you on this site are tribalist though... 1 Like

obonujoker:





Ogbeni koshi kuro... I guess those ones that celebrate guy fawkes or thanksgiving or Halloween are jokers.... Well many of you on this site are tribalist though...

Ogbeni, stay at home and declare every day public holiday for the over 200 tribes in Nigeria.



You must think governance is a circus show. Ogbeni, stay at home and declare every day public holiday for the over 200 tribes in Nigeria.You must think governance is a circus show. 2 Likes 1 Share

Throwback:





Ogbeni, stay at home and declare every day public holiday for the over 200 tribes in Nigeria.



You must think governance is a circus show.

IPOB bore me..... I'm talking of the three major tribes in Nigeria.... IPOB bore me..... I'm talking of the three major tribes in Nigeria....

Many might have forgotten that the current IG , Idris was the CP of Kano State when Buhari polled 2Million votes and Jonathan only 150,000 in the last 2015 election.

The then INEC Returning Officer in Kano was burnt to death together with his family in their home, immediately after the election and the result announced.



Till date no arrest nor anything found as the cause of the fire .



NOW HEAR THIS:-

As if it is a payback for a job well done,CP Idris was promoted to IGP over 12 other senior CPs, over 22 senior AIGs, and of course over the 7 most senior DIG police officers to become IGP immediately Buhari was sworn in.



Every other officer that was senior to CP Idris was retired just to make way for the now IG Idris to occupy this highest position.



Corruption is not only when you embezzled money.

There are several forms of corruption that has become cankerworm in our governance, nepotism is one of them. Comr Ohinoyi Mathew Okene wrote :



Idris Ibrahim was a CP in Kano during the 2015 election. That was in March 2015. How did he become Inspector Gen by March, 2016?

CP - AIG - DIG - IGP. Classical corruption from Buhari. FACTS DON'T LIE

Here is the list of the AIGs that were retired to make former Kano state commissioner of police, Idris Ibrahim, the IGP:



1 Bala A Hassan

2.Yahaya Garba Ardo

3. Irmiya F Yarima

4. Danladi Y Mshebwala

5. Tambari Y. Mohammed

6..Bala Magaji Nasarawa

7. MUsa Abdulsalam

8. Adisa Bolanta

9. Mohammed J Gana

10. Umaru Abubakar Manko

11. Lawal Tanko

12. Olufemi A. Adenaike

13. Johson A Ogunsakin

14. Adenrele T. Shinaba

15. James O. Caulcrick

16 Olufefemi David Ogumbayode

17. Edgar T Nanakumo

18. Kalafite H. Adeyemi

19. Patrick D Dokumor

20. Mbu Joseph Mbu

21. Sabo Ibrahim Ringim.



21of them

ALL the 7 DIGs were also retired. That was a lot of heads to roll for one man's. Remember also that Kano INEC returning officer, with his whole family, was burnt to death. Till date the case has not seen the light of day. All the registered voters in Kano for 2015 presidential election voted 100% for APC. No single invalid vote, no card reader malfunction. Go figure



Please note that I am not saying anything other than supplying facts. Dazzall.

#COPIED 1 Like

PDP Flag N200

APC Flag N200

Broom N200

Matches N50

Street DJ N5000

Touts (10) N500ea



Total avg = 10,650



Empty Promises - ∞



Are you telling me the youth dont have 10k to spare to contest for elections?! These criminals are spending juju money to ruin millions of lives.

They wee decamp back to APC before 2019 elections. When people who only know how to do this will resume like... Ledem go. They just want to get a share of the money PDP is offeringThey wee decamp back to APC before 2019 elections. When people who only know how to do this will resume like...

Better yooba pple

YARIMO,MADRIDGUY,NGENU 2 Likes

obonujoker:





Ogbeni koshi kuro... I guess those ones that celebrate guy fawkes or thanksgiving or Halloween are jokers.... Well many of you on this site are tribalist though... Oga na u go buy cloth for the people and sow it for them abi. Think before you spew nonsense.Idiot Oga na u go buy cloth for the people and sow it for them abi. Think before you spew nonsense.Idiot

why won't they defect?

get the cheapest gateway payment ever in all history.

Naso

Buhari's ship is sinking very fast

What is the difference between PDP and APC?





Just mention one... Biko





30k BMC Money doing wonders



The hustle is real

Throwback of a person Is trying to makr himself to make sense but the more he tries the more he sounds like a broken record!30k BMC Money doing wondersThe hustle is real

Dis mofo has been vindicated, d food shared to his LG/wards are not in his authorities. Slowpoke politician still d youths are not learning deir lesson, once dey see raw cash, deir brain confiscate.

obonujoker:

Don't get it twisted..... Honouring Abiola doesn't mean SW will vote for you....



Abiola deserves such status anyway, buh there are other heroes which we as a country needs to honour...m



If I ever become a President, we must have Hausa day, Igbo day and Yoruba day, where every worker must wear the attires of that culture on its day... Why not just declare a cultural day where everyone gets to wear their attires to work and students get to write an essay about what they find most interesting about other tribes apart from theirs, community and political leaders must also publish something in the local media about what they find interesting in other tribes that they will love to add in their daily routines.



Some countries do that in Africa Why not just declare a cultural day where everyone gets to wear their attires to work and students get to write an essay about what they find most interesting about other tribes apart from theirs, community and political leaders must also publish something in the local media about what they find interesting in other tribes that they will love to add in their daily routines.Some countries do that in Africa

Please

Say no to failure.



Say no

Ajeromi Ifelodun hahahaha. If you know you know. Na ipob full there, no space for them in APC. We don't want you sef

obonujoker:





IPOB bore me..... I'm talking of the three major tribes in Nigeria.... Stop sounding empty. Your initial comment was clownish. You sound even more stu-pidier trying to justify it. Stop sounding empty. Your initial comment was clownish. You sound even more stu-pidier trying to justify it.