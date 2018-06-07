₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,341 members, 4,283,658 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 12:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) (6062 Views)
|Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by aminulive: 12:15pm
@POLITICSNGR
The Nigerian police force has released videos of all the other Offa bank robbery suspects who reportedly fingered the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as their sponsor.
PoliticsNGR has obtained the videos showing the notorious criminals admitting and exposing their roles in the grand crime.
It will be recalled that the Senate President was asked to report to the police headquarters for questioning and upon accepting the invitation, the Nigerian police quickly recanted, asking that Saraki responds via a written statement.
Watch the videos HERE
https://politicsngr.com/just-police-releases-damning-confessions-offa-bank-robbers-video/
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by PurplePatch(m): 12:17pm
Animals In human skin.
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by koboko69: 12:25pm
All this main stream media and blogs just keep adding Saraki to the headline just for traffic...
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Authoreety: 12:26pm
If it wr to be in saner climes the senate president wld hav resigned for indirectly or even directly being the cause of those lifes that wr lost during d robbery attack
Besides, im sure buhari knows abt all ds nd im stil wondering why he hasnt taken any action!
Nna eh Na wa o..
Infact,
Ds country is ruined!
5 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Tunesplayng: 12:26pm
Nobody Is Above the law Arrest Him
The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Biglittlelois(f): 12:26pm
Enough already,as much as i hate what Saraki did to Kwara my state, this is fake, all politicians uses thugs for ground work, in the north they are called almajiris(even bubu used them too), Saraki will never authorise them to rob a bank for money, that is below and beneath him.
6 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by idrisolaide(m): 12:26pm
AWON OMO BABA LOKE.
3 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Mutemenot(m): 12:26pm
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Adaowerri111: 12:27pm
We have very dull journalists in this country, same stupid question, don't waste your MB on the video
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Abeyjide: 12:27pm
we see at the end
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by auto2(m): 12:27pm
This country is a joke
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Yankiss(m): 12:27pm
These ones are celebrities now. Heartless fools.
The Saraki connection is clearly staged.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Mikeross62: 12:27pm
Let this matter ends already...
Check below to check to buy from ebay and amazon
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Celestyn8213: 12:27pm
I won't be surprised if at the end of the day nothing is done. The big men always get away with it.
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by miltonchux(m): 12:27pm
Really, it's getting interesting.
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by omoelerin1: 12:28pm
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:28pm
Saraki go and clear yourself.
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Akwasi(m): 12:28pm
Everything in Nigeria is politics. I now see why the politicians succeed in deceiving you guys so much.
When an issue comes up, put politics and tribal sentiments aside and deal with the issue.
If Nigerians become serious and demand accountability, the country will succeed. Else, all Nigerians should consider themselves part of the problem that is sinking the country
4 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by cowleg(m): 12:28pm
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by sirzent(m): 12:29pm
aminulive:
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by GodDeyCraze: 12:29pm
All the Robbers are the real descendants of Afonja
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by EmmyDJourno: 12:30pm
Can this media trial just cease abeg
Summon the man or go pick him up, and make an example out of him
Many of these politicians use their Security Votes to sponsor thugs, and as the elections come up in 2019 we need to show these Politicians that thuggery can not continue
Anybody saying its a set up at this stage...... Should go and argue with Sense
4 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by maxiuc(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Authoreety: 12:31pm
If it wr to be in saner climes the senate president wld hav resigned for indirectly or even directly being the cause of those lifes that wr lost during d robbery attack
Besides, im sure buhari knows abt all ds nd im stil wondering why he hasnt taken any action!
Nna eh Na wa o..
Infact,
Ds country is ruined!
Biglittlelois:
Since he empowered dem with guns, the least he could hav done was to make them surrenda dia guns after d elections... haba!
4 Likes
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by moscobabs(m): 12:32pm
Im not saying Saraki sponsored the robbers o ..
anyways check here to read similar story of politician turned robber in nigeria history http://www.nairaland.com/4547263/st-oredein-political-godfather-became
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Speakdatruth: 12:34pm
Dis are not Saraki boys
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by eluquenson(m): 12:35pm
It is well with us in Nigeria.
In Fela's voice " Na craze world be that - craze world, animal in human skin - craze world"
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by PaChukwudi44: 12:35pm
Authoreety:In saner climes an illiterate without common waec certificate will not be president.I am even surprised saraki has not taken action against the illiterate
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by Whothecapfits: 12:36pm
33 lives of breadwinner and promising youths yet some dramatic fellow are here playing the political card.
What goes around comes around.
1 Like
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by EmmaLege: 12:36pm
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by deafeyez: 12:37pm
NPF
Please stop this.
|Re: Police Releases Confessions Of Other Offa Bank Robbers (VIDEO) by lost24: 12:37pm
Is only in Nigeria dat wen our leader is charge to court or arrested by police 4 criminal offence dey will not resign 4 office.
because dey r all corrupt n d system as fail us
May God help us oo
1 Like
Just Let Me Die’: Miami Man Sets Himself On Fire In His Car / Madam Rose Rice Depoit / Microsoft Is Reportedly
Viewing this topic: zirrah, 1zynnvn(m), brightostar(m), bamix95(m), donjazet(m), solrussia(m), madey1302, dotcomnamename, padresolomon, mayama(m), 2Banty, vinoo4real, rovher(m), oracle2583, TheUbermensch, omohlexy, cleoyio(m), sinisters(m), Guruscrew, Sotland, ashley26, Okunrinmesan, zabuur, KingyKing, rennylaw(m), milez7(m), Soulsymbol99, habtop(m), brodalokie, crimo(m), flowmama, Willie2015, mrtayesynchro(m), victoradeeko(m), Esseite, DemolaUnbias(m), olaoluwasaola(m), dav33, airmark(m), Icongold2006(m), Steve4545, eakenbor, postmann, mymah(f), bonetalk(m), OLUOMO80, rlgiwa(m), tempex88(m), abeloma, stfadaanthony(m), jimwest(m), Vastjoy(m), Ngasky(m), iahmed(m), ruuudboy, kitaatita, pyruvate, DynasTee, dejive, lukasmuyiwa(m), BabaO2, horlahsunbo225(m), AntiWailer, Walins, ImohWilliams1(m), Maravel, smithd, ugolinze123, youseuph(m), Lionhearted, NaijaYahooBoy, siaco(m), Suxes(m), felibrain, bamoski(m), taayourty(m), uncleinans(m), komolafemary(f), Honourable001, damosky12(m), tociano009(m), Semoleei2014, haykinzz(m), tical(m), emmansus(f), Emereolevanwill(m), delugajackson, Muh(m), Bidwak(f), SayeJoe(m), doctuw(m), David1248, mavinc4u(f), sijuwade5, ehis010(m), blackbone989(m), Sunnick(m), Olatunji2233(m), Sulemanial, felup, neyop85(m), Originakalokalo(m), generalkofosi(m), kennyone, ikelords(m), Ihateyoumod, yotomi80, Murioshoke, ChiefS(m), kehinde1588(m), Notatribalist(m), lofty900(m), iluvdonjazzy, oyb(m), ttemmi(m), Temidayo9(m), eaglez(m), mamatayour(f), Nuelmatic, AndikanEssien, Nurayusuf12, dimeji1(m), Ifeco232(m), Johnnyhardex(m), Josephjnr(m), Licht, Youngadvocate, Robinson41(m), JoeMaddog, marcusaurelio(m), IPretty(m), chuuxxy, boyestic, eddy1234(m), Ochyman, Agunne, gotnel, Isiokpukpu(m), fifty234, TruexBLOG, zamirikpo(m), san4u(m), kennieG(m), Princeabass, mikaael(m), Reminez(m), zilon12(m), kitakoli(m), olabodeapex, lasisi69(m), eduwillz(m), Stanleycoco and 288 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18