@POLITICSNGR



The Nigerian police force has released videos of all the other Offa bank robbery suspects who reportedly fingered the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as their sponsor.



PoliticsNGR has obtained the videos showing the notorious criminals admitting and exposing their roles in the grand crime.



It will be recalled that the Senate President was asked to report to the police headquarters for questioning and upon accepting the invitation, the Nigerian police quickly recanted, asking that Saraki responds via a written statement.



Watch the videos



Animals In human skin.

All this main stream media and blogs just keep adding Saraki to the headline just for traffic... 1 Like

If it wr to be in saner climes the senate president wld hav resigned for indirectly or even directly being the cause of those lifes that wr lost during d robbery attack





Besides, im sure buhari knows abt all ds nd im stil wondering why he hasnt taken any action!





Nna eh Na wa o..



Infact,

Ds country is ruined! 5 Likes

Nobody Is Above the law Arrest Him



Enough already,as much as i hate what Saraki did to Kwara my state, this is fake, all politicians uses thugs for ground work, in the north they are called almajiris(even bubu used them too), Saraki will never authorise them to rob a bank for money, that is below and beneath him. 6 Likes





AWON OMO BABA LOKE. AWON OMO BABA LOKE. 3 Likes

We have very dull journalists in this country, same stupid question, don't waste your MB on the video 1 Like

we see at the end

This country is a joke

These ones are celebrities now. Heartless fools.

The Saraki connection is clearly staged. 2 Likes

Let this matter ends already...



I won't be surprised if at the end of the day nothing is done. The big men always get away with it. 1 Like

Really, it's getting interesting.

Saraki go and clear yourself. 1 Like

Everything in Nigeria is politics. I now see why the politicians succeed in deceiving you guys so much.



When an issue comes up, put politics and tribal sentiments aside and deal with the issue.



If Nigerians become serious and demand accountability, the country will succeed. Else, all Nigerians should consider themselves part of the problem that is sinking the country 4 Likes

All the Robbers are the real descendants of Afonja 1 Like

Can this media trial just cease abeg



Summon the man or go pick him up, and make an example out of him



Many of these politicians use their Security Votes to sponsor thugs, and as the elections come up in 2019 we need to show these Politicians that thuggery can not continue



Anybody saying its a set up at this stage...... Should go and argue with Sense 4 Likes







Biglittlelois:

Enough already,as much as i hate what Saraki did to Kwara my state, this is fake, all politicians uses thugs for ground work, in the north they are called almajiris(even bubu used them too), Saraki will never authorise them to rob a bank for money, that is below and beneath him.

Since he empowered dem with guns, the least he could hav done was to make them surrenda dia guns after d elections... haba! If it wr to be in saner climes the senate president wld hav resigned for indirectly or even directly being the cause of those lifes that wr lost during d robbery attackBesides, im sure buhari knows abt all ds nd im stil wondering why he hasnt taken any action!Nna eh Na wa o..Infact,Ds country is ruined!Since he empowered dem with guns, the least he could hav done was to make them surrenda dia guns after d elections... haba! 4 Likes





Dis are not Saraki boys

It is well with us in Nigeria.



In Fela's voice " Na craze world be that - craze world, animal in human skin - craze world" 1 Like

Authoreety:

33 lives of breadwinner and promising youths yet some dramatic fellow are here playing the political card.



What goes around comes around. 1 Like

NPF

Please stop this.