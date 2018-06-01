₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,428 members, 4,284,088 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 04:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric (1819 Views)
Buhari: MURIC Blames Saraki For Impeachment Threat / Buhari: Saraki, Dogara Under Fire Over Impeachment Threat / Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by IJOBA2: 1:24pm
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) is irked by the constant propensity of Nigerian lawmakers to armtwist the executive. We condemn acts of legislative brigandage and parliamentary subjugation of the executive. It is a rape on the democratic principle of separation of powers.
We are inclined to believe that the latest threat of impeachment is not unconnected with the current travails of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. This attempt to turn the heat on Buhari particularly at this material time is nothing short of armtwisting, blackmail and parliamentary terrorism. Senate should remain neutral in a criminal case and allow the law to take its due course.
The rule of law necessitates equality before the law. This means no Nigerian citizen is above the law. Even those who have immunity today may have to answer for any misdemeanor after leaving office. Nigerian lawmakers have a duty to respect the rule of law if indeed they are conscious of their status and committed to their parliamentary duties.
The NASS will further ridicule the hallowed chambers if it should go ahead with this ignoble idea of impeaching the Nigerian president. Already, the whole world knows the true story particularly as it relates to the war against corruption. In one of his remarks during his meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, President Trump said, “And in terms of corruption, Nigeria has a reputation, as you understand very well, for very massive corruption. I also know that the President has been able to cut that down very substantially. We talked about it; he is working on it. And they have made a lot of progress, and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress.” He was also alleged to have made mention of the need for Buhari to deal with the ‘rogues’ in Nigerian politics. NASS will have an unshakable credibility problem if it goes ahead with this threat.
MURIC alerts Nigerians to brace up for the last struggle to liberate the masses from the clutches of capitalist compradore bourgeoisie in the NASS who are bent on frustrating the efforts of the current administration to make life more abundant for the common man. The Nigerian people must tighten their seat belts. We cannot afford to watch in silence while identified oppressors seek to eliminate our liberator.
While MURIC will not play politics with the Saraki-police saga, we must stand up for the truth. Neither must we be afraid to say it as it is. Though not as graphic, we may have a similitude of the S. T. Oredein tragedy in the Bacita robbery of 1971 in the days of Kam Salem as the Inspector General of Police. Is history repeating itself this time around as a farce or as a tragedy? Time will tell.
We contend that participation in crime cannot be limited to activities at the scene of crime. Neither can we extenuate or totally write off the offence of those who facilitate the empowerment of criminals to the extent that the latter is able to use the proceeds of empowerment to commit a crime. Nobody in his right senses will dismiss the confessions of criminals who provide both historical and pictorial evidence of long association with high profile politicians particularly crimes in which several lives have been lost over decades.
Perhaps the best advice we can give both the Senate President and the NASS is to allow the police to carry out diligent investigation. The NASS should not see its president or any of its members as super Nigerians who are above the law. We invite members of the NASS to learn a lesson from the hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the area of selective judgement and equality before the law.
A woman of the Banu Makhzumiyyah stole something and Usamah bin Saeed came to the Prophet to intercede. Instead of doing Usama’s bidding, the Prophet (pbuh) said, “If an influential man among the children of Israel stole something, they would allow him to go scot free. But if a poor man stole, they would cut off his hand. But I tell you that even if Fatima (his daughter) steals anything, I will cut off her hand” (Sahih Al-Bukhari).
The NASS should allow the new Nigeria which is evolving under Buhari to become a fait accompli. We want an egalitarian society where justice is not for sale, where the rich who commit grave crimes will not go free and punishment for crime will not be for the poor alone. Saraki may be pronounced innocent if indeed he is not guilty of any crime. The Saraki connection in the Offa robbery is a lesson for politicians who still keep political thugs.
Ceteris paribus, money given to thugs is meant to facilitate the harassment of opponents, the snatching of ballot boxes and the procurement of arms. Innocent people are killed in the process. That is murder and it is a capital offence. Is the NASS itching to dismiss the killing of 15 innocent people including 9 policemen in a single robbery with a wave of the hand because one of them is asked to write a statement? Who did this to Nigeria?
Is that why the whole country should be destabilized? Is that why the Nigerian president should be impeached? Is it even ideal for Buhari to intervene by asking police to stop its investigations? MURIC sees merit in the police case against Senator Bukola Saraki. The latter has been asked to submit a written statement. The NASS should allow the law to take its due course. Saraki should do the honourable thing without being told. Nigeria is too big for any single person no matter how highly placed.
Professor Ishaq Akintola,
Director,
Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)
http://www.ishaqakintola.com/2018/06/impeachment-threat-allow-law-take-due-course/
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by CyynthiaKiss(f): 1:26pm
IJOBA2 and his love for terrorist organisations. .
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by IJOBA2: 1:34pm
CyynthiaKiss:
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by clarocuzioo(m): 3:03pm
I didn't hear this man make comment when Yusuf Buhari crashed a power bike worth millions, or when it waslisted that Fashola built a website with #76m or when Babachir Lawal cut grass with #200m.
Is it a case of selective Amnesia?
8 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:42pm
Like if this guy needs to be beaten and transmissioned to kuje prison. Share if he is truthful
13 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by lordtosan(m): 3:42pm
What makes MURIC feel their opinions matter?
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by worlexy(m): 3:42pm
Is this Muric the new information ministry for Buhari pro Buhari faction of APC.
Is Ishaq Akintola is trying to say that Bukola Saraki is committing electoral frauds through the arrested thugs? Let's remind Akintola that Buhari and Tinubu went to Ilorin to beg Saraki to help them convince his people to vote for APC and ensure Buhari's victory in the presidential election. Tinubu even handed over the whole Kwara ACN machinery to Saraki(which led to the exit of Dele Belgore, the then gubernatorial candidate of Kwara ACN, out of the party)
Saraki delivered Kwara state to APC and Buhari during the elections, so if you're accusing saraki of using political thugs, then remember that APC and Buhari benefitted immensely from it.
4 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Nairalandmentor(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Jasen1(m): 3:42pm
CT
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by FortifiedCity: 3:42pm
Suddenly an irrelevant terrorist organization that contributes nothing meaningful to the country in the name of MURIC is spamming the cyberspace with worthless utterances.
Buhari call your people to order
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Ynbe: 3:43pm
Get this quality Spy Recording Eyeglass, This Recording Eyeglass can video,audio and it can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The Recording Eyeglass is mostly use for crime investigation, business negotiations, secret recording, evidence for court and you can use the Eyeglass to secretly monitor people. Price is #15.000. To buy pls call the phone number below on the image. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by tommykiwi(m): 3:43pm
Why is this group so outspoken during this Buhari regime? When herdsmen strike they don't make a comment. Fooooolz.
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Fjsand: 3:43pm
When is time to talk you don't talk,why Now?
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Metuh: 3:43pm
This useful slave called Akintola has finally gone mad.
Useless mumuric terrorists
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Omeokachie: 3:43pm
Ishaq Akintola seems to be very restless these days. Is it the effect of the fasting that is affecting the man this much?
Is it a must for someone that is not fit and able to embark on fasting?
2 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by castrokins(m): 3:44pm
What's Gone Wrong With This Terrorist Org? They Can't Seem To Shvt Up.
2 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by IsaAbubakar: 3:44pm
these are not Muslims nor representatives of Islam rather they're selfish individuals and hungry vagabonds after their stomach
Also they're extremist not different from bokoharam ISIS and other extremists because they are supporting their leaders and evil
no sane Muslim will ever support Buhari
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
cc
CilicMarin madridguy sarrki passingshot vedaxcool donphilopus koboko69
2 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Newpride(m): 3:44pm
Islam is a curse I swear.
Everything abt this accursed religion is evil.
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Fjsand: 3:45pm
Which group is these,for mecca sake
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:45pm
IJOBA2:Who is your liberator
They are ALL Opressors
Only that some are fairer than the others while Buhari remains the chairman of the oppressors!
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by dotcomnamename: 3:45pm
ok
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Paperwhite(m): 3:45pm
The Buhari's presidency have proven to the whole world that it have no respect for the rule of law or the judicial processes.It only applies itself to court judgement that suits its ego.
Hence the bastardization of the Nigerian judiciary. MURIC is therefore sick to say this being the kafir but wanna be fanatic Islam wing of the APC.
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by tolexy007(m): 3:45pm
Get well soon MURIC..
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by lordcenred(m): 3:45pm
MURIC is currently the most useless body I've ever known but they could have been totally right here if not for their biased way of reasoning.
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by kpaofame: 3:45pm
If i say this man is suffering from a classical case of IBEBERISM as postulated by Okorocha... they will say i have come again..
Cant He allow the law to take its due course also...It is the law that if a particular number of legislators vote supporting a motion for the impeachment of the president, the president stands impeached..
Like it is opined i guess the left side brain of this Mumuric man is malfunctioning hence his selective reasoning and occasional amnesia to some cases
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by dcosmosboy(m): 3:47pm
If I slap dis man eh, dat wrapper wey him tie 4 head go fall
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by TheUbermensch: 3:47pm
My contention is Mynd44 and the rest mods should stop pushing News about MURIC to FP.
The group is an extremist one and it doesn't carry the views of most Muslims rather it only girls hatred and tension among non Muslims against the Islam religion.
I am not Muslim but these days I've seen how the hatred for that religion has skyrocketed because of the activities of this MURIC.
2 Likes
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by ODUBEZE: 3:47pm
Fjsand:Lolzzzz the guy is on codeine as usual
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by lowgeorge(m): 3:48pm
This Yoruba man aye ma baje ni o... O ma tan fun lagabara ogun.... Wey ur forefathers wen ur Muslim brothers dey bomb pple for market place.... Oloyede k o ni ye oo
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by Harddiskng(m): 3:48pm
IJOBA2:
Is it a must someone must be killed or mutilated for inconsequential offenses under this law.
Even if the human being no get value sef, isn’t more value created if he/she is made to work to restore the stolen item 7-folds.
1 Like
|Re: Impeachment Threat: Allow The Law To Take Its Due Course- Muric by zang(m): 3:49pm
clarocuzioo:
An activist once said and I coat *"Nigerians especially the body, youth and everyone in struggle will no longer be an onlooker neither a coward but rather get so violent to carry all sets of weapons, enter places and chase them out of seats".*
The time is now
Senate Backs Buhari On June 12 / Kumuyi Speaks As Gunmen Hit Bornu / Lagos State Assembly To Regulate Activities Of Fast Food Producers
Viewing this topic: Sojaintl, timijoseph01(m), blueranny, IamJames, serty1, AjayiAdek, adex79(m), Yinkakazi098, olsmade(m), KIASs, ogwomba(m), Notatribalist(m), Psalmpy(m), Harddiskng(m), masaro(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), happney65, chuksjuve(m), 201320142015ob(m), IamOAS(m), Proudlyngwa(m), jobaltol, Wellets50(m), delemay2004yah, uzymich, muyibaba222(m), zeb04(f), LUCKIE2014(m), AkamAloRaphIk, falzy, Rawlingsko, Hennepin, Geogranite11, Highex, benratigan3, kenlinzo(m), Xisnin(m), Encomium(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14