The Returning Officer, Grace Doyaro, who announced the result in Kwoi on Thursday said Gwada secured 17,967 votes to defeat the APC candidate Mr Benjamin Jok who scored 7,401 votes.



Doyaro described the election as free and fair, devoid of rancour, adding that the PDP won all the 10 councillors seats in the local government.





Only rigging will make Hell Rufai to win Kaduna state in 2019.

Congratulations to PDP. Ekiti is next. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Makarfi on the move

Hmmm,I think people are beginning to see clearly. Without rigging,APC can't clinch the presidential election next year. 30 Likes 4 Shares

I still don't understand why el rufai is doing this.No pdp governor will even think of it.Well kudos to him though. 12 Likes

I still don't understand why el rufai is doing this.No pdp governor will even think of it.Well kudos to him though. .. He has no option. Did you read what happened there during the election? The way two APC chieftains were beating by the voters?. .. He has no option. Did you read what happened there during the election? The way two APC chieftains were beating by the voters?. 5 Likes

The deceit called APC have been demystified for what it's.Nigerians are now more politically conscious now. That is APC greatest undoing. 11 Likes

Hmmm,I think people are beginning to see clearly. Without rigging,APC can't clinch the presidential election next year. Fixed man. Fixed man. 1 Like

Thats Great, we are waiting for Chikun etc. 1 Like





nigerians don wake up.. except for the tufaced region.. all they want is a public holiday..

basically okay with suffering n smiling while eating fufu and moi moi..



naija we hail the dead party APC has Nothing to offer..except tribal and religious sentiment..nigerians don wake up.. except for the tufaced region.. all they want is a public holiday..basically okay with suffering n smiling while eating fufu and moi moi..naija we hail 12 Likes 1 Share

I am not surprised, Kaduna south is pdp strong hold, I might begin to get worried if pdp had won in Zaria, Igabi or Zoba but that will never happen. 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari Yahoo Boys Squad. How true is this story ? Let us hear from the mouths of the propagandists

Thats Great, we are waiting for Chikun etc. a.p.c go drag that one nah fight to finnish. bantex deliver so? a.p.c go drag that one nah fight to finnish. bantex deliver so?

This one was not rigged but other local governments where APC won was rigged. You can see PDP and hypocrisy? 1 Like

Yet they said PDP is dead and buried, but they are winning and competing favorably with apc despite the rigging hell-rufai is perpetrating. 2 Likes

I am not surprised, Kaduna south is pdp strong hold, I might begin to get worried if pdp had won in Zaria, Igabi or Zoba but that will never happen. oh Kaduna south has all of a sudden became PDP stronghold

Why did d demons in APC tried to rig the election then? I heard they were given a good uppercut, for trying to rig their devils in. Blood sucking party! oh Kaduna south has all of a sudden became PDP strongholdWhy did d demons in APC tried to rig the election then?I heard they were given a good uppercut, for trying to rig their devils in. Blood sucking party! 3 Likes

join hands let's destroy the criminal Buhari 2 Likes

One man one vote. let the winner be the true reflection of the choice of th masses. El rufai kudos.

.. He has no option. Did you read what happened there during the election? The way two APC chieftains were beating by the voters?. my friend, he has lots of options. Local government elections are written by state governors across party lines in Nigeria and heaven will not fall.That's the more reason opposition parties don't contest LGA elections anymore,if you've noticed. my friend, he has lots of options. Local government elections are written by state governors across party lines in Nigeria and heaven will not fall.That's the more reason opposition parties don't contest LGA elections anymore,if you've noticed. 1 Like

the dead party APC has Nothing to offer..except tribal and religious sentiment..



nigerians don wake up.. except for the tufaced region.. all they want is a public holiday..

basically okay with suffering n smiling while eating fufu and moi moi..



naija we hail This osu is in pain. He needs morphine This osu is in pain. He needs morphine

El Rufai is a Dunce......



Apc supporters are Worse

Na so Apc go take enter oblivion...

Shey na that dullard be their presidential flag bearer 2 Likes

Hahahaha, you wish! You dey offer Pig BBQ and close to Abuja?





If Yes, inbox Me You dey offer Pig BBQ and close to Abuja?If Yes, inbox Me

Na so Apc go take enter oblivion...

Shey na that dullard be their presidential flag bearer Hahahaha, you wish! Hahahaha, you wish!

ok



nostalgic feelings.. Abiola na d man o sdp na the party to solve our problems and better our lives ooo....kindigbe kindigbe kindigbe action abiola abiola abiola progress....mko ooooooooo u are the man ooonostalgic feelings..

Thank you,Kaduna people. Nigerians,save yourselves from this evil apC 2 Likes

Kudos

I still don't understand why el rufai is doing this.No pdp governor will even think of it.Well kudos to him though. Because he and APC has failed God and humanity Because he and APC has failed God and humanity

give kudos to el rufai for giving a level playing field to all parties, we all know what happens in other states where opposition parties are frustrated out of contest or election are rigged in favour of ruling parties



Nice one....slowly but surely we go kick apc out Nice one....slowly but surely we go kick apc out