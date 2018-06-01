₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,497 members, 4,284,416 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 07:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna (6255 Views)
EKITI 2018: APC Rescheduled Governorship Primary Election (Live Updates) / Ambode Queues To Vote In Epe At Lagos LG Election / Early Morning Rain Threatening LG Election In Lagos, As Flood Takes Over (VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by ashacot: 1:41pm
Mr Philip Gwada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the rescheduled chairmanship election in Jaba Local Government Area.
The Returning Officer, Grace Doyaro, who announced the result in Kwoi on Thursday said Gwada secured 17,967 votes to defeat the APC candidate Mr Benjamin Jok who scored 7,401 votes.
Doyaro described the election as free and fair, devoid of rancour, adding that the PDP won all the 10 councillors seats in the local government.
http://www.splint.com.ng/2018/06/pdp-emerged-victorious-in-rescheduled.html
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by dukie25: 1:43pm
Only rigging will make Hell Rufai to win Kaduna state in 2019.
Congratulations to PDP. Ekiti is next.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:51pm
Makarfi on the move
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by JONNYSPUTE(m): 1:54pm
Hmmm,I think people are beginning to see clearly. Without rigging,APC can't clinch the presidential election next year.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by famology(m): 1:56pm
I still don't understand why el rufai is doing this.No pdp governor will even think of it.Well kudos to him though.
12 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by JONNYSPUTE(m): 1:58pm
famology:.. He has no option. Did you read what happened there during the election? The way two APC chieftains were beating by the voters?.
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Paperwhite(m): 1:59pm
The deceit called APC have been demystified for what it's.Nigerians are now more politically conscious now. That is APC greatest undoing.
11 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Paperwhite(m): 2:00pm
JONNYSPUTE:Fixed man.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by KwoiZabo(m): 2:01pm
Thats Great, we are waiting for Chikun etc.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by bounty007(m): 2:07pm
the dead party APC has Nothing to offer..except tribal and religious sentiment..
nigerians don wake up.. except for the tufaced region.. all they want is a public holiday..
basically okay with suffering n smiling while eating fufu and moi moi..
naija we hail
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Sirjamo: 2:22pm
I am not surprised, Kaduna south is pdp strong hold, I might begin to get worried if pdp had won in Zaria, Igabi or Zoba but that will never happen.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Maldek666: 2:53pm
Buhari Yahoo Boys Squad. How true is this story ? Let us hear from the mouths of the propagandists
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by hakimi1974(m): 3:16pm
KwoiZabo:a.p.c go drag that one nah fight to finnish. bantex deliver so?
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Bolnij2: 3:18pm
This one was not rigged but other local governments where APC won was rigged. You can see PDP and hypocrisy?
1 Like
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by NORSIYK(m): 3:49pm
Yet they said PDP is dead and buried, but they are winning and competing favorably with apc despite the rigging hell-rufai is perpetrating.
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Blooddiamond: 3:52pm
Sirjamo:oh Kaduna south has all of a sudden became PDP stronghold
Why did d demons in APC tried to rig the election then? I heard they were given a good uppercut, for trying to rig their devils in. Blood sucking party!
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by IsaAbubakar: 3:56pm
join hands let's destroy the criminal Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Geosystem(m): 4:07pm
One man one vote. let the winner be the true reflection of the choice of th masses. El rufai kudos.
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by famology(m): 5:05pm
JONNYSPUTE:my friend, he has lots of options. Local government elections are written by state governors across party lines in Nigeria and heaven will not fall.That's the more reason opposition parties don't contest LGA elections anymore,if you've noticed.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Reminez(m): 5:48pm
bounty007:This osu is in pain. He needs morphine
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by oshe11: 6:33pm
El Rufai is a Dunce......
Apc supporters are Worse
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Beehshorp(m): 6:33pm
Na so Apc go take enter oblivion...
Shey na that dullard be their presidential flag bearer
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by oshe11: 6:33pm
.
MANNABBQGRILLS:You dey offer Pig BBQ and close to Abuja?
If Yes, inbox Me
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:34pm
Beehshorp:Hahahaha, you wish!
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by troublemakea(m): 6:34pm
ok
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by timilehin007(m): 6:35pm
Abiola na d man o sdp na the party to solve our problems and better our lives ooo....kindigbe kindigbe kindigbe action abiola abiola abiola progress....mko ooooooooo u are the man ooo
nostalgic feelings..
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Iceberg3: 6:36pm
Thank you,Kaduna people. Nigerians,save yourselves from this evil apC
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:36pm
Kudos
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by MPESA(m): 6:36pm
famology:Because he and APC has failed God and humanity
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by gabbasin: 6:37pm
give kudos to el rufai for giving a level playing field to all parties, we all know what happens in other states where opposition parties are frustrated out of contest or election are rigged in favour of ruling parties
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by Bossontop(m): 6:37pm
Nice one....slowly but surely we go kick apc out
|Re: PDP Emerges Victorious In Rescheduled LG Election In Kaduna by killuminati(m): 6:37pm
OK wait make I fry coconut Mtchwwww
Fashola Hands Over 10th Mini-water Works In Ojokoro (pics) / Sss Quizzes Tinubu • Tribunal Begins Trial Next Week / Jonathan Should Stop Naming Ethnic Groups In The North And Sw
Viewing this topic: QuiverBox(f), AwolowoAssLicker(f), Taiwodada08(m), samirus, gnice545, slowice87, Omeokachie, ETHIX(m), fantastic1, Sundouglas, Sj11, titusenes, kosikika, Fesomu(m), otomori(m), pastorcyrus(m), Lordfiido, folhenrry4flizzy(m), goaldigger(m), EMAXIM(m), masaro(m), Sebosede(f), kurajordan(m), Septre, iluvdonjazzy, khalhokage(m), mployer(m), mollymotion(m), juventino, MrBaliff, odetola, iamboody(m), Meetmeat(m), ClassicMG, woblow1(m), Slymonster(m), mchenryking0(m), necbridge(m), felixix(m), Ogonimilitant(m), culcat(m), Amicist(f), flowmama, Positiveminds(m), limitless101, 52Naira(m), Mickyyaya, Default01, Ofin11(m), DonShalex(m), ednut1(m), manuelzz(m), AABBIIMM, phyl50(m), moshuur, efighter, Teaser4(m), gbr, omofowowe, Viicfuntop(f), Jake101(f), mitchelljnr(m), omo1478, slizzyb(m), sexybaby22(f), VICTORCIZA(m), notindome(m), Saliman22(m), BrokenTV, beledinho(m), maestroferddi, iceland1, michael142(m), oderinlewo(m), big7, deda(m), damzy88, kaywhynoni, shola0505, Olabenjamen22(m), amlegit and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17