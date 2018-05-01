Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Dos And Don’ts Of The First Date (5749 Views)

• Don’t spend the time talking about you. Do let her do most of the talking.



• Don’t badmouth your ex-girlfriends or wives. Don’t badmouth her ex-boyfriends or husbands, either. Do say positive things about your past relationships, or don’t say anything at all.



• Don’t overly compliment a woman, except maybe to tell her she looks nice when you pick her up or meet up, or that you had a good time at the end of a date. Most guys try to give ass-kissy compliments to get women into bed to the point that it comes off as being phony or a clinical diagnosis. It comes off as a bribe for sex if you overdo it.



• Don’t take her to extravagant places on the first date. If a guy starts spoiling a woman right away, she will come to expect that kind of treatment. Do take her someplace nice, quiet, intimate, and inexpensive, until you get to know her and know that she is really into you for you.



• Be careful talking about sex, even if she is the one to bring it up. Change the subject after a few playful sexual innuendos. Use it sparingly and then change the subject. Most guys just get themselves into trouble with this subject.



• Be a charming James Bond 90% of the time, and 10% of the time a naughty little boy. Same thing with teasing. Treat her like a bratty little sister no more than 10% of the time, or you will come off as just putting her down constantly. This makes you look insecure if you do.



• If she is pressing you about past relationships, don’t give in to her pressing. Say, I don’t kiss and tell, with a James Bond playful smirk.



• Don’t treat the service people badly. Many women have been involved in the service industry before, in one capacity or another, and if they see you treating another individual in a demanding manner, they will often read that as a sign of the demanding individual you may become later in the relationship.



• Do tip your wait staff appropriately. Some guys will short change a waitperson on tips. I have heard of women who will get embarrassed and slip extra money onto the table. It shows that you are cheap, and that you do not appreciate the things that others do for you.





Lazyreporta is a Romance blogger..



Don't expect me to post how to make money here...



Don't eat too much---it is a date, not the Last Supper.

It is supposed to bring closure, so don't spend the whole time chewing cham-cham-cham like a ruminant.





Don't come with your friends.



Always have your own money.

Folllowing, but ultimately relationships and dates have no formula

pocohantas:

pocohantas:

So a man should abide by those shiiiiiit to impress, as per wetin kwanu?





First date in Nigeria is nothing but a sex interview between a h0rny client(Man) and a coded packaged hoe



So you lots should stop deceiving yourselves by disturbing us with useless epistles, because deep inside every one of us, we know the reason and after-activities that follows after FIRST DATE. 37 Likes 1 Share





Don't expect every guy to treat you the same way.



Don't accept every date invite.









To the ladies
Don't expect every guy to treat you the same way.
Don't accept every date invite.
Dating is not a job experience

Don't forget to call Uber/give her transport fare









As if the man is the Hon Minister of Transport

IamD18:

So a man should abide by those shiiiiiit to impress as per wetin kwanu?





First date in Nigeria is nothing but a sex interview between a h0rny client(Man) and a coded packaged hoe



So you lots should stop deceiving yourselves by disturbing us with useless epistles, because deep inside every one of us, we know the reason and after-activities that follows after FIRST DATE.

It's a shame that your comment reflects how low and crude you are mentally, socially, morally and spiritually



But remember.....

Your mom dated your dad in some form before you were birthed

Your wife will also date you in one form or the other

Your sisters will also be dating

Do all these also qualify as a coded packaged hoe





It's a shame that your comment reflects how low and crude you are mentally, socially, morally and spiritually

But remember.....

Your mom dated your dad in some form before you were birthed

Your wife will also date you in one form or the other

Your sisters will also be dating

Do all these also qualify as a coded packaged hoe

People like you indirectly encourage feminism with your thoughtless comments about the feminine gender





Oga opbso na only guys suppose follow rules lyk say i go do interview for barrack abii.....abeg being ursef is d best rule instead of forming what u r not and then it becoming a problem wen u show ur real face

Who tips a waiter in Nigeria?



That is one of the perks of living in this shithole country. Nothing like tipping. Aren't they paid salaries?



Anyways the points are just stupid. A first date should be looking for the quickest way to get into bed with her. Easy.

Don't bring your friends along

Ok,until you jam better hungry date.





Who told u these Naija babes need all these.

From the moment u chat or call her all that is in the back of her mind is how much will he give me when we are done.

Too much of Telemundo
Who told u these Naija babes need all these.
From the moment u chat or call her all that is in the back of her mind is how much will he give me when we are done.
Some even have the temerity to ask u upfront

LaCruzz:

Don't bring your friends along

HAPPY to know this is coming from a sister!

In 2018 pple still do date
Nowadays first meeting is for naks

While going for the date, remember there are some types of women that must not cross dating level:





1. Don’t marry a woman who can’t cook:



A woman who cannot cook is not worth marriage because men will not be able to afford eating out all the time. “Don’t marry a girl who cannot cook, she needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time."



2. Don’t marry a woman who can’t pray for one hour non-stop:



A prayer warrior is ideal in a woman a man wants to marry, says the pastor... not just anyone who can pray, but one who can pray for one hour non-stop is marriage material. “Any girl who cannot pray for one hour non-stop, don’t marry her."



3. Don’t marry a woman who is lazy

A woman who is lazy as a girl will make a lazier wife and mother in future - desist from such women.



4. Don’t marry a worldly girl:



"Don't marry a girl who is worldly! If you do, you have carried what you'll worship for the rest of your life!" he advised. A twitter user shared part of the sermon with the caption: "Thank you for solving this twitter debate daddy."

Wetin concern me with date and calander?



Abeg neighborhood you fit reason me ur stove make I boil beans this night.

if you want extra, pay with your cash.. Don't ask for extra pack

MANNABBQGRILLS:



Lol Lol

pocohantas:

Don't eat too much---it is a date, not the Last Supper.

It is supposed to bring closure, so don't spend the whole time chewing cham-cham-cham like a ruminant.





Don't come with your friends.



Always have your own money.

I'm guessing you speak for the female folk yea?

Which one be romance blogger again





I love romantic bobos!



I love romantic bobos!
Make sure you kiss her goodnight... Otherwise, she won't pick your calls again

IamD18:

So a man should abide by those shiiiiiit to impress, as per wetin kwanu?





First date in Nigeria is nothing but a sex interview between a h0rny client(Man) and a coded packaged hoe



So you lots should stop deceiving yourselves by disturbing us with useless epistles, because deep inside every one of us, we know the reason and after-activities that follows after FIRST DATE.

How did we get here for Christ sake. Going on dates used to be fun back then before all these packaged oloshos full street. We used to have decent respectful ladies and well behaved gentlemen; now its all oloshos and yahoo boys everywhere.



How did we get here for Christ sake. Going on dates used to be fun back then before all these packaged oloshos full street. We used to have decent respectful ladies and well behaved gentlemen; now its all oloshos and yahoo boys everywhere.

I miss the good old days.



Dont come and be asking for take away for ur sistah..... Dont come and be asking for take away for ur sistah.....