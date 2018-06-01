Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina (867 Views)

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the state, Alhaji Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina shortly after the commission’s Youth Strategy Development Consultation meeting, said the distribution is for those who registered between April and December last year.





The Katsina State REC, however, said about 20,779 PVCs had been distributed to eligible voters across the state within 17 days, calling on those who have registered to visit the commission’s office and other designated centres for onward collection of their respective PVCs.



On his part, the INEC Head of Voter’s Education Muhammed Abani Takai said the consultation meeting will provide an opportunity to assess and analyse youth participation and engagement in the electoral process of the country.



He said: “The INEC youth strategy is to articulate and coordinate youth programmes, increase civil participation of youth in the electoral process in a manner that will be appealing to the youth and to create an inclusive, qualitative engagement of youth in the electoral process as well as to properly reposition the commission as a responsive and result driven public institution.”



Earlier, the state Coordinator of Not-Too-Young-To-Run Isamiala Bello lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law, stressing that the gesture will deepen democracy in Nigeria.



He admonished political parties in the country to implement the provisions of the law to create a space for young people to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation’s electoral processes.



According to him, with the signing of the bill into law, President Buhari has demonstrated that he is a listening president and father who seeks for the betterment of the youths at heart.



“This law will deepen democracy and give all especially youths that constitute the bulk of the population of the country a sense of belonging. This law will give room for active participation of youths in politics, and it will also reduce the barrier between the young and the old.



“It will also make the political space more inclusive and dynamic as more young people will bring in their innovations,’’ the state coordinator said.



He reiterated that the group will continue to support the president’s programmes meant to better the lot of Nigerians by initiating programmes and policies that will complement the efforts of the state and federal governments.



ok Gonna go get mine







Nigeria matter tired me





2019 ,is a bloody year



2019 will test buhari democracy



Thank God am not begging on the street neither my friends and family are .



2019 determines but this Man won't stepdown after losing



I heard of malawian female vice president t who retired be the president is doing opposite of what they promised



Has buhari not done enough for osibanjo to react and stand against killings of christains what is he waiting for no he won't because he doesn't care osibanjo been pocket by kyari since buhari entered office



Yet osibanjo couldn't react I don't respect any afonja man because they can be easily manipulated

Buhari fixed June 3 as democracy remembrance day of Abiola someone they killed this is like opening someone old and healed injury Nigeria matter tired me2019 ,is a bloody year2019 will test buhari democracyThank God am not begging on the street neither my friends and family are .2019 determines but this Man won't stepdown after losingI heard of malawian female vice president t who retired be the president is doing opposite of what they promisedHas buhari not done enough for osibanjo to react and stand against killings of christains what is he waiting for no he won't because he doesn't care osibanjo been pocket by kyari since buhari entered officeYet osibanjo couldn't react I don't respect any afonja man because they can be easily manipulatedBuhari fixed June 3 as democracy remembrance day of Abiola someone they killed this is like opening someone old and healed injury

while those ranting on Nl and twitter no get PVC

I smell rigging but they will fail 1 Like

For the cows, goats and the likes.

But God go pass them.

Ok

Thunder fire una northerners... Who no know say na rigging plans una dey perfect... Awon olofo oloriburuku 2 Likes

More rigging more numbers...

My PVC is for sale. Buhari already won the 2019 election.....



Interested? 1 Like 1 Share



Whereas people are still looking for where to register in Lagos

O di egwu!!!!



**If dem like make register goats and chickens, people are wiser now***.

No way for under age voting again Distributed over 20 thousand PVC in KastinaWhereas people are still looking for where to register in LagosO di egwu!!!!**If dem like make register goats and chickens, people are wiser now***.No way for under age voting again

Most nairalanders are screaming, wailing about the government without applying for their PVC. The result shows that the northerners are really politically conscious. If u want to send Bauhari back to dayra come 2019, go get ur PVC.

No other State received thousands of PVC for ontward distribution?



I wonder when this year's registered voters will receive their's...i still maintain that the concept of "no pvc no voting" is a devilish APC strategy tailored to rig 2019 election.



INEC must find a way to accredit those with temporary voters card to allow them vote.

For the cows, goats and the likes.

But God go pass them. unfortunate for the prostitutes,ritualist and skull miners 1 Like

I smell rigging but they will fail bcuz it's not enugu or ekiti

65% of people in Nairaland don’t have voters card.



They can only beat chest in their potopoto area thinking the number of times they beat their chest and type negative things abt buhari will be counted on Election Day. 2 Likes

PVC or no PVC Buhari is already assured of the SW vote because according to MURIC, "to whom much is given, much is expected". He has given them much with the conferment of a national honour on their son and recognition of June 12.



The next thing for him to do is to recognise the fallen Heroes of the SE, and maybe recognise May 30. With that move he'd sweep the SE clean.



The final step would be to look into the Ken Saro-Wiwa matter. With that move he'd get the vote of the South South for sure.



Politics is not a game of merit but a game of power.

Many might have forgotten that the current IG , Idris was the CP of Kano State when Buhari polled 2Million votes and Jonathan only 150,000 in the last 2015 election.

The then INEC Returning Officer in Kano was burnt to death together with his family in their home, immediately after the election and the result announced.



Till date no arrest nor anything found as the cause of the fire .



NOW HEAR THIS:-

As if it is a payback for a job well done,CP Idris was promoted to IGP over 12 other senior CPs, over 22 senior AIGs, and of course over the 7 most senior DIG police officers to become IGP immediately Buhari was sworn in.



Every other officer that was senior to CP Idris was retired just to make way for the now IG Idris to occupy this highest position.



Corruption is not only when you embezzled money.

There are several forms of corruption that has become cankerworm in our governance, nepotism is one of them. Comr Ohinoyi Mathew Okene wrote :



Idris Ibrahim was a CP in Kano during the 2015 election. That was in March 2015. How did he become Inspector Gen by March, 2016?

CP - AIG - DIG - IGP. Classical corruption from Buhari. FACTS DON'T LIE

Here is the list of the AIGs that were retired to make former Kano state commissioner of police, Idris Ibrahim, the IGP:



1 Bala A Hassan

2.Yahaya Garba Ardo

3. Irmiya F Yarima

4. Danladi Y Mshebwala

5. Tambari Y. Mohammed

6..Bala Magaji Nasarawa

7. MUsa Abdulsalam

8. Adisa Bolanta

9. Mohammed J Gana

10. Umaru Abubakar Manko

11. Lawal Tanko

12. Olufemi A. Adenaike

13. Johson A Ogunsakin

14. Adenrele T. Shinaba

15. James O. Caulcrick

16 Olufefemi David Ogumbayode

17. Edgar T Nanakumo

18. Kalafite H. Adeyemi

19. Patrick D Dokumor

20. Mbu Joseph Mbu

21. Sabo Ibrahim Ringim.



21of them

ALL the 7 DIGs were also retired. That was a lot of heads to roll for one man's. Remember also that Kano INEC returning officer, with his whole family, was burnt to death. Till date the case has not seen the light of day. All the registered voters in Kano for 2015 presidential election voted 100% for APC. No single invalid vote, no card reader malfunction. Go figure



Please note that I am not saying anything other than supplying facts. Dazzall.

#COPIED 1 Like

They always have to distribute in the North first....

U are a Bomb!!!! You Have Hit the Nail

This is a Fact known by Everyone in Power but Everyone keeps Quiet due to Fear of the Un known... GOD BLESS YOU....This is a Fact known by Everyone in Power but Everyone keeps Quiet due to Fear of the Un known...

I hope they are above 18oooo