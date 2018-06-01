₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Okwyla: 3:33pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State Thursday said it has received 111,302 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from its national headquarters, Abuja for onward distribution to eligible voters in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the state, Alhaji Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina shortly after the commission’s Youth Strategy Development Consultation meeting, said the distribution is for those who registered between April and December last year.
The Katsina State REC, however, said about 20,779 PVCs had been distributed to eligible voters across the state within 17 days, calling on those who have registered to visit the commission’s office and other designated centres for onward collection of their respective PVCs.
On his part, the INEC Head of Voter’s Education Muhammed Abani Takai said the consultation meeting will provide an opportunity to assess and analyse youth participation and engagement in the electoral process of the country.
He said: “The INEC youth strategy is to articulate and coordinate youth programmes, increase civil participation of youth in the electoral process in a manner that will be appealing to the youth and to create an inclusive, qualitative engagement of youth in the electoral process as well as to properly reposition the commission as a responsive and result driven public institution.”
Earlier, the state Coordinator of Not-Too-Young-To-Run Isamiala Bello lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law, stressing that the gesture will deepen democracy in Nigeria.
He admonished political parties in the country to implement the provisions of the law to create a space for young people to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation’s electoral processes.
According to him, with the signing of the bill into law, President Buhari has demonstrated that he is a listening president and father who seeks for the betterment of the youths at heart.
“This law will deepen democracy and give all especially youths that constitute the bulk of the population of the country a sense of belonging. This law will give room for active participation of youths in politics, and it will also reduce the barrier between the young and the old.
“It will also make the political space more inclusive and dynamic as more young people will bring in their innovations,’’ the state coordinator said.
He reiterated that the group will continue to support the president’s programmes meant to better the lot of Nigerians by initiating programmes and policies that will complement the efforts of the state and federal governments.
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by dannyoungstick(m): 3:43pm
ok Gonna go get mine
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by maxiuc(m): 3:43pm
Nigeria matter tired me
2019 ,is a bloody year
2019 will test buhari democracy
Thank God am not begging on the street neither my friends and family are .
2019 determines but this Man won't stepdown after losing
I heard of malawian female vice president t who retired be the president is doing opposite of what they promised
Has buhari not done enough for osibanjo to react and stand against killings of christains what is he waiting for no he won't because he doesn't care osibanjo been pocket by kyari since buhari entered office
Yet osibanjo couldn't react I don't respect any afonja man because they can be easily manipulated
Buhari fixed June 3 as democracy remembrance day of Abiola someone they killed this is like opening someone old and healed injury
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by yeyerolling: 3:43pm
while those ranting on Nl and twitter no get PVC
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by SalamRushdie: 3:44pm
I smell rigging but they will fail
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by SlyIg(f): 3:44pm
For the cows, goats and the likes.
But God go pass them.
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Dexter247: 3:44pm
Ok
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by lowgeorge(m): 3:44pm
Thunder fire una northerners... Who no know say na rigging plans una dey perfect... Awon olofo oloriburuku
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by nsiazu: 3:44pm
More rigging more numbers...
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Ynbe: 3:45pm
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Nairalandmentor(m): 3:45pm
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by yumubelek: 3:46pm
My PVC is for sale. Buhari already won the 2019 election.....
Interested?
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Lilimax(f): 3:46pm
Distributed over 20 thousand PVC in Kastina
Whereas people are still looking for where to register in Lagos
O di egwu!!!!
**If dem like make register goats and chickens, people are wiser now***.
No way for under age voting again
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by stevodot22(m): 3:47pm
Most nairalanders are screaming, wailing about the government without applying for their PVC. The result shows that the northerners are really politically conscious. If u want to send Bauhari back to dayra come 2019, go get ur PVC.
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by wordproof: 3:47pm
No other State received thousands of PVC for ontward distribution?
I wonder when this year's registered voters will receive their's...i still maintain that the concept of "no pvc no voting" is a devilish APC strategy tailored to rig 2019 election.
INEC must find a way to accredit those with temporary voters card to allow them vote.
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by alhassanyusuf29: 3:47pm
unfortunate for the prostitutes,ritualist and skull miners
SlyIg:
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by alhassanyusuf29: 3:48pm
bcuz it's not enugu or ekiti
SalamRushdie:
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Newpride(m): 3:49pm
65% of people in Nairaland don’t have voters card.
They can only beat chest in their potopoto area thinking the number of times they beat their chest and type negative things abt buhari will be counted on Election Day.
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by Mikeross62: 3:51pm
Ok
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by TheUbermensch: 3:52pm
PVC or no PVC Buhari is already assured of the SW vote because according to MURIC, "to whom much is given, much is expected". He has given them much with the conferment of a national honour on their son and recognition of June 12.
The next thing for him to do is to recognise the fallen Heroes of the SE, and maybe recognise May 30. With that move he'd sweep the SE clean.
The final step would be to look into the Ken Saro-Wiwa matter. With that move he'd get the vote of the South South for sure.
Politics is not a game of merit but a game of power.
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by futprintz(m): 3:53pm
Many might have forgotten that the current IG , Idris was the CP of Kano State when Buhari polled 2Million votes and Jonathan only 150,000 in the last 2015 election.
The then INEC Returning Officer in Kano was burnt to death together with his family in their home, immediately after the election and the result announced.
Till date no arrest nor anything found as the cause of the fire .
NOW HEAR THIS:-
As if it is a payback for a job well done,CP Idris was promoted to IGP over 12 other senior CPs, over 22 senior AIGs, and of course over the 7 most senior DIG police officers to become IGP immediately Buhari was sworn in.
Every other officer that was senior to CP Idris was retired just to make way for the now IG Idris to occupy this highest position.
Corruption is not only when you embezzled money.
There are several forms of corruption that has become cankerworm in our governance, nepotism is one of them. Comr Ohinoyi Mathew Okene wrote :
Idris Ibrahim was a CP in Kano during the 2015 election. That was in March 2015. How did he become Inspector Gen by March, 2016?
CP - AIG - DIG - IGP. Classical corruption from Buhari. FACTS DON'T LIE
Here is the list of the AIGs that were retired to make former Kano state commissioner of police, Idris Ibrahim, the IGP:
1 Bala A Hassan
2.Yahaya Garba Ardo
3. Irmiya F Yarima
4. Danladi Y Mshebwala
5. Tambari Y. Mohammed
6..Bala Magaji Nasarawa
7. MUsa Abdulsalam
8. Adisa Bolanta
9. Mohammed J Gana
10. Umaru Abubakar Manko
11. Lawal Tanko
12. Olufemi A. Adenaike
13. Johson A Ogunsakin
14. Adenrele T. Shinaba
15. James O. Caulcrick
16 Olufefemi David Ogumbayode
17. Edgar T Nanakumo
18. Kalafite H. Adeyemi
19. Patrick D Dokumor
20. Mbu Joseph Mbu
21. Sabo Ibrahim Ringim.
21of them
ALL the 7 DIGs were also retired. That was a lot of heads to roll for one man's. Remember also that Kano INEC returning officer, with his whole family, was burnt to death. Till date the case has not seen the light of day. All the registered voters in Kano for 2015 presidential election voted 100% for APC. No single invalid vote, no card reader malfunction. Go figure
Please note that I am not saying anything other than supplying facts. Dazzall.
#COPIED
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by gurunlocker: 3:55pm
They always have to distribute in the North first....
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by bedspread: 3:56pm
U are a Bomb!!!! You Have Hit the Nail
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by bedspread: 3:59pm
futprintz:GOD BLESS YOU....
This is a Fact known by Everyone in Power but Everyone keeps Quiet due to Fear of the Un known...
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by bobnatlo(m): 4:01pm
Ok naaa!!
I hope they are above 18oooo
Re: INEC Receives 111,302 Pvcs, Distributes 20,779 In Katsina by package7(m): 4:01pm
Bias of the highest order.... If, you like carry the whole PVS. Buhari is definitely going back to daura... Inshal Allah.
