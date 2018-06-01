Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) (14678 Views)

”Thank God no life was lost , my commitment to my people is unmovable. I wonder what thieves would be doing in my constituency office . No weapon fashioned against me shall proper” he wrote



He deserves it. He doesn't deserve to be inghat office in the first place .





Wonder what they were looking for.









NB: Too many nasty and foul mouthed people here. Gosh.



Someone can't comment in peace again.



You talk sense, they call you ode.



You talk nonsense, still ode.





which kind office b dis ...u sure say Elliott no dey suffer.

no they are lookin for your clitoris, ode u know see scattered room

maybe dey are looking for BitCoin or Dollars to help d Economy...









Maybe the thieves were rehearsing for a movie role.

You and I already know those involved.

wat type of rubbish office is dis kwanu..

Is that an office or poultry.



An office he doesn't come, only visit during election.



See office like dumpyard

Oh brother!



Oh brother!

That was hot

because Desmond doesn't use the office I guess

chai

Illiteracy



Some people don't know the difference between Desmond Elliot's office/house of assembly office and Desmond Elliot's constituency office. 3 Likes







R. I. P

R. I. P

lol

What brothers can do to their popular brother...the work wereys know best.

U sure say na potlician office be this?

I smell a fat lie

Like seriously? That's his constituency office?

I would have replied to your comment but when I saw ur profile name I realized you and ur family have inherited generational idiocy and are nothing but fish brains .

u are nothing but a broke a..sss dic..k Player.

I would have replied to your comment but when I saw ur profile name I realized you and ur family have inherited generational idiocy and are nothing but fish brains .

u are nothing but a broke a..sss dic..k Player.

Quote me and burn.

This is serious, what's happening to education in Nigeria?

See office like dumpin site

Sell this country

That has to be the best constituency office of a state legislator in the whole of Nigeria.





Are you guys from Jupiter?



That has to be the best constituency office of a state legislator in the whole of Nigeria.

Are you guys from Jupiter?

Or you think Desmond Elliot is Dino Melaye's colleague?





Go and raid all the politicians from Tinubu et al... Let the poor innocents citizens live in peace.



Go and raid all the politicians from Tinubu et al... Let the poor innocents citizens live in peace.

E no g better for Tinubu, I swear! That's what I expect from all the common criminals of 9ja.

SURULERE!!!