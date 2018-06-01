₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by mary4(f): 4:34pm
Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliott’s constituency office was recently raided by thieves. The actor who represents Surelere 1 constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly shared the news on IG this afternoon.
”Thank God no life was lost , my commitment to my people is unmovable. I wonder what thieves would be doing in my constituency office . No weapon fashioned against me shall proper” he wrote
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/desmond-elliotts-constituency-office-raided-by-thieves-photos/
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Yomzzyblog: 4:36pm
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Nobody: 4:39pm
He deserves it. He doesn't deserve to be inghat office in the first place .
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 4:40pm
Why is there no burglary proof
Wonder what they were looking for.
NB: Too many nasty and foul mouthed people here. Gosh.
Someone can't comment in peace again.
You talk sense, they call you ode.
You talk nonsense, still ode.
Na wa.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by mikejj(m): 4:40pm
which kind office b dis ...u sure say Elliott no dey suffer.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:42pm
BleSSedMee:
no they are lookin for your clitoris, ode u know see scattered room
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by inoki247: 4:48pm
maybe dey are looking for BitCoin or Dollars to help d Economy...
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:49pm
Maybe the thieves were rehearsing for a movie role.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by tommykiwi(m): 4:49pm
You and I already know those involved.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by younglleo(m): 4:50pm
wat type of rubbish office is dis kwanu..
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Queenext: 4:50pm
Is that an office or poultry.
An office he doesn't come, only visit during election.
See office like dumpyard
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by stefanweeks: 4:50pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Oh brother!
That was hot
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Nathdoug(m): 4:50pm
BleSSedMee:because Desmond doesn't use the office I guess
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Blessynokoro: 4:51pm
chai
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Acidosis(m): 4:51pm
Illiteracy
Some people don't know the difference between Desmond Elliot's office/house of assembly office and Desmond Elliot's constituency office.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:52pm
R. I. P
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by younglleo(m): 4:52pm
mikejj:he dey suffer joor
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 4:53pm
lol
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Austinoiz(m): 4:53pm
What brothers can do to their popular brother...the work wereys know best.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Katewhite: 4:53pm
U sure say na potlician office be this?
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Sirpaul(m): 4:54pm
I smell a fat lie
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by AceDomino(m): 4:54pm
Like seriously? That's his constituency office?
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Philpham: 4:55pm
RETIREDMUMU:
I would have replied to your comment but when I saw ur profile name I realized you and ur family have inherited generational idiocy and are nothing but fish brains .
u are nothing but a broke a..sss dic..k Player.
Quote me and burn.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Acidosis(m): 4:55pm
Katewhite:
This is serious, what's happening to education in Nigeria?
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Bustincole(m): 4:55pm
See office like dumpin site
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by mikejj(m): 4:56pm
younglleo:u sef observe am ko.
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by femo122: 4:56pm
Sell this country
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Acidosis(m): 4:57pm
AceDomino:
That has to be the best constituency office of a state legislator in the whole of Nigeria.
Are you guys from Jupiter?
Or you think Desmond Elliot is Dino Melaye's colleague?
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by Follygunners: 5:00pm
That's what I expect from all the common criminals of 9ja.
Go and raid all the politicians from Tinubu et al... Let the poor innocents citizens live in peace.
E no g better for Tinubu, I swear!
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:03pm
SURULERE!!!
|Re: Desmond Elliott's Constituency Office Raided By Thieves (photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 5:08pm
RETIREDMUMU:
I'm not an ode trust me.
Good evening.
