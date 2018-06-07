₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,498 members, 4,284,417 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" (14720 Views)
Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore / FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously / MKO Abiola With Shehu Sani In Kaduna (1993 Throwback Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by kahal29: 4:56pm
Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has cautioned President Muhammdu Buhari against breaching the constitution in his latest move of conferring the honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Moshood Abiola, the widely acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election.
Mr Buhari on June 6, 25 years after the election, directed the honour be conferred on Mr Abiola. He also said June 12 will henceforth be preserved as Nigeria’s Democracy Day to further honour him.
The president also directed Mr Abiola’s running mate, Babagana Kingibe, be conferred with the second highest honour of Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).
The GCFR was exclusive to presidents and former presidents until President Shehu Shagari conferred it on Obafemi Awolowo in the Second Republic.
Citing Chapter 43(2) of the National Honours Act on Thursday, however, Mr Melaye argued that the act does not allow for conferment of the honours on non-Nigerians.
He claimed that Mr Abiola is dead and that automatically makes him not to be a Nigerian.
He said, “I am a democrat, I believe very sincerely that Chief M.K.O Abiola deserve even more than the president has pronounced because he is a true patriot, philanthropist and should be so decorated.
“But Mr. President, we are governed in the country by the constitution and extant laws. No matter how beautiful a situation is, the law of the land remains the law of the land.”
The lawmaker mentioned a section of the law which he claims buttresses his point.
“Subsection 2 of the act says a person shall be eligible for appointment to any rank or holder unless he is a citizen of Nigeria. A dead man is not a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We should not be emotional about this. The law remains the law.”
Mr Melaye’s interpretation is expected to be faulted by most Nigerians and is not known to have a precedent in any law court.
Mr Melaye also argued that the act provides that such honour be conferred on the recipient in person and since Mr Abiola is dead, he cannot receive the award; a similar argument to that raised by a former chief justice of Nigeria, Alfa Belgore.
“Subject to the next notice, a person shall be appointed to a particular rank of an order when the president receives him in person,” he said.
“Mr. President, they said in person for us to do what we are supposed to do, we would have to amend the provisions of this act because anything we need to do, we have to do in accordance with the provisions of the law.”
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced that his points of order were noted.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/271492-mko-abiola-no-longer-nigerian-cannot-be-made-gcfr-dino-melaye.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by VotingPolls: 5:04pm
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Paperwhite(m): 5:06pm
The humour side of Dino again.Buhari government have a good intention with this one but the intent & modality of going about it is not well thought out.
Based on Rtd.Justice Alfa Belgore explaination,the president may have committed a faux pax by giving the GCFR honours to a late man hence another case of disturbing the dead again.
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by life2017: 5:08pm
noise. Dino just love attention.
After Abiola is given the award, let me see if Dino Melaye will go to court to request a revisal.
Even if melaye is correct which I doubt, doctrine of necessity will make the court accept president decision base on the symbolism of June 12 with national unity and democracy.
22 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by wordproof: 5:10pm
Another lame twist...
As theateric as Dino might be often deluded that he's entertaining and being cheered by the crowd, might take an inglorious stage flight hoping that the crowd will catch him before he hits the ground only to land on his face covered in feaces.
Please where's Femi Adesina?
Did his sins catch up with him or he's been technically sidelined?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by osazeeblue01: 5:11pm
Oga Dino thank you for telling the truth.
What a country.....
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by ODVanguard: 5:12pm
Dino is beginning to lose it small small.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Omeokachie: 5:15pm
MKO is a Nigerian biko.
He paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country. What I am against is for a tyrant (destroyer of our democracy) to want to use this to gain political mileage out of desperation to perpetuate himself in office.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by yarimo(m): 5:20pm
Police IG don do shege for DINO MELAYE brain.
40 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by magoo10(m): 5:21pm
Buhari has been causing problems for the living
Now he is about causing problem for the dead ,he should just leave gani fawehimi out of this because the human right icon wouldn't have accepted the Greek gift if he were alive going by the tyrants anti democratic and human rights abuses .
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by mercenary: 5:30pm
Two wrongs can't make a right
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by RuthlessLeader(m): 5:34pm
This dullards that are celebrating a dead man
And as for bubu, why didn't he do this in 2015.
Cc lzaa buhariguy cilicmarin sarrki sarkin zombiehunter
Lalasticlala
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by talk2archy: 5:42pm
Dino chelukwa
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by LZAA: 5:42pm
RuthlessLeader:To please his afonjic zombies na
7 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Firefire(m): 5:42pm
correct talk.
How has this FAKE gift change the current status of Nigerians who are alive...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by kolafolabi(m): 5:42pm
I don't think he understands what's on ground.. Even political enemies of Sai Baba (Fayose and FFK) commended him..What's this man doing at the Senate
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Guyman02: 5:42pm
What did our laws say about the award, Buhari in his desperation to assuage the minds of the southwest over his failures decided on announcing this awards to Abiola and June 12 as democracy day.
He can pass a bill to the National Assembly to ratify this decision and save from the confusion
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by OrestesDante(m): 5:43pm
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Viergeachar: 5:43pm
Mere technicalities cum grammar.
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by kpaofame: 5:44pm
“But Mr. President, we are governed in the country by the constitution and extant laws. No matter how beautiful a situation is, the law of the land remains the law of the land.”
The lawmaker mentioned a section of the law which he claims buttresses his point.
“Subsection 2 of the act says a person shall be eligible for appointment to any rank or holder unless he is a citizen of Nigeria. A dead man is not a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We should not be emotional about this. The law remains the law.”[/b]
[b]we must be honest with ourselves, its a good act done wrongly with bad motives to ridicule our democratic institutions.[b][/b]
The rule of law is under attack...But not too surprised it is this same administration that appointed dead persons in a national board...so they can also honor a dead person
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Viergeachar: 5:45pm
LZAA:
E pain the piggyyeasterners wella...
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by raumdeuter: 5:45pm
Dino you sef die so that they can give you the award
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Follygunners: 5:45pm
See mumu 9ja pple. They're trying to use this thing as a distraction from all their loots and embezzlements. Chai!
E no go better for all the past, current and future 9ja politicians, I swear!
Tinubu, Obanikoro et al... E no go better for you all and your generations to come. May you all never experience peace!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by TheUbermensch: 5:45pm
Buhari just wants to use this man to score cheap political points and the SWers are so gullible the plan is working.
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by abc115: 5:46pm
Laws are made for men, Not Men for the Laws
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Metuh: 5:46pm
ODVanguard:For saying the truth
Will you get out from here
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Fukafuka: 5:47pm
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by Daniel058(m): 5:47pm
Now the opposition begin
Dino +Fayose +Ffk +Reno + Some other senators
Plus us ((e-warroiors ))
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:48pm
Dino be wise as a serpent
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by jamace(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Dino Melaye: "MKO Abiola No Longer Nigerian, Cannot Be Made GCFR" by bigerboy200: 5:49pm
confused..
This Cartoon About Buhari Will Crack Your Ribs(pic) / Marketers Sell Kerosene, Black Oil Mixture As Diesel / Suggest Your New Chairman Of Efcc To Mr President.
Viewing this topic: Jexyme(f), odogwubiafra, Jeddy28(m), whally50(m), RENTS, Gbengaolowe32, ikaboy, Fash20, optimismlaz(m), Hardeybhoi, chinnyluv2222, Abbilink(f), Juchii(m), agbaske5, oluwakingsley101(m), andyanders, wip7, Chibueze90, obaataaokpaewu, almayda, TSKbook, angelicwing, taofeeq137(m), killuminati(m), Gista01, chrisbaxtian(m), gbolah1(m), ssfather1819(m), dewale1234(m), pharmdrjoe, Swtberryjoy, azeezbaba(m), fity(m), bigfish3k, atausenima(f), Geeoriginal, 9jizzy(m), HighKing01(m), twizzylee, god2good, berberjyde(m), INFOBIZ3, Temi17, easyguy2020, olamakinde(m), Omobada(m), harma(m), kenchukscole(m), azubix(m), Faizee32, Mhiztamurtala(m), reindeer, baby8ace(m), kharis88, supo19884, kenraj(m), Chiderao1(m), bojar(m), adebayonle(m), Gravy, Tinyemeka(m), ojj(m), theuniqueone(m), rationalX, standout5(m), dontee2015(m), yusfaith78(m), Axis313(m), IFNOTGOD(m), mxpinky(f), amas11, Mikkytush(m), write2obi(m), ihatebuhari(f), KingsJohnson(m), nuland(m), Duke55, kjhova(m), Juciano1(m), francoray(m), Vijon(m), A7(m), lekanaddict, valentineuwakwe(m), Quincykay, ki02020(m), jamale2112, dewy(m), elderken(m), drimpeccable(m), Globalistic(f), drace(m), Tee99(m), eamodu(m), Theultimate(m), bratan(m), Igboho100, Kockane(m), digitalheadline(m), opylas(m), UltimatedeBest(m), Franktmubarak1(m), ericsmith, walyx(m), Subonbon(m), SLAPMUMU, ToyeenP, DaDon2, Scallyg, Nateben(m) and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20