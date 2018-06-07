Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? (10503 Views)

Gt Bank Scam Me 930,000 Without Alert / Lagos Security Man Picks Lost Wallet With Cash & 8 ATM Cards, Gave It Owner / What To Do If You Get "Card Not Smart" Response At The Atm Machine (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





There were two ATMs, one outside facing the gate and the other by the side of the bank. While queuing on the one facing outside, a guy came to my front. I was about to tell him to join the queue but he told me that he wants N1000 notes and the ATM by the side is paying in N500 notes, that I should try there and it was free. The security man there also told me to try there.



As I was in a haste, I went to the ATM machine by the side, I tried to withdraw N10,000. The machine started taking like 5 minutes to dispense. After a while, it told me "My transaction has been completed". My card was discharged. As I was complaining, the security man told me not to worry, it would be reversed.



I had to borrow money from a friend to pay for the services. Once I got home I made a complaint via GTBank Internet Banking. The next day, I went to a GTBank nearby to make a compliant too. As at this evening, I got a response on my mail



Dear XXXXXXX XXXXX ,



Thank you for contacting Guaranty Trust Bank. Your request,18051549xxx has been resolved.



Please be informed that the logged transaction was declined as the acquiring bank claimed that value was gotten for the transaction



Regards



Regards,



GTBank.

I am now questioning, what the hell happened. The ploy for me to use that ATM seemed 90% like a setup. The ATM machine told me "Transaction completed" but did not pay my money. The security man immediately gave me hope in reversal. Now while trying to get a refund, I am being told that I was actually paid.



I am going to go on pushing GTBank so I can retrieve my money. But in the meanwhile, can someone with a similar experience or some knowledge tell me what is going on. Right here, I am feeling bloody scammed.



IN THE MEANWHILE, DO NOT USE THE STANBI IBTC ATM IN COMPUTER VILLAGE. On the 5th of June, 2018. I went to fix my phone in computer village. To pay for the phone parts, I went to the nearest ATM, at Stanbic IBTC Bank in Computer Village.There were two ATMs, one outside facing the gate and the other by the side of the bank. While queuing on the one facing outside, a guy came to my front. I was about to tell him to join the queue but he told me that he wants N1000 notes and the ATM by the side is paying in N500 notes, that I should try there and it was free. The security man there also told me to try there.As I was in a haste, I went to the ATM machine by the side, I tried to withdraw N10,000. The machine started taking like 5 minutes to dispense. After a while, it told me "My transaction has been completed". My card was discharged. As I was complaining, the security man told me not to worry, it would be reversed.I had to borrow money from a friend to pay for the services. Once I got home I made a complaint via GTBank Internet Banking. The next day, I went to a GTBank nearby to make a compliant too. As at this evening, I got a response on my mailI am now questioning, what the hell happened. The ploy for me to use that ATM seemed 90% like a setup. The ATM machine told me "Transaction completed" but did not pay my money. The security man immediately gave me hope in reversal. Now while trying to get a refund, I am being told that I was actually paid.I am going to go on pushing GTBank so I can retrieve my money. But in the meanwhile, can someone with a similar experience or some knowledge tell me what is going on. Right here, I am feeling bloody scammed.IN THE MEANWHILE, DO NOT USE THE STANBI IBTC ATM IN COMPUTER VILLAGE. 6 Likes 1 Share

Please move this to FP, this is kinda informative so people can wait till the next day if possible for their money to fall from the machine, when faced with similar issue.....





We can also learn from others





OP pursue it and get back to US abi them wanna add your 10k to take pay INNOSSON? 51 Likes 1 Share

This one strong o



I dey suspect that security man



But try and use that ATM again, this time a lower amount and see what happens 8 Likes

oshe11:

Seun

Dominique

Mynd44

MissyB3

fynestboi

Lalasticlala



Please move this to FP, this is kinda informative so people can wait till the next day if possible for their money to fall from the machine, when faced with similar issue.....





We can also learn from others





OP pursue it and get back to US abi them wanna add your 10k to take pay INNOSSON?

Thanks. The ATM machine used was Stanbic IBTC @ Computer Village, Ikeja





stefanweeks:

This one strong o



I dey suspect that security man



But try and use that ATM again, this time a lower amount and see what happens

I suspect both the security man and the guy that came in front of me suddenly. Funny enough, after I left the ATM at the side and being delayed for like 10 minutes, the guy was gummed to the other ATM. Perhaps to divert people to use the fraudulent one. My question is like, how is it even possible an ATM approves a transaction but you dont get paid?



Lalasticlala Please Thanks. The ATM machine used was Stanbic IBTC @ Computer Village, IkejaI suspect both the security man and the guy that came in front of me suddenly. Funny enough, after I left the ATM at the side and being delayed for like 10 minutes, the guy was gummed to the other ATM. Perhaps to divert people to use the fraudulent one. My question is like, how is it even possible an ATM approves a transaction but you dont get paid?Lalasticlala Please

Any hep guys? Or am i in the wrong section?

This is Nigeria, non living things are criminal also 25 Likes

1 Like

Go and make a report in the Stanbic bank.



ATM should have CCTV to help prove your point. 48 Likes 2 Shares

K

The email should have been:



Thanks for your immense contribution towards the 12billion Naira we intend to credit Innoson with.



Warm regards MOFO... 55 Likes 5 Shares

everything is scam in computer vilage 4 Likes 1 Share

Ikeja Boyz doin wat dey know aw to du best... na even GtB dey av Debt at hand u jus paid part of it

If it smells like scam....

It's actually a scam..... 7 Likes 1 Share

Still reading

No

d*ck

.

Go bamk to bank and complain

Nawa oooo



Na very simpu something na.....GTbank dob dey collect mony to pay innoson na...abi u tink say na from dia pocket dem go pay??... Its just a classic case of robbing peter to pay paul.......dazall!!! Na very simpu something na.....GTbank dob dey collect mony to pay innoson na...abi u tink say na from dia pocket dem go pay??... Its just a classic case of.......dazall!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

That same useless atm has done same to me... Had to visit skye bank to initiate reversal immediately..@op GTB must refund your money

GTB again

Still lay a complaint to GTBank that you did not get value. Is their responsibility to log the query againt the other bank for a journal and footage for the withdrawal after the transaction came back declined



Going to stanbic wont help you cos they will tell you to lay a formal complaint to your bank



This might take a while tho



This is an advise from someone experience in the field 14 Likes 3 Shares

Blazing99:

On the 5th of June, 2018. I went to fix my phone in computer village. To pay for the phone parts, I went to the nearest ATM, at Stanbic IBTC Bank in Computer Village.



There were two ATMs, one outside facing the gate and the other by the side of the bank. While queuing on the one facing outside, a guy came to my front. I was about to tell him to join the queue but he told me that he wants N1000 notes and the ATM by the side is paying in N500 notes, that I should try there and it was free. The security man there also told me to try there.



As I was in a haste, I went to the ATM machine by the side, I tried to withdraw N10,000. The machine started taking like 5 minutes to dispense. After a while, it told me "My transaction has been completed". My card was discharged. As I was complaining, the security man told me not to worry, it would be reversed.



I had to borrow money from a friend to pay for the services. Once I got home I made a complaint via GTBank Internet Banking. The next day, I went to a GTBank nearby to make a compliant too. As at this evening, I got a response on my mail







I am now questioning, what the hell happened. The ploy for me to use that ATM seemed 90% like a setup. The ATM machine told me "Transaction completed" but did not pay my money. The security man immediately gave me hope in reversal. Now while trying to get a refund, I am being told that I was actually paid.



I am going to go on pushing GTBank so I can retrieve my money. But in the meanwhile, can someone with a similar experience or some knowledge tell me what is going on. Right here, I am feeling bloody scammed.



IN THE MEANWHILE, DO NOT USE THE STANBI IBTC ATM IN COMPUTER VILLAGE. you should have gone into the Stanbic Banking hall upstairs to complain you should have gone into the Stanbic Banking hall upstairs to complain

You guys funny o, this na normal thing na he dey do me most times, nor worry you go later get your money. Na network problem..

Am learning

From my observation, only GTB has the best ATMs.I prefer transporting myself to a long distance GTB ATM to using one scrap ATM closest to my location. I have suffered enough from all these useless machines. 5 Likes 1 Share





You're still asking us



What's Computer Village itself? You're still asking usWhat's Computer Village itself?

There is this video on youtube on how atm can be used to take your money without paying you, its a trick

Go to Standbic and complain.