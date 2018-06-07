₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by Blazing99: 5:03pm
On the 5th of June, 2018. I went to fix my phone in computer village. To pay for the phone parts, I went to the nearest ATM, at Stanbic IBTC Bank in Computer Village.
There were two ATMs, one outside facing the gate and the other by the side of the bank. While queuing on the one facing outside, a guy came to my front. I was about to tell him to join the queue but he told me that he wants N1000 notes and the ATM by the side is paying in N500 notes, that I should try there and it was free. The security man there also told me to try there.
As I was in a haste, I went to the ATM machine by the side, I tried to withdraw N10,000. The machine started taking like 5 minutes to dispense. After a while, it told me "My transaction has been completed". My card was discharged. As I was complaining, the security man told me not to worry, it would be reversed.
I had to borrow money from a friend to pay for the services. Once I got home I made a complaint via GTBank Internet Banking. The next day, I went to a GTBank nearby to make a compliant too. As at this evening, I got a response on my mail
Dear XXXXXXX XXXXX ,
I am now questioning, what the hell happened. The ploy for me to use that ATM seemed 90% like a setup. The ATM machine told me "Transaction completed" but did not pay my money. The security man immediately gave me hope in reversal. Now while trying to get a refund, I am being told that I was actually paid.
I am going to go on pushing GTBank so I can retrieve my money. But in the meanwhile, can someone with a similar experience or some knowledge tell me what is going on. Right here, I am feeling bloody scammed.
IN THE MEANWHILE, DO NOT USE THE STANBI IBTC ATM IN COMPUTER VILLAGE.
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by oshe11: 5:07pm
Please move this to FP, this is kinda informative so people can wait till the next day if possible for their money to fall from the machine, when faced with similar issue.....
We can also learn from others
OP pursue it and get back to US abi them wanna add your 10k to take pay INNOSSON?
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by stefanweeks: 5:09pm
This one strong o
I dey suspect that security man
But try and use that ATM again, this time a lower amount and see what happens
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by Blazing99: 5:17pm
oshe11:
Thanks. The ATM machine used was Stanbic IBTC @ Computer Village, Ikeja
stefanweeks:
I suspect both the security man and the guy that came in front of me suddenly. Funny enough, after I left the ATM at the side and being delayed for like 10 minutes, the guy was gummed to the other ATM. Perhaps to divert people to use the fraudulent one. My question is like, how is it even possible an ATM approves a transaction but you dont get paid?
Lalasticlala Please
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by Blazing99: 6:47pm
Any hep guys? Or am i in the wrong section?
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:57pm
This is Nigeria, non living things are criminal also
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by CYBERGHOST007(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by DrObum(m): 7:57pm
Go and make a report in the Stanbic bank.
ATM should have CCTV to help prove your point.
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by swagdopey: 7:57pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by SleakBuzzPR: 7:57pm
The email should have been:
Thanks for your immense contribution towards the 12billion Naira we intend to credit Innoson with.
Warm regards MOFO...
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by 9PBLIVE(m): 7:58pm
everything is scam in computer vilage
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by inoki247: 7:58pm
Ikeja Boyz doin wat dey know aw to du best... na even GtB dey av Debt at hand u jus paid part of it
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:58pm
If it smells like scam....
It's actually a scam.....
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by Chloe88(f): 7:58pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by miqos02(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by ogolomachi: 7:59pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by olametrix(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by alpamo6: 8:00pm
Go bamk to bank and complain
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by princemillla(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by Bossontop(m): 8:00pm
Na very simpu something na.....GTbank dob dey collect mony to pay innoson na...abi u tink say na from dia pocket dem go pay??... Its just a classic case of robbing peter to pay paul.......dazall!!!
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by samkleen(m): 8:00pm
That same useless atm has done same to me... Had to visit skye bank to initiate reversal immediately..@op GTB must refund your money
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by martowskin1(m): 8:00pm
GTB again
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by ikorodureporta: 8:01pm
Still lay a complaint to GTBank that you did not get value. Is their responsibility to log the query againt the other bank for a journal and footage for the withdrawal after the transaction came back declined
Going to stanbic wont help you cos they will tell you to lay a formal complaint to your bank
This might take a while tho
This is an advise from someone experience in the field
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by miqos02(m): 8:01pm
Blazing99:you should have gone into the Stanbic Banking hall upstairs to complain
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by Biibibii(m): 8:01pm
You guys funny o, this na normal thing na he dey do me most times, nor worry you go later get your money. Na network problem..
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by itiswellandwell: 8:02pm
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by saltoasis: 8:02pm
From my observation, only GTB has the best ATMs.I prefer transporting myself to a long distance GTB ATM to using one scrap ATM closest to my location. I have suffered enough from all these useless machines.
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by HeWrites(m): 8:02pm
You're still asking us
What's Computer Village itself?
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by nkeona: 8:02pm
There is this video on youtube on how atm can be used to take your money without paying you, its a trick
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by JeffreyJames(m): 8:02pm
Go to Standbic and complain.
|Re: Did The ATM In Computer Village Scam Me? by kalebsky: 8:02pm
