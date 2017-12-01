₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,498 members, 4,284,417 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey (1546 Views)
Snoopdogg Shades Ghanaians, Praises Nigerian World Cup Jersey (Photos) / Banky W And Adesua Etomi Rocking The Super Eagles' Jersey At Wembley Stadium / Korede Bello Rocks Customized Super Eagles World Cup Jersey- Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by NoApology(m): 5:17pm
Nike on Wednesday, February 7 unveiled Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup jerseys to much acclaim on social media.
Leading the team that designed the jersey is Matthew Wolff who works for Nike. After the unveiling, he took to Twitter to say; “It was so much fun designing these World Cup 2018 pieces for Nigeria with the Nike team!”
These are five things you should know about him.
1.Matthew Wolff, born in 1990 is a graphic designer who currently works at Nike in New York City.
2. Matthew Wolff specialises in sports branding, logo and jersey design.
3. He grew up in Minneapolis, United States and London, United Kingdom. He attended Skidmore College, a private, independent liberal arts college in Saratoga, New York.
Matthew Wolff lives in New York (Instagram/Matthew Wolff )
He also attended Parsons the New School for Design, a private art and design college in Manhattan, New York.
4. Before working at Nike, Wolff worked for the likes of IMG Colleges, Hypebeast and TV Land.
5. The Super Eagles World Cup jerseys are not his first job, he launched the visual identities of MLS side New York City FC where Frank Lampard and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo played before they retired. FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, David Villa still plays for New York City FC.
Wolff has also done works for Los Angeles FC and other numerous minor league and youth clubs.
It was so much fun designing these World Cup 2018 pieces for Nigeria with the Nike team!
https://mobile.twitter.com/wolffmatt/status/961269896695943174
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by mikejj(m): 5:21pm
watin we go meet am do..
3 Likes
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by Adaowerri111: 5:23pm
He was paid handsomely
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by NoApology(m): 5:24pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:25pm
Awesome
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by NoApology(m): 5:26pm
mikejj:you don't know before but now you.
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by Abjay97(m): 5:36pm
And he is not a Nigerian
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by Uniqueness01(f): 5:40pm
Hi Mr Mathew Wolff.....Nice meeting You
Next...
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by Trendinghelm: 6:59pm
Viral Photos of the day dnt miss
Saggy boobs are not well represented - UK based Nigerian presenter (photos)
https://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/12/saggy-boobs-are-not-well-represented-uk.html
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by nurez305(m): 6:59pm
Am I the only one who didn't see anything special in this over hype jersey
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by dgr8truth(m): 7:00pm
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:00pm
GOOD JOB BY YOU.
THUMBS UP.
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:01pm
Matthew Wolff, born in 1990 is a graphic designer who currently works at Nike in New York City.
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by MrWondah(m): 7:01pm
Olushun Francis Okafor,
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by paschal47(m): 7:01pm
.
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by Pavore9: 7:02pm
See the benefit of being an art student
|Re: Matthew Wolff Designed The Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Jersey by samuelchimmy(m): 7:02pm
Team bean fryers over to you
(0) (Reply)
Yakubu Ready For Greece Game: ‘either We Bust Them Or Get Busted’ / Nigeria Vs Gracee / Greece Record Historic Victory Coz Of One Man Foolishness
Viewing this topic: Etomazone(m), roadsta(m), Topweez(m), olusola009, Dank1u(m), sugarkemi(m), Shrapnels, ZionFrost, Asquare84(m), paroh137(m), echepops(m), walex25(m), HAminat(m), YemiHadid(m), arsenal65, Truthman(m), lilfreezy, andrewozed, mrmatt(m), DebateNigeria, EvenInFreetown, maxwell767(m), anidat77(m), Jokesheyi, Jidefido(m), yuh2(m), handsomeclouds(m), Horlaidex(m), MayorMgbedike(m), StoneColdBiceps(m), Trackango, fglowzz(f), bobbybiggs(m), bayoomtecky, monarck, Greizman, ucheazuka, beautyconcept, kayceerilyn(f), peterpeteru, Ebaony(m), carbonado(m), saahgroups(m), Articul8(m), heffem(m), Hillchild88(m), Naturetony1, cimhill(m), fanedrive(m), Favbolu(m), Enugufirstson(m), tbagjames(m), ajibolaayo3115, Tyenergie, julaion(m), temtem555, HumanistMike(m), Ufranklin92(m), sensisosu, HRintern, dolarland(m), jgbemson1, ogzille(m), ukay2, clems93(m), mebad(m), Sambest2(m), drey076(m), HenriFayol(m), Ra88, oyinsho(f), ddooskie(m), Banter1, Mekus6599(m), MPESA(m), FortifiedCity, 4lashy(m), gpmorgan, PLATO1U(m), hipswrites(f), Viral9ja, Lordfiido, masterpix(m), kollistic(m), Aristo3146(m), makavele, khaz(m), Megabig, Askmewhy, Sundouglas, kelexray(m), samsolite(m), Chopwater, NJPot(m), bolajigold, darklyte, pokenose(m), shurch(m), Terror666(m), yemiosinbajo, ashetu(m), opydan, Ekpeboduma, dominique(f), ozaovehe(m), titiforever, stevenity(m), glamourroudy(m), excel4us, Owlumeday(m), obrakaneey(m), fohiss, ola512, culcat(m), Dongreat(m), iyke2ken(m), Eclat4u, ife2ray, AlanTuringAI, ralph9ng, teamgreat, amicdan(m), Tayorfresh(m), tunjijones(m), inoki247, Benignfly, Samuel89(m), friendbee, ojkamson, Hallams(m), tukurmubarak(m), veenessha, osas3040, Afolabibm, flakkybaby, tafabaloo(m), bunbam, BigotMan(m), Nctrice(m), viktor88, idonhammer, sod09(m), agadamalik(m), chizzyglow, jayesmalling(m), sukerefakere(m), felzylix(m), perodizico1(m), IderaO, demsy2020, ehis05(m), Loverquin, GidiWoodsMan, Rockie, magnetik(m), Mutemenot(m), XYZ123, scholarlymind, Alphalite(m), nephemmy(m), sharpman1(m), dgr8truth(m), odetola, latbas(m), kaywizee(m), skarlett(f), MANNABBQGRILLS, YesNo(m), mallorca(m), xteve(m), dyeklint66, bhorlanley, omoplaycool(m), MrWondah(m), dacanv(m), djfiqi(m), Day11(m), Emmanuel550055a(m), ugorom, tuyiakin, ariesbull, stevearagorn(m), Tani99, dapomola09(m), rasque96(m), Schemer360, OjujuCalabar(m), Adeniranjacob, wristbangle(m), Jacksonmava(f), AbrahamIsrael, MrBaliff, Kinzzle, ernestozambrota, Bellgal, uchetrend, iswallker(m), SonofHim, oimoru, Renta, bisiriyubabs(m), lolly2pops, andreme(m), kikilove(f), dond411, stagger, Phoenix6278(m), gwhizy283(m), Ivanlxi(m), IamPatriotic(m), PipperLee, samuelchimmy(m), hypertension(m), Stevo22, Kimy97(f), ORIENTATION101, ianq, nurez305(m), Jasi7(m), 1shortblackboy, johnbosco97(m), victorvezx(m), Jameskyrian(m), IamJames, Ayinke93(f), damjos(m), Alsini6(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), 1kingwriter, chilewenwam, WhiskeyTangoFox, royallord1(m), lilmonarch, Viking007(m), becksdinho, youngbambiz, Worksunlimited, chiiraq802(m), charmynd, ovicky(m), kp3tech(m), eblazer(m), tetralogyfallot(m), chinchum, melojo, saremy(m), Intrepid01(m), Monaco2(m), SunriseW(f), Jerrosky1986(m), paschal47(m), icebot, sirrespect14(m), codeworks(m), Akpan107(m), femoboy(m), Immatex(m), adesamix(m), THEPOTTER(m), Vidamia(m), Uppalove(m), mcfestgee, alexistaiwo, Dannycypher(m), Light1259, Izublingz64, GENIUS18, oloricyprus, dom(m), mako007(m), opymx, amaifehenry(m), Pavore9, Letoma(m), joetoocute, Anskid(m), proudlyND(m), GavelSlam, uba1991 and 418 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17