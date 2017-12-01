



Leading the team that designed the jersey is Matthew Wolff who works for Nike. After the unveiling, he took to Twitter to say; “It was so much fun designing these World Cup 2018 pieces for Nigeria with the Nike team!”





These are five things you should know about him.



1.Matthew Wolff, born in 1990 is a graphic designer who currently works at Nike in New York City.



2. Matthew Wolff specialises in sports branding, logo and jersey design.



3. He grew up in Minneapolis, United States and London, United Kingdom. He attended Skidmore College, a private, independent liberal arts college in Saratoga, New York.





Matthew Wolff lives in New York

He also attended Parsons the New School for Design, a private art and design college in Manhattan, New York.



4. Before working at Nike, Wolff worked for the likes of IMG Colleges, Hypebeast and TV Land.



5. The Super Eagles World Cup jerseys are not his first job, he launched the visual identities of MLS side New York City FC where Frank Lampard and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo played before they retired. FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, David Villa still plays for New York City FC.



Wolff has also done works for Los Angeles FC and other numerous minor league and youth clubs.



