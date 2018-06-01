₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by mary4(f): 5:38pm
Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has just dropped a new song titled ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ where he called out the former president saying he’s the ‘problem of Nigeria’.
In the song produced by Mr Lekki, Eedris accused Obasanjo of corruption and killing the people of Odi.
Obasanjo and Eedris first had their face off in 2004 when the rapper released a song titled ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’.
Eedris has however vowed to release Nigeria Jaga Jaga (Part 2) in the coming weeks.
When LIB reached out to him for comments on his new song, he said, ‘Obasanjo served has a military president and also a civilian president he had the opportunity to correct the wrongs in Nigeria but he became a dictator that privatised and sold all national properties and monument that belong to Nigeria to himself and his partners in crime. He was selfish and wanted third term by all means so he killed democracy and rule if law. His administration recorded too much killings and assassinations. He’s very selfish and wanted to rule nigeria forever’.
Eedris added that, ‘Obasanjo is the king of curuption, remember operation feed the nation belonged to Nigeria but he sold it off to himself. Where is nitel and Nigerian airways? Trust me he has all the answers’.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by nsidible(f): 5:39pm
space booked
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Mariangeles: 5:43pm
He should title it POLITICIANS JAGA JAGA instead of NIGERIA JAGA JAGA... What is left of Our dignity is at stake !
Don't shoot yourself in the foot .
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Adeoludt(m): 5:44pm
Eedris still dey sing??
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:45pm
Dont blame eedris, he is just lookin for a way to be trendy
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by oshe11: 5:52pm
Obj is WICKED fa
He destroyed this guy career fa
Anytime eedris remembers Obj:
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by IamD18: 5:52pm
A big SENSE in NONSENSE. A very big one.
Deep inside us, we know the truth, we know if he said the truth or not.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by thesicilian: 5:54pm
He's not wrong
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by GistmoreNG: 6:20pm
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by dkronicle(m): 8:37pm
Obasanjo best friend na edris gan gan
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Oyindidi(f): 8:38pm
Eedris take several seats for back. We no know you
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by tesppidd: 8:38pm
Two decades later,
Nigeria still jagajaga.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by nedumorji(m): 8:38pm
U go run go Ghana again soon, lol
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by timilehin007(m): 8:39pm
Mr lecturer crooner..been relegated to Segunda division...ur case and that of Bolton wanderers is not much of difference..you can always put the blame on OBJ
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Galacious1: 8:39pm
That old man ruined Eedris mehn.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Shortyy(f): 8:39pm
Because he ended your career. Thihihi
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Chuvin22(m): 8:40pm
game is on...
lets patiently wait for feedback
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Loanrt: 8:40pm
lies
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by givan: 8:41pm
Obj sap the music in the guy's life. All that is left in him is noise.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by islandmoon: 8:41pm
who is eldirisu？
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Celestyn8213: 8:41pm
Eedris una still never settle una differences?
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Hafug: 8:41pm
As in
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by smart3856tm: 8:42pm
Cf
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by wiloy2k8(m): 8:42pm
Lol
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by KAHBOOM: 8:42pm
Chai..Idris the trouble maker.
Back in the days..I remember when kennis music ruled the music industry.In the days of AIT jamz.
If you are not dia artiste they won't give you massive air play in dia TV ad radio program..Till the likes of mo hits,Naijizy and sound city came out from no where and out shined dem.
Well at least kennis brought packaging into the industry..Dem try
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by jrusky(m): 8:42pm
Pls who is this again Is Eedris a name of pet, street, tree, mountain or gorilla Pls any with good answer
Pls if you are apc don't even read my post talk less quoting me or answering my question orelse..........
Pls just keep off if you are apc.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by maestroferddi: 8:43pm
Awon failed musician trying to trend with Obasanjo...
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by wiloy2k8(m): 8:43pm
Oyindidi:
Small girl who know u
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by DAmericanDream(m): 8:43pm
If only you guys will leave the messenger and focus on the content of the message.
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by Edu3Again: 8:44pm
Na the Fulnai herdsmen and their Patron Buhari be problem for Nigeria now not OBJ.
Does OBJ a Southern Christian command the Foolani Herdsmen?
Yoruba Land Under Fulani Siege Say's Escaped Kidnap Victim
Dr Tunde escaped from Fulani Herdsmen who kidnapped him and says that the Fulani Herdsmen are laying siege
to Yoruba land and that it's a well planned and supplied process!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwD-FZocU9U
|Re: ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ - Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Ex President In New Song by BOOMnaija(m): 8:45pm
Lol.
Obj right now...
