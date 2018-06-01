₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Amagite2: 5:42pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh might be controversial and full of drama some times, but she sure has a heart of Gold!
We sometimes Ignore the major good things people do because of their little shortcomings which most people are also guilty of.
I have never written a personal opinion post about a celebrity before, and I was not paid to post this, but seeing these photos and more of what this woman is doing with people around her and also her followers on social media is really amazing.
Focusing more on the good deeds of people should be our priority.
Tonto has had her fair share of social media brouhaha because of her former marriage, and in fact, she still deals with drama because people can't stop trolling and slamming her.
Well, enough said... Here are photos from the visitation of Tonto Dikeh to a woman who just put to bed.
The woman was abandoned by her husband when she was pregnant, Tonto Dikeh and her foundation came to her help, paid medical bills and have now visited the woman with lots of gift items and food.
Read what Tonto wrote below...
"Early in the year the Tonto Dikeh foundation organized a medical outreach for the people of Dei-Dei community, Kubwa, Abuja Nigeria.
We had several medical cases we attended to through the registered Medical praticitions that we worked with.
Some special cases required us to extend a helping hand to further aid their medical treatment and upkeep.
Mrs Zainab Ayuba was one of such special cases we had.
When we met Mrs Zainab Ayuba she was 7months pregnant and as she claimed had not felt the movement of her baby in over 4days. Keep in mind that at that time she had been abandoned by her husband. Things couldn’t get any worse for her. Little did she know that her baby was not moving because she was in a coma.
As a mother I knew that was dangerous. In order to avert any further complications, We instantly took her to receive proper treatment and since then we are happy to have been responsible for her medical bills!
3days ago we got a call from Mrs Zainab Ayuba on the good news that she just had given birth to a bouncing baby girl named AMINA AYUBA.
We fulfilled our pledge and immediately sent someone from the foundation team to go and clear her bills.
Today We sit and Rejoice with Her!
To God be the glory!"
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/see-what--to-for-a-pregnant-woman-who-was-abandoned-by-her-husband.html
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:49pm
Churchill RIGHT NOW
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by delugajackson: 5:56pm
What could have ignited this "passionate side" of Tonto lately?
The only time people do things like this in Nigeria is when they are vying for a political office. Otherwise, acts like these are percieved to have a spiritual undertone. Times are bad.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Rokia2(f): 6:04pm
Good on her but most times it’s better not to make our good deeds public. God is the one that reward us not the public.
But I guess this is showbiz.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by IamD18: 6:09pm
Rokia2:
Nigerians must find a way to condemn.
So pathetic.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Loanrt: 8:41pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by levi2: 8:41pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by gaby(m): 8:41pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by smart3856tm: 8:42pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by NaijaMutant(f): 8:42pm
The mod who moved this topic to the front page was so enchanted that he left his grammar at home
See blunder for front page
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Maldek666: 8:43pm
Is she vying for a Spiritual Office ?
Or
Just trying to outdo 'Philanthropist Billionaire' Churchill ?
Crazy people every where. They are doing it for the pictures.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Singapore1(m): 8:43pm
Rokia2:I used to have that mentality, but I believe it's right to publicize it in order to encourage other celebrities .. Not every good deeds should be hidden especially for celebrities.. Because if them buy sleepers the whole world must know... Instead of spending 1m weekly for club, have a charity foundation
sean1000x:
Your mates are on fiverr working tiredlessly, instead of you to economize the little 10mb you've got and storm fiverr or upwork, for your mind now you are trolling
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Celestyn8213: 8:43pm
God reward you for helping the poor woman out.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Benjaniblinks(m): 8:43pm
smart3856js:
sean1000x:.
RETIREDMUMU:.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by caseclosed(m): 8:43pm
Tonto Dike what ever that girl does will always hit front page!
It is no more the politics thing, politicians are even now afraid to build exotic houses, everyone of them is hiding from being probed or arrested by EFCC... The main kuku now is on business, na business men dey see better money for naija now.
The photos of the interior and extrior part of this house will drop your jaws embarassed
https://bookerpage.com.ng/most-expensive-house-in-nigeria-photos-worth/
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by sean1000x: 8:43pm
Afonjas now, So this is how Igbo women take care of their new born with all these items? No wonder Igbo children look so fresh and well fed.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by ofuonyebi: 8:44pm
but she need a happy home too...and nobody is reminding her about that...why?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by mespusinglez(m): 8:44pm
No Reward In Heaven The Media Have Already Given Her
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by smart3856js: 8:44pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by ziego(m): 8:45pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Pavore9: 8:45pm
And where is the father of the child? That's why I don't give ear when some rant about being neglected in their old age?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Hafug: 8:45pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Ellabae(f): 8:46pm
So good of her. A golden heart.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by mxpinky(f): 8:47pm
this people re always looking for praises not reward from God
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:47pm
Had no idea Tonto was the charity type
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Benexfamez(m): 8:47pm
In as much as people don't really like her.....
She's really a cool and kind heart lady..
Like for Tonto
Share for Buhari
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by cold(m): 8:48pm
Very noble
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:48pm
GOD BLESS YOUR GOOD HEART TONTO
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Benjaniblinks(m): 8:48pm
Loanrt:If Many Nigerians Would Come-for-camera, Just To Do Good Things. I'm Telling You, Nigeria Will Be A Better Place. Some Times, Doing Things Without Anyone Motivating You.....Jeez........Well, That's Me.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Pavore9: 8:48pm
ofuonyebi:
Churchill has moved on from the marriage, so should she.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Amberon11: 8:49pm
Which one have you done? Keyboard warrior
Maldek666:
Re: Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:50pm
ofuonyebi:
Maybe she has nobody
