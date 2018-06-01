Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Helps A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband (10496 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh might be controversial and full of drama some times, but she sure has a heart of Gold!



We sometimes Ignore the major good things people do because of their little shortcomings which most people are also guilty of.



I have never written a personal opinion post about a celebrity before, and I was not paid to post this, but seeing these photos and more of what this woman is doing with people around her and also her followers on social media is really amazing.



Focusing more on the good deeds of people should be our priority.



Tonto has had her fair share of social media brouhaha because of her former marriage, and in fact, she still deals with drama because people can't stop trolling and slamming her.



Well, enough said... Here are photos from the visitation of Tonto Dikeh to a woman who just put to bed.



The woman was abandoned by her husband when she was pregnant, Tonto Dikeh and her foundation came to her help, paid medical bills and have now visited the woman with lots of gift items and food.



Read what Tonto wrote below...



"Early in the year the Tonto Dikeh foundation organized a medical outreach for the people of Dei-Dei community, Kubwa, Abuja Nigeria.

We had several medical cases we attended to through the registered Medical praticitions that we worked with.

Some special cases required us to extend a helping hand to further aid their medical treatment and upkeep.

Mrs Zainab Ayuba was one of such special cases we had.

When we met Mrs Zainab Ayuba she was 7months pregnant and as she claimed had not felt the movement of her baby in over 4days. Keep in mind that at that time she had been abandoned by her husband. Things couldn’t get any worse for her. Little did she know that her baby was not moving because she was in a coma.

As a mother I knew that was dangerous. In order to avert any further complications, We instantly took her to receive proper treatment and since then we are happy to have been responsible for her medical bills!

3days ago we got a call from Mrs Zainab Ayuba on the good news that she just had given birth to a bouncing baby girl named AMINA AYUBA.

We fulfilled our pledge and immediately sent someone from the foundation team to go and clear her bills.

Today We sit and Rejoice with Her!

To God be the glory!"





What could have ignited this "passionate side" of Tonto lately?



The only time people do things like this in Nigeria is when they are vying for a political office. Otherwise, acts like these are percieved to have a spiritual undertone. Times are bad. 11 Likes





But I guess this is showbiz. Good on her but most times it’s better not to make our good deeds public. God is the one that reward us not the public.But I guess this is showbiz. 9 Likes

Rokia2:

Good on her but most times it’s better not to make our good deeds public. God is the one that reward us not the public.



But I guess this is showbiz .

Nigerians must find a way to condemn.







So pathetic. Nigerians must find a way to condemn.So pathetic. 38 Likes

Is she vying for a Spiritual Office ?



Or



Just trying to outdo 'Philanthropist Billionaire' Churchill ?





Crazy people every where. They are doing it for the pictures.

Rokia2:

Good on her but most times it’s better not to make our good deeds public. God is the one that reward us not the public.



But I guess this is showbiz. I used to have that mentality, but I believe it's right to publicize it in order to encourage other celebrities .. Not every good deeds should be hidden especially for celebrities.. Because if them buy sleepers the whole world must know... Instead of spending 1m weekly for club, have a charity foundation

sean1000x:

Afonjas now, So this is how Igbo women take care of their new born with all these items? No wonder Igbo children look so fresh and well fed.

Your mates are on fiverr working tiredlessly, instead of you to economize the little 10mb you've got and storm fiverr or upwork, for your mind now you are trolling I used to have that mentality, but I believe it's right to publicize it in order to encourage other celebrities .. Not every good deeds should be hidden especially for celebrities.. Because if them buy sleepers the whole world must know... Instead of spending 1m weekly for club, have a charity foundationYour mates are on fiverr working tiredlessly, instead of you to economize the little 10mb you've got and storm fiverr or upwork, for your mind now you are trolling 3 Likes

God reward you for helping the poor woman out. 2 Likes

smart3856js:

Vg sean1000x:

Afonjas now, So this is how Igbo women take care of their new born with all these items? No wonder Igbo children look so fresh and well fed. . RETIREDMUMU:





Churchill RIGHT NOW . 1 Share





It is no more the politics thing, politicians are even now afraid to build exotic houses, everyone of them is hiding from being probed or arrested by EFCC... The main kuku now is on business, na business men dey see better money for naija now.



Afonjas now, So this is how Igbo women take care of their new born with all these items? No wonder Igbo children look so fresh and well fed. 1 Like

but she need a happy home too...and nobody is reminding her about that...why?

No Reward In Heaven The Media Have Already Given Her

Vg 1 Like

And where is the father of the child? That's why I don't give ear when some rant about being neglected in their old age? 1 Like

So good of her. A golden heart.

this people re always looking for praises not reward from God 1 Like

Had no idea Tonto was the charity type 1 Like

In as much as people don't really like her.....



She's really a cool and kind heart lady..















Like for Tonto

Share for Buhari 1 Like

Very noble 1 Like

GOD BLESS YOUR GOOD HEART TONTO 1 Like 1 Share

Loanrt:

fake If Many Nigerians Would Come-for-camera, Just To Do Good Things. I'm Telling You, Nigeria Will Be A Better Place. Some Times, Doing Things Without Anyone Motivating You.....Jeez........Well, That's Me. If Many Nigerians Would Come-for-camera, Just To Do Good Things. I'm Telling You, Nigeria Will Be A Better Place. Some Times, Doing Things Without Anyone Motivating You.....Jeez........Well, That's Me.

ofuonyebi:



but she need a happy home too...and nobody is reminding her about that...why?

Churchill has moved on from the marriage, so should she. Churchill has moved on from the marriage, so should she.

Maldek666:

Is she vying for a Spiritual Office ?



Or



Just trying to outdo 'Philanthropist Billionaire' Churchill ?





Crazy people every where. They are doing it for the pictures. Which one have you done? Keyboard warrior