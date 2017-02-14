Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) (6114 Views)

Old Chief Beaten By Villagers For ''Killing'' Young Boys In The Community.Photos / Man Killed By Fulani Herdsmen After Police IG Left Benue Community. Photos / Armored Tanks Arrive Bayelsa Community Over The Killing Of 18-Year-Old Girl.PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Among the victims were 2 young men and a nursing mother with her 2 months old baby, who was killed after bullets allegedly pieced through the baby to the mother from the back.



The military raid reportedly lasted for about 8 hours as the troops searched for militants in the area, according to reports from the villagers who are now counting their losses.



Source; Residents of Ben ama and Tengele ama communities, Oluasiri clan in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state - have accused the military joint task force of killing villagers after early morning raid in the area today. According to reports, about four persons were killed and several other persons injured.Among the victims were 2 young men and a nursing mother with her 2 months old baby, who was killed after bullets allegedly pieced through the baby to the mother from the back.The military raid reportedly lasted for about 8 hours as the troops searched for militants in the area, according to reports from the villagers who are now counting their losses.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/joint-task-force-allegedly-raid-oluasiri-clan-in-nembe-lga-in-bayelsa-state.html

This is nigeria.





Where thousands of death and kidnapping are unreported because life is worth less than 2 naira.



#Get that visa 19 Likes 1 Share

This Buhari Nigeria 3 Likes





What a pity!



This must have been a result of collateral damage!!



The affected community should as a matter of urgency hire a very wicked attorney cum human right activist as fast as possible and sue the hell out of the defense force. What exactly is the purpose of tactical unit if such an operation will result to loss of human life? What a pity!This must have been a result of collateral damage!!The affected community should as a matter of urgency hire a very wicked attorney cum human right activist as fast as possible and sue the hell out of the defense force. What exactly is the purpose of tactical unit if such an operation will result to loss of human life? 5 Likes

Just wow. If it isn't good brother herdsman killing, it's his other brothers boko boys or his army. 2 Likes







☣ ☠





∆ This country ∆





☣ ☠

And our dumb president will not say and do anything because he likes blood. 2 Likes

If gun is not invented such a thing will be averted.



Modernization is a random curse to all of us.



May their souls rest in peace. 4 Likes

But why

To what cause







Need a website design asap? Then check my Another case that will disappear without probe. Who has bewitched Nigeria?Need a website design asap? Then check my signature No advanced payments required* 1 Like

what kind of problem is this, innocent blood

What is Nigeria becoming? 1 Like

?.... so this baby and her mother are militants?.... 2 Likes

Messed up country governed by a dictator. Buhari sent them, he wants to wipe out the entire South South and South East 1 Like

BARBARIC.

May the soul of the dead mother and child cry out for them!

So sad

what a loss

My heart bleeds so much for the geographical area I hv to call my country.



So many wrong things that shouldn't have been. From bad leadership to ignorant followers.



My heart is heavy, I may not really communicate like I would love to right now. But I have this question to ask, what if this was your sister/wife and her baby/your daughter?



Even those that are been killed in Benue, what If they were your people?



Things are getting out of hand and all we do is to engage in ethnic e-war just for 'likes' and 'shares', just to be noticed.



I bleed. I'm pained.can we just forget anybody related to us in power and focus on what is right or wrong? Can we?



I hardly engage in arguments about Nigeria because I always end up been angry.



May the blood of that little girl bring judgement on the hand that pulled the trigger.



And please don't like my comment, just think deep and change your ways if you need to. 1 Like

Verified Naija Adsense Account For Sale.. See My Signature.

I fear this nembe people. I visit nembe February for something important and I spend like 6 days there. One day Timipre Silva visit the town and the boys start dey shoot gun.

Lonestar124:

If gun is not invented such a thing will be averted.



Modernization is a random curse to all of us.



May their souls rest in peace. this kind of statement was what started Boko Haram this kind of statement was what started Boko Haram 1 Like

What a shiitehole country

Senseless animals in uniform 1 Like

I blame Buhari for all this happens 1 Like

R.I.P..how manage?





Trending On Nairaland





Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Shave Your Private Hairs Again

. Then I remember that this is a lawless country where things like this is swept under d carpet Y now. Then I remember that this is a lawless country where things like this is swept under d carpet 1 Like

more reasons to vote for PMB I guess Sai baba..more reasons to vote for PMB I guess

Ha, God!

BUT IS THIS NIGERIA OF 50s?

dainformant:





Among the victims were 2 young men and a nursing mother with her 2 months old baby, who was killed after bullets allegedly pieced through the baby to the mother from the back.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/joint-task-force-allegedly-raid-oluasiri-clan-in-nembe-lga-in-bayelsa-state.html

As usual this atrocity will be greeted with silence from the Federal Government



It will never be well with the Nigerian Army/Fulani herdsmen/Bokoharam what so ever guise they come in, it will never be well with them!

