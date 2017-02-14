₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by dainformant(m): 6:30pm
Residents of Ben ama and Tengele ama communities, Oluasiri clan in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state - have accused the military joint task force of killing villagers after early morning raid in the area today. According to reports, about four persons were killed and several other persons injured.
Among the victims were 2 young men and a nursing mother with her 2 months old baby, who was killed after bullets allegedly pieced through the baby to the mother from the back.
The military raid reportedly lasted for about 8 hours as the troops searched for militants in the area, according to reports from the villagers who are now counting their losses.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/joint-task-force-allegedly-raid-oluasiri-clan-in-nembe-lga-in-bayelsa-state.html
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by daryoor(m): 6:33pm
This is nigeria.
Where thousands of death and kidnapping are unreported because life is worth less than 2 naira.
#Get that visa
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by denko(m): 6:34pm
This Buhari Nigeria
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by PHC1stBorn(m): 6:35pm
What a pity!
This must have been a result of collateral damage!!
The affected community should as a matter of urgency hire a very wicked attorney cum human right activist as fast as possible and sue the hell out of the defense force. What exactly is the purpose of tactical unit if such an operation will result to loss of human life?
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by fallout87: 6:36pm
Just wow. If it isn't good brother herdsman killing, it's his other brothers boko boys or his army.
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by OrestesDante(m): 6:38pm
☣ ☠
∆ This country ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by clevvermind(m): 6:42pm
And our dumb president will not say and do anything because he likes blood.
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Lonestar124: 6:53pm
If gun is not invented such a thing will be averted.
Modernization is a random curse to all of us.
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by limeta(f): 6:58pm
But why
To what cause
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:08pm
Another case that will disappear without probe. Who has bewitched Nigeria?
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:09pm
what kind of problem is this, innocent blood
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by 234GT(m): 9:10pm
What is Nigeria becoming?
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by obonujoker(m): 9:10pm
so this baby and her mother are militants?....
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by talk2percy(m): 9:10pm
Messed up country governed by a dictator. Buhari sent them, he wants to wipe out the entire South South and South East
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:11pm
BARBARIC.
May the soul of the dead mother and child cry out for them!
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Ellabae(f): 9:11pm
So sad
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by anibi9674: 9:11pm
what a loss
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by affable4(m): 9:12pm
My heart bleeds so much for the geographical area I hv to call my country.
So many wrong things that shouldn't have been. From bad leadership to ignorant followers.
My heart is heavy, I may not really communicate like I would love to right now. But I have this question to ask, what if this was your sister/wife and her baby/your daughter?
Even those that are been killed in Benue, what If they were your people?
Things are getting out of hand and all we do is to engage in ethnic e-war just for 'likes' and 'shares', just to be noticed.
I bleed. I'm pained.can we just forget anybody related to us in power and focus on what is right or wrong? Can we?
I hardly engage in arguments about Nigeria because I always end up been angry.
May the blood of that little girl bring judgement on the hand that pulled the trigger.
And please don't like my comment, just think deep and change your ways if you need to.
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Ratals(m): 9:12pm
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Oyindidi(f): 9:12pm
I fear this nembe people. I visit nembe February for something important and I spend like 6 days there. One day Timipre Silva visit the town and the boys start dey shoot gun.
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by xtravanganza: 9:12pm
Lonestar124:this kind of statement was what started Boko Haram
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by MrErudite(m): 9:13pm
What a shiitehole country
Senseless animals in uniform
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by MrErudite(m): 9:13pm
I blame Buhari for all this happens
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by DONADAMS(m): 9:13pm
R.I.P..how manage?
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Wobey: 9:13pm
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Sultty(m): 9:14pm
Y now . Then I remember that this is a lawless country where things like this is swept under d carpet
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Nukilia: 9:14pm
Sai baba.. more reasons to vote for PMB I guess
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by chuksanambra: 9:16pm
Ha, God!
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Sulemanial: 9:16pm
BUT IS THIS NIGERIA OF 50s?
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:16pm
dainformant:As usual this atrocity will be greeted with silence from the Federal Government
It will never be well with the Nigerian Army/Fulani herdsmen/Bokoharam what so ever guise they come in, it will never be well with them!
|Re: Mother And Her Baby Killed In Nembe, Bayelsa As Joint Task Force Raid (Graphic) by Josh44s(m): 9:16pm
The hand writing is boldly written on the wall. Buhari is a jihadist. You cannot apprehend killer Herdsmen but you sent soldiers to kill innocent people in creek.
