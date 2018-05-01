₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by ViaGist: 8:43pm On Jun 07
Marvin singer Korede Bello shares picture with billionaire, Aliko Dangote. He wrote; 'dangote na my fada'
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by ViaGist: 8:43pm On Jun 07
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by IeatPussy: 8:45pm On Jun 07
Nairaland Rules No:1 says that Those that create Topic are not allow to be FTC. @OP has break that rule.
So OP take am ....
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Terminator1234g: 8:58pm On Jun 07
OK Good.
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by decatalyst(m): 8:59pm On Jun 07
IeatPussy:
LOL!
Lemme help you give am this from the left side
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by robinso01(m): 9:05pm On Jun 07
the simplicity of this man is respectful, imagine the richest man in Africa wearing coat and not suit.
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by cheddahboy(m): 9:10pm On Jun 07
This will help korede career for sure
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:59pm On Jun 07
JUST CHILLING WITH THE RICHEST MAN IN AFRICA........ e no easy!!
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by QuitNotice(m): 9:59pm On Jun 07
You don try. See achievement nah
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by ogaontop(m): 10:00pm On Jun 07
Am on the way!!
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Buffalowings3: 10:01pm On Jun 07
So
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by partnerbiz4: 10:01pm On Jun 07
see this small boy oo...
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by naijacentric(m): 10:01pm On Jun 07
Whars the connection?
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by NaughtyDiamond(m): 10:01pm On Jun 07
So this nigga still dey
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Rogodo22(m): 10:02pm On Jun 07
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Celestyn8213: 10:02pm On Jun 07
I am going to see Dangote tomorrow sef.
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Authoreety: 10:02pm On Jun 07
Chai...
Na true o...
Oya, NEXT!
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Loanrt: 10:02pm On Jun 07
This guy had so much promise after he sang Godwin in 2015. Love to hear more of his songs
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by kenny714433(m): 10:03pm On Jun 07
O
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Mike008(m): 10:04pm On Jun 07
Somebody tell Toby of BBN that's how to meet somebody and not group pix stunts
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Viergeachar: 10:04pm On Jun 07
Mike008:
Where are the Igbos
Nowhere to be found!
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Luukasz(m): 10:05pm On Jun 07
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Sulemanial: 10:05pm On Jun 07
E GBE OLORUN TOBI....
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by fatubo007: 10:06pm On Jun 07
partnerbiz4:
Small boy dey hammer ooo...
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Dareal90s(m): 10:07pm On Jun 07
Viergeachar:They ar full of arrogance, that's y they don't associate with whom God has blessed.
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by sajb(m): 10:09pm On Jun 07
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by banjeezay(m): 10:09pm On Jun 07
Wetin be the profession of ths korede bello guu now? And no one should come here and tell me he's still a musican.
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by FuckoffMOD: 10:10pm On Jun 07
Nairaland pple nd hating sha
Make una leave d guy alone Sha
Nice one korede bello.
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Viergeachar: 10:10pm On Jun 07
Dareal90s:
O wow.
So can I say they like behaving like empty chest beating chimps
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:11pm On Jun 07
Ok. That's good.
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by Barnext(m): 10:11pm On Jun 07
This Is Nigeria!
Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Aliko Dangote by alsudaes1(m): 10:12pm On Jun 07
U don disown ur father abi?
