₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,699 members, 4,285,239 topics. Date: Friday, 08 June 2018 at 09:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election (10501 Views)
Ibrahim Magu Wears Buhari's Campaign Lapel, Nigerians React / 2019: We'll Dump PDP If Atiku Fails To Secure The Ticket - Atiku Campaign Group / 2019: Buhari Campaign Group Plans Mega Rally (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Ebullience(m): 8:55pm On Jun 07
IVM Innoson Group of Companies Limited on Thursday donated two vehicles - SUV IVM G5 and Innoson bus IVM 5000A to Muhammadu Buhari/ Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group ahead of 2019 elections.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/amplite/2019-election-innoson-donates-two-vehicles-to-buhari-campaign-group-255338.html?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Siki355(m): 9:03pm On Jun 07
.only d poor Ipobs are shouting biafra Biafra
those who has investment cross d globe aren't part of those sh!t
71 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by muykem: 9:04pm On Jun 07
Since they know Buhari will win what do you except. Only 5% is against him.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by deboysben(m): 9:05pm On Jun 07
This must be an apc man trying to please buhari using innoson motor.
Who dash monkey banana.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by cheddahboy(m): 9:06pm On Jun 07
Innoson knows why, what's my own..
Would you like to venture into agriculture but don’t know how?
Have you tried to start a farming business but haven’t been able to make a headway based on different reasons such as expensive labour, expensive farm equipment, weather and other factors?
Check my profile and signature.
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by EzeNri(m): 9:12pm On Jun 07
Business man.
Do your thing, he will still lose.
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Banmeallday: 9:14pm On Jun 07
Fear fear of some Igbo people, nawah
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by GavelSlam: 9:15pm On Jun 07
Innosons is campaigning for Buhari.
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Rapoo(m): 9:16pm On Jun 07
he did well but bubu will still loose
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by life2017: 9:16pm On Jun 07
Buhari govt has favoured innoson motors.
Innoson got contracts with the military and police under this govt to supply patrol truck
64 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Okoroawusa: 9:19pm On Jun 07
Everybody wants to be associated with something good
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by legitnow: 9:20pm On Jun 07
INNOSON IS A FRIEND TO ALL GOVERNMENT.
IVM IS FRIEND TO ALL GOVERNMENT NOT POLITICAL PARTIES.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by madridguy(m): 9:29pm On Jun 07
Good move for his business.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by PapalsBull: 9:31pm On Jun 07
EzeNri:
Loss to who?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by PapalsBull: 9:33pm On Jun 07
deboysben:
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by iAudio: 9:36pm On Jun 07
Separate politics from business. Innoson is simply a businessman, not a politician.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by mightyhazell: 9:36pm On Jun 07
businessman
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by divinecode102: 10:41pm On Jun 07
Omo man with cunning man sense. Trust them, even if it is to sell their mother, they will do it
Shege dan Banda!
This one has betrayed his tribe again for money! What do you expect from the descendant of Ojukwu, the great coward
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by CilicMarin: 10:46pm On Jun 07
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by alhassanyusuf29: 1:55am
delusional pathetic fools,these yEast infected flat.head jews don't know what they want,today is biafra,tomorrow is Buhari,how do u expect ppl to take them serious..the coward ojukwu and the pigdiot cownu will be turning in their graves,this is not what they agitated fir
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:07am
The Nigeria Army Under PMB really purchased lots of Innosson Vehicles. Especially that model that looks like a US Humvee Truck
Business First before Tribalism
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by yazach: 2:11am
Innoson is one of the patriotic Nigerian he is not IPOB neither is he from Israel
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by 35824L: 2:37am
iAudio:But he just donated a bus and an SUV to APC. Why didn't he also donate to PDP to show that he is a neutral businessman and not a politician? Ipob wailers and their 5% brains!
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:42am
life2017:
Sincerely i have seen so many of those trucks here in Maiduguri
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by seunmsg(m): 3:02am
life2017:
Ehn ehn!
Is it the same Buhari that they said did nothing for Igbos?
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Almaiga: 5:26am
Dead on arrival. Carry your FAKE Motors dey go. Your 5% is Inconsequential.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by iAudio: 6:17am
35824L:your Brian is too dull to understand a simple analogy. APC is in power, between APC and PDP where do you think he can make more money from?
olodo.
mind you, I'm not 5%.
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Oloripelebe: 6:38am
Awon 5% yii sha
No refelendum no erection
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by Alejoc(m): 6:40am
Strategy!
Buhari come and buy more... We know you have this money
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by gurnam: 6:42am
Rapoo:
He will not lose, like your mouth is loose.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election by gurnam: 6:44am
alhassanyusuf29:
Is cownu truly dead?
5 Likes 1 Share
Lagos State Moves Against Landlords / Pastor Adeboye Wins With A Landslide Vanguards/silverbirds Nigerian Living Legen / Dont call Ngozi Iweala a thief,may be Ondo State Oil derivation was a mistake
Viewing this topic: danduchi(m), mmb, ngcars(m), LordTrezy, oloyesaso(m), danniyal(m), infohenry(m), elmaz, idibuzo(m), AutoJoshNG, ORILUV(m), holytribe(m), celeiyke1(m), Yhunoos, lillan042(f), Mssy44(m), OdaNobunaga(m), Lemmy123(m), noruwasman(m), Amoto94(m), laffwitmi, Liveair, Efewestern, fastwaveng, Rickyuzzy(f), Lekan6ix, Abujapropertyag(m), emergencypastor, PeaceGord, rofanx13, Chidex2442(m), happy27, QuotaSystem, walex25(m), abbeylincon2017, Kingsley1000(m), frankscof(m), kelib, esahh(m), mukostic(m), chijioke17(m), colossus2, chinedumu23, 34webers(m), toluxa1(m), uwajeh(m), TherWasACountry, Oloba101, Kaygee10, naseey(m), AODT(m), ElPadrino33, okwobros(m), IgweIgweIgwe(m), degood01, eroski90(m), peterpiiro(m), jrusky(m), Eajike, yemi1261(m), NewZion, josephbbs1(m), stonehot, BossOluwendy(m), teejet, Emmanuel602(m), Rapoo(m), omooba969(m), Whogoblog, uscofield, modaink333, Tamass, shinlat(m), raphealolami(m), slimbowwow(m), Scofield3227, segundottcom, toogbasky(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22