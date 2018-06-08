Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Innoson Donates Two Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group Ahead Of 2019 Election (10501 Views)

IVM Innoson Group of Companies Limited on Thursday donated two vehicles - SUV IVM G5 and Innoson bus IVM 5000A to Muhammadu Buhari/ Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group ahead of 2019 elections.



The Chairman of the company Chief Innocent Chukwuma, in a speech, said the donation was his contribution to ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari return to office come 2019.



"The drive will help in making sure that President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo complete their second term in office so as to complete the laudable projects that they have initiated," he said.



Earlier, the MBO Dynamic Support Group's National Coordinator, Usman Ibrahim said the donation was a demonstration of Chief Chukwuma's "commitment to Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo second term bid."



He said the donation had actively propelled operational activities toward the realization of the organisation's grassroots mobilization project ahead of the 2019 election.



"This signaled the commencement of our grassroots mobilisation project as the vehicles would be deployed to contact and mobilisation unit for its mobilisation and advocacy project," Ibrahim stressed.

.only d poor Ipobs are shouting biafra Biafra

those who has investment cross d globe aren't part of those sh!t 71 Likes 8 Shares

Since they know Buhari will win what do you except. Only 5% is against him. 47 Likes 4 Shares

This must be an apc man trying to please buhari using innoson motor.





Who dash monkey banana. 8 Likes 1 Share

Innoson knows why, what's my own..



Business man.

Do your thing, he will still lose. 24 Likes 5 Shares

Fear fear of some Igbo people, nawah 11 Likes 1 Share

Innosons is campaigning for Buhari.



he did well but bubu will still loose 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari govt has favoured innoson motors.

Innoson got contracts with the military and police under this govt to supply patrol truck 64 Likes 8 Shares

Everybody wants to be associated with something good 28 Likes 5 Shares

INNOSON IS A FRIEND TO ALL GOVERNMENT.



IVM IS FRIEND TO ALL GOVERNMENT NOT POLITICAL PARTIES. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Good move for his business. 12 Likes 2 Shares

EzeNri:

Business man.



Do your thing, he will still lose.

Loss to who? Loss to who? 15 Likes 2 Shares

deboysben:

This must be an apc man trying to please buhari using innoson motor.





Who dash monkey banana. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Separate politics from business. Innoson is simply a businessman, not a politician. 16 Likes 2 Shares

businessman





Shege dan Banda!



This one has betrayed his tribe again for money! What do you expect from the descendant of Ojukwu, the great coward Omo man with cunning man sense. Trust them, even if it is to sell their mother, they will do itShege dan Banda!This one has betrayed his tribe again for money! What do you expect from the descendant of Ojukwu, the great coward 15 Likes 3 Shares

delusional pathetic fools,these yEast infected flat.head jews don't know what they want,today is biafra,tomorrow is Buhari,how do u expect ppl to take them serious..the coward ojukwu and the pigdiot cownu will be turning in their graves,this is not what they agitated fir 16 Likes 1 Share

The Nigeria Army Under PMB really purchased lots of Innosson Vehicles. Especially that model that looks like a US Humvee Truck









Business First before Tribalism 10 Likes 2 Shares

Innoson is one of the patriotic Nigerian he is not IPOB neither is he from Israel 13 Likes 2 Shares

iAudio:

Separate politics from business. Innoson is simply a businessman, not a politician. But he just donated a bus and an SUV to APC. Why didn't he also donate to PDP to show that he is a neutral businessman and not a politician? Ipob wailers and their 5% brains! But he just donated a bus and an SUV to APC. Why didn't he also donate to PDP to show that he is a neutral businessman and not a politician? Ipob wailers and their 5% brains! 31 Likes 4 Shares

life2017:

Buhari govt has favoured innoson motors.

Innoson got contracts with the military and police under this govt to supply patrol truck

Sincerely i have seen so many of those trucks here in Maiduguri 9 Likes 1 Share

life2017:

Buhari govt has favoured innoson motors.

Innoson got contracts with the military and police under this govt to supply patrol truck

Ehn ehn!



Is it the same Buhari that they said did nothing for Igbos? Ehn ehn!Is it the same Buhari that they said did nothing for Igbos? 15 Likes 3 Shares

Dead on arrival. Carry your FAKE Motors dey go. Your 5% is Inconsequential. Dead on arrival. Carry your FAKE Motors dey go. Your 5% is Inconsequential. 10 Likes 2 Shares

35824L:

But he just donated a bus and an SUV to APC. Why didn't he also donate to PDP to show that he is a neutral businessman and not a politician? Ipob wailers and their 5% brains! your Brian is too dull to understand a simple analogy. APC is in power, between APC and PDP where do you think he can make more money from?

olodo.



mind you, I'm not 5%. your Brian is too dull to understand a simple analogy. APC is in power, between APC and PDP where do you think he can make more money from?olodo.mind you, I'm not 5%.





Awon 5% yii sha



No refelendum no erection Awon 5% yii shaNo refelendum no erection 6 Likes 1 Share





Buhari come and buy more... We know you have this money Strategy!Buhari come and buy more... We know you have this money

Rapoo:

he did well but bubu will still loose

He will not lose, like your mouth is loose. He will not lose, like your mouth is loose. 4 Likes 1 Share