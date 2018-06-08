Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles (5644 Views)

SportingSun can exclusively report that Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel and his vice captain Ogenyi Onazi are on a collision course in camp ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.



According to our camp source, both players are no longer on talking terms and the tussle for leadership is distracting other players in camp.



“If we must do well in Russia, the NFF must ensure they resolve the wrangling between Mikel and Onazi. Both players I can confirm are not in talking terms and this could cost the team at the World Cup.



“As we speak, the tussle is a big distraction for the team. Some players have also pitched their tents with either Mikel or Onazi in the struggle.



“Though, the reason for tussle is not known yet but some people felt it was due Onazi’s insistence on not taking orders from Mikel,” our source revealed.



Onazi was listed for action as the Eagles suffered a one nil loss to Czech Republic Wednesday.



The three-time African champions have now lost two friendlies consecutively in their buildup ahead of the World Cup.



Efforts to confirm the development proved abortive as the Super Eagles’ media officer failed to replay his WhatsApp message at press time.

Onazi has no business in Russia. Ball e no sabi play, come dey cause quarell join

Argentines right now 21 Likes 2 Shares

they had better be careful with just few days to go. 1 Like

dey suld go get some brain... this is Nigerian.. anytin can happen

anyway me am waiting for that first world cup starting line up against Croatia, then I will know if to take this world cup seriously or not



If I don't see Etebo, Musa and Ebuehi in the starting line up then I will just forget the world cup! 9 Likes



























I do think there is indeed a rift. However, best to keep it on a low. It's all distractions. 2 Likes

Coming from own goal? Take them serious at your own peril 1 Like

Which 1 b own again

I dnt think its true

E don start again as usual.



1994, 2002, 2018

Though, the reason for tussle is not known yet but some people felt it was due Onazi’s insistence on not taking orders from Mikel,” our source revealed



What kinda rubbish is this?! 1 Like 1 Share







No good at all! Not good.

meanwhile answer the questions below..... No good at all! Not good.meanwhile answer the questions below..... 2 Likes





dem Don dey find reason for their upcoming failure in Russia

Personal differences not good for business...



Lies

Onazi wey no sabi play ball again come dey quarrel wit d whole captain

I'd say na frustration dey affect the guy 2 Likes

Maybe thats why d goalkeeper neva concentrates and is always quarrelling 1 Like

This is not healthy for our world cup performance if the news is anything to go by.

Onazi wey dem pity carry go Russia 1 Like

That Onazi is an assistant demon.

e no get anytime wey story no go enter super eagles matter for world cup

Ayam coming....

super Eagles right now

Please send both of them home

from Croatia to Argentina "Cost us d world cup ke" op hope u r not high on codeine trust me those lazy youths wants to use it as excuse when the bashing startsfrom Croatia to Argentina

Mikel should go and rest....