|Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 9:49pm On Jun 07
SportingSun can exclusively report that Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel and his vice captain Ogenyi Onazi are on a collision course in camp ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 9:51pm On Jun 07
Onazi has no business in Russia. Ball e no sabi play, come dey cause quarell join
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by modsfucker: 9:53pm On Jun 07
Argentines right now
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by damtan: 10:04pm On Jun 07
they had better be careful with just few days to go.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by kmaster007: 11:15pm On Jun 07
dey suld go get some brain... this is Nigerian.. anytin can happen
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by WizzPoll: 11:23pm On Jun 07
anyway me am waiting for that first world cup starting line up against Croatia, then I will know if to take this world cup seriously or not
If I don't see Etebo, Musa and Ebuehi in the starting line up then I will just forget the world cup!
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by czarina(f): 11:50pm On Jun 07
You don't need all of that now boys
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by SlayerForever: 12:20am
I do think there is indeed a rift. However, best to keep it on a low. It's all distractions.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by Spy360(m): 6:05am
WizzPoll:Is that Musa? As in Ahmed Musa? Boy be careful.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by femi4: 6:27am
Coming from own goal? Take them serious at your own peril
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by scarffield(m): 7:35am
Which 1 b own again
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by CaptainGOOD: 8:53am
I dnt think its true
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by Throwback: 8:53am
E don start again as usual.
1994, 2002, 2018
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by GreenMavro: 8:53am
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:54am
Though, the reason for tussle is not known yet but some people felt it was due Onazi’s insistence on not taking orders from Mikel,” our source revealed
What kinda rubbish is this?!
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by kenny714433(m): 8:54am
No good at all! Not good.
meanwhile answer the questions below.....
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:55am
Please it shouldn't oh. We need them together as a team in physically and emotionally.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by chukwukahenry(m): 8:55am
dem Don dey find reason for their upcoming failure in Russia
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by reantv(m): 8:55am
Personal differences not good for business...
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by 12345baba(m): 8:55am
Lies
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by jegz25(m): 8:55am
Onazi wey no sabi play ball again come dey quarrel wit d whole captain
I'd say na frustration dey affect the guy
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by Authoreety: 8:55am
Maybe thats why d goalkeeper neva concentrates and is always quarrelling
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by IamAlexander: 8:55am
This is not healthy for our world cup performance if the news is anything to go by.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by adedayoa2(f): 8:55am
Onazi wey dem pity carry go Russia
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by ShitHead: 8:56am
That Onazi is an assistant demon.
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by PureMe01: 8:56am
e no get anytime wey story no go enter super eagles matter for world cup
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by desthan(m): 8:56am
Ayam coming....
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by tonididdy(m): 8:56am
super Eagles right now
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by snadguy007(m): 8:56am
Please send both of them home
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by Sultty(m): 8:56am
"Cost us d world cup ke" op hope u r not high on codeine trust me those lazy youths wants to use it as excuse when the bashing starts from Croatia to Argentina
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:56am
Mikel should go and rest....
|Re: Rift Between Mikel Obi And Onazi Divides Super Eagles by Boyooosa(m): 8:56am
They are not even complete as one
