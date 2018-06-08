₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by fabinfos(f): 4:36am
Police in Osun state today arraigned 3 men in an in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of cat fish worth N4.3 million.
The defendants are Ojo Michael, 33, Ojo Dayo, 23, and Matthew Emmanuel, 22 ,whose addresses was unknown.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Olaiwola Rasaki, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 14, at Power line Area, Osogbo.
He said the trio conspired and entered a fish pond belonging to one Owolabi Tajudeen and stole cat fish worth N4, 281,200.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 516 and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun, 2003.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to a two- count charge bothering on conspiracy and theft.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Oyegbemi Adediran, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.
The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Ajanaku, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties each in the like sum.
Ajanaku said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction, produce evidence of tax payments and three passports sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.
The case was adjourned until July 12 for hearing.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by pyyxxaro: 4:51am
Afonja Amaka oh
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:59am
IF YOU DO THE CRIME, GET READY TO DO THE TIME.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by sagerasaq(m): 5:32am
Like say d catfish big like Cow abi Elephant. 4.3million Haba naa. Haba. E no too much¿?
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Yian1(m): 5:46am
sagerasaq:
Bro u no get am? E be like say make Armed Robbers rob bank, carry 20million go and dem ask the Bank Manager how much dem take away. im go talk 60 million naira
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by ab1x: 5:57am
Pls stop saying what you people don't understand. There are lot of people that use 10m, 30m or even more to feed catfish into table size.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Karlovich: 6:00am
afonjas amaka
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Dumdumfashion(f): 6:34am
They must have come with 10 trucks then!
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Jaabioro(m): 6:44am
What man's can not see God sees better.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by hisgrace090: 6:58am
Crime madness have invaded Nigeria.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by simonlee(m): 11:09am
Panic not... we are on their case as we speak!
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Vertyci: 11:09am
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by fuckerstard: 11:09am
Jail please
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by pafo(m): 11:10am
Catfish worth 4,281,200 naira was stolen?! Haba!! The pond owner should fear God na.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Speakdatruth: 11:10am
Local thieves
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by rozayx5(m): 11:10am
Lazy Afon's
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Greystone(m): 11:10am
Chai
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Bossontop(m): 11:11am
Na our pipu from dah side oo
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by congorasta: 11:13am
k
stupid southerners ,,
hunger is dealing with them and they busy dragging and debating about June 12
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by johnmattew: 11:14am
sagerasaq:courtesy of bloggers
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by johnmattew: 11:14am
pafo:fear bloggers......they can cook up stories
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by okerekeikpo: 11:16am
So it has gotten to the level where Afonjas steal fish? I'm sure they will still vote Buhari next year
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by HolySteph: 11:17am
The lie reach to laugh. Haba!
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by ipobarecriminals: 11:18am
nail their balls.wick3d bastards
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by roqrules04(m): 11:18am
Saka manje
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Seylad2009(m): 11:18am
I don't believe this. How can more than #4million (more than 10000 unit) worth of cat fishes be carted away? This is pure exaggeration.
It's possible the men's stole cat fishes but it can't worth 4million naira.
I'm very sure the owner of the pond is an highly placed person or has money to bribe police men.
I'm sorry for those men(accused), they swallow more than they can chew.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by 10kgod(m): 11:18am
A fish pond worth 4m naira........
Chai.... Omo eniyan.
Just a fish pond. I tink The products(fish) they stole are not ordináry fish bolo..... The fish must bê platinum fish cus i tink platinum is costlier than gold presently.
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by Fukafuka: 11:18am
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by proprince(m): 11:28am
Even SHARK and BLUE WHALE no cost like that
Re: 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond by jericco1(m): 11:35am
wicked people... someone's sweat.
