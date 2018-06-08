Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Men Steal N4.3M Cat Fish At Osogbo Fish Pond (4622 Views)

The defendants are Ojo Michael, 33, Ojo Dayo, 23, and Matthew Emmanuel, 22 ,whose addresses was unknown.



The Prosecutor, Insp. Olaiwola Rasaki, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 14, at Power line Area, Osogbo.



He said the trio conspired and entered a fish pond belonging to one Owolabi Tajudeen and stole cat fish worth N4, 281,200.



The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 516 and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun, 2003.



The defendants pleaded not guilty to a two- count charge bothering on conspiracy and theft.



The Defence Counsel, Mr Oyegbemi Adediran, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.



The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Ajanaku, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties each in the like sum.



Ajanaku said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction, produce evidence of tax payments and three passports sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.



The case was adjourned until July 12 for hearing.



Afonja Amaka oh 8 Likes

IF YOU DO THE CRIME, GET READY TO DO THE TIME. 3 Likes 1 Share

Like say d catfish big like Cow abi Elephant. 4.3million Haba naa. Haba. E no too much¿?

sagerasaq:

Like say d catfish big like Cow abi Elephant.

4.3million

Haba naa.

Haba. E no too much¿?



Bro u no get am? E be like say make Armed Robbers rob bank, carry 20million go and dem ask the Bank Manager how much dem take away. im go talk 60 million naira Bro u no get am? E be like say make Armed Robbers rob bank, carry 20million go and dem ask the Bank Manager how much dem take away. im go talk 60 million naira 2 Likes 1 Share

Pls stop saying what you people don't understand. There are lot of people that use 10m, 30m or even more to feed catfish into table size. 7 Likes

afonjas amaka

They must have come with 10 trucks then! 1 Like 1 Share

What man's can not see God sees better. 1 Like 1 Share

Crime madness have invaded Nigeria.

Panic not... we are on their case as we speak! 1 Like 1 Share

Jail please

Catfish worth 4,281,200 naira was stolen?! Haba!! The pond owner should fear God na. 1 Like

Local thieves









Lazy Afon's 1 Like

Chai



Na our pipu from dah side oo Na our pipu from dah side oo

k



stupid southerners ,,

hunger is dealing with them and they busy dragging and debating about June 12

sagerasaq:

Like say d catfish big like Cow abi Elephant.

4.3million

Haba naa.

Haba. E no too much¿? courtesy of bloggers courtesy of bloggers

pafo:

Catfish worth 4,281,200 naira was stolen?! Haba!! The pond owner should fear God na. fear bloggers......they can cook up stories fear bloggers......they can cook up stories

So it has gotten to the level where Afonjas steal fish? I'm sure they will still vote Buhari next year

The lie reach to laugh. Haba!

nail their balls.wick3d bastards nail their balls.wick3d bastards

Saka manje

I don't believe this. How can more than #4million (more than 10000 unit) worth of cat fishes be carted away? This is pure exaggeration.

It's possible the men's stole cat fishes but it can't worth 4million naira.

I'm very sure the owner of the pond is an highly placed person or has money to bribe police men.



I'm sorry for those men(accused), they swallow more than they can chew.

A fish pond worth 4m naira........



Chai.... Omo eniyan.



Just a fish pond. I tink The products(fish) they stole are not ordináry fish bolo..... The fish must bê platinum fish cus i tink platinum is costlier than gold presently.

Even SHARK and BLUE WHALE no cost like that