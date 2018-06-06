Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater (12443 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



John Boyega, the Nigerian-British actor has made a sweet and hilarious remark on the famous Super Eagles World Cup jersey.



According to him, if we lose, we still hold the award for best kit for the World Cup (Lol).



The Star Wars actor shared the above photo of him rocking the Jersey and wrote;



"I know I’m late but finally ! When I wear this top I become an amala eater.... that in itself gives me hope for this team.

PS If we lose we still hold the World Cup of kits.... In Jesus name amen. He has done it."



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/when-i-wear-this-top-i-become-an-amala-eater-john-boyegas-remark-about-the-super-eagles-jersey.html







If you know you've bought your 3k Nigerian Jersey from Balogun , please gather here for a group photograph !!!! 74 Likes 2 Shares

......



I read about someone saying how badly Troost-Ekong , Omeruo and Balogun's jersey, (both top and short) will be battered and tattered after Messi 'handled dem' finish with dribbles and skills after our match



UP SUPER EAGLES Jooor!!! According to him, if we lose, we still hold the award for best kit for the World Cup (Lol)......... 5 Likes 1 Share

1acre:

If you know you've bought your 3k Nigerian Jersey from Balogun , please gather here for a group photograph !!!! [b]









If you know you bought or yours was imported from Aba international market , gather here for a group photograph [b]If you know you bought or yours was imported from Aba international market , gather here for a group photograph 28 Likes

the Jersey is cute 4 Likes

A guy that plaits his hair and still pray to Jesus, is that one a Christian? 3 Likes

boyega plait his hair e has now join bad gang WTF I'm I seeingboyega plait his haire has now join bad gang

princeade86:

the Jersey is cute

'Cute' na your own trophy from this coming World Cup? 'Cute' na your own trophy from this coming World Cup? 8 Likes

We ve won our World cup already.... "The world cup of kit" 3 Likes

Thegeneralqueen:

WTF I'm I seeing boyega plat his hair e has now join bad gang

Ok

Thegeneralqueen:

WTF I'm I seeing boyega plat his hair e has now join bad gang cc Grammarnazi cc Grammarnazi 3 Likes

Something wey conductors nd mechanics don dey flex for last gidi





Mtcheew 9 Likes

World Cup of Kits? Chai! But all join we achieved something. Our lousy neighbors (Ghanaians) can deal with the World Cup of Corrupt FA. 6 Likes

Khd95:

Something wey conductors nd mechanics don dey flex for last gidi





Mtcheew

Are they not humans Are they not humans 2 Likes

2horsePOWER:



Are they not humans so what's now too special about John boyega wearing it, is he a demi-god so what's now too special about John boyega wearing it, is he a demi-god 7 Likes

1acre:

If you know you've bought your 3k Nigerian Jersey from Balogun , please gather here for a group photograph !!!! 3k kwa the price is #1,200 here 3k kwathe price is #1,200 here 8 Likes





Amala kii u

Gbegiri fall on u!



But wait o, nature is very funny o, he will just make easy thing to become great.

What is so difficult in drawing vvvvvvvvv (with green & black pen) on a white round neck shirt... just like the way folks that don't even know how to use Photoshop will just use android phone to cover the uncladedness of some slay queens.

And some people will spend billions of naira to erect a stutue for just only one Stranger...hmm. Omo eranAmala kii uGbegiri fall on u!But wait o, nature is very funny o, he will just make easy thing to become great.What is so difficult in drawing vvvvvvvvv (with green & black pen) on a white round neck shirt... just like the way folks that don't even know how to use Photoshop will just use android phone to cover the uncladedness of some slay queens.And some people will spend billions of naira to erect a stutue for just only one Stranger...hmm.

John Boyega don know our fate already. Incase u don't know na that $8m for participation fee be our fate. Oga boyega, ths cloth wey dey shark u anyhow like palmy, e don turn uniform fr dem boys fr ikeja along road oo, so give ursef brain.



Taink U in "broda shaggi's" voice.

1acre:

If you know you've bought your 3k Nigerian Jersey from Balogun , please gather here for a group photograph !!!! present sir!! present sir!! 2 Likes

u don start to de plait hair this pikin don de spoil

pyyxxaro:



[b]









If you know you bought or yours was imported from Aba international market , gather here for a group photograph

all this kind children tiwa savage de like

Fake Jersey

Who is she ? 3 Likes 1 Share

The Nigerian jersey a friend bought from Aba looks finer than all these ones i see celebs wear.

1acre:

If you know you've bought your 3k Nigerian Jersey from Balogun , please gather here for a group photograph !!!!

Present sir.. Please I want to be at d center of d pics o I no too tall biko Present sir.. Please I want to be at d center of d pics o I no too tall biko

We hear

Yian1:

A guy that plaits his hair and still pray to Jesus, is that one a Christian? see your ugly face.





Christian God is not devil know as Allah by some, that stone women to death for not wearing hijab see your ugly face.Christian God is not devil know as Allah by some, that stone women to death for not wearing hijab 3 Likes