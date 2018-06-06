₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Tessyama1: 5:26am
John Boyega, the Nigerian-British actor has made a sweet and hilarious remark on the famous Super Eagles World Cup jersey.
According to him, if we lose, we still hold the award for best kit for the World Cup (Lol).
The Star Wars actor shared the above photo of him rocking the Jersey and wrote;
"I know I’m late but finally ! When I wear this top I become an amala eater.... that in itself gives me hope for this team.
PS If we lose we still hold the World Cup of kits.... In Jesus name amen. He has done it."
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by 1acre: 5:31am
If you know you've bought your 3k Nigerian Jersey from Balogun , please gather here for a group photograph !!!!
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:35am
According to him, if we lose, we still hold the award for best kit for the World Cup (Lol)... ......
I read about someone saying how badly Troost-Ekong , Omeruo and Balogun's jersey, (both top and short) will be battered and tattered after Messi 'handled dem' finish with dribbles and skills after our match
UP SUPER EAGLES Jooor!!!
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by pyyxxaro: 5:37am
1acre:[b]
If you know you bought or yours was imported from Aba international market , gather here for a group photograph
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by princeade86(m): 5:38am
the Jersey is cute
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Yian1(m): 5:38am
A guy that plaits his hair and still pray to Jesus, is that one a Christian?
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Thegeneralqueen(f): 5:41am
WTF I'm I seeing boyega plait his hair e has now join bad gang
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Yian1(m): 5:41am
princeade86:
'Cute' na your own trophy from this coming World Cup?
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by femi4: 6:33am
We ve won our World cup already.... "The world cup of kit"
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by flington4550(m): 6:44am
Thegeneralqueen:
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Krizbaby: 6:46am
Ok
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by philcz(m): 6:49am
Thegeneralqueen:cc Grammarnazi
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Khd95(m): 6:52am
Something wey conductors nd mechanics don dey flex for last gidi
Mtcheew
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by adextetoo(m): 6:54am
World Cup of Kits? Chai! But all join we achieved something. Our lousy neighbors (Ghanaians) can deal with the World Cup of Corrupt FA.
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by 2horsePOWER(m): 7:05am
Khd95:
Are they not humans
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Khd95(m): 7:43am
2horsePOWER:so what's now too special about John boyega wearing it, is he a demi-god
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by nikkypearl(f): 7:45am
1acre:3k kwa the price is #1,200 here
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Boyooosa(m): 8:16am
Omo eran
Amala kii u
Gbegiri fall on u!
But wait o, nature is very funny o, he will just make easy thing to become great.
What is so difficult in drawing vvvvvvvvv (with green & black pen) on a white round neck shirt... just like the way folks that don't even know how to use Photoshop will just use android phone to cover the uncladedness of some slay queens.
And some people will spend billions of naira to erect a stutue for just only one Stranger...hmm.
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Itzsammy(m): 8:16am
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by banjeezay(m): 8:16am
John Boyega don know our fate already. Incase u don't know na that $8m for participation fee be our fate. Oga boyega, ths cloth wey dey shark u anyhow like palmy, e don turn uniform fr dem boys fr ikeja along road oo, so give ursef brain.
Taink U in "broda shaggi's" voice.
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:16am
1acre:present sir!!
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by alphaconde(m): 8:16am
u don start to de plait hair this pikin don de spoil
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Timblaze(m): 8:17am
pyyxxaro:
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by alphaconde(m): 8:17am
all this kind children tiwa savage de like
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by nairavsdollars(f): 8:17am
Fake Jersey
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by emmabest2000(m): 8:17am
Who is she ?
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:17am
The Nigerian jersey a friend bought from Aba looks finer than all these ones i see celebs wear.
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by chillychill(f): 8:17am
1acre:
Present sir.. Please I want to be at d center of d pics o I no too tall biko
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Afema112: 8:18am
We hear
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by Princeofnigeria(m): 8:18am
Yian1:see your ugly face.
Christian God is not devil know as Allah by some, that stone women to death for not wearing hijab
|Re: John Boyega Wears Nigerian Jersey: When I Wear This Top I Become An Amala Eater by tgmservice: 8:18am
small boy still learning nigerian slangs
