Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by JiffyNaija: 7:05am
MainOne also known as “Main One Cable” or Main One is a leading provider of innovative telecom services and network solutions for businesses in West Africa.
Since its launch in 2010, MainOne has developed a reputation for highly reliable services to become the preferred provider of wholesale Internet services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, large enterprises, and educational institutions in West Africa.
MainOne is recruiting for below positions;
1. Account Manager (Warri)
2. Account Manager (Abuja)
3. BMS Engineer (Lagos) - 2 Slots
4. Clouds Operation Analyst (Lagos)
5. Technical Support Engineer (Port Harcourt) - 2 Slots
6. Service Management Officer (Lagos)
Application Closing Date: Not Specified
https://career.mainone.net/#vacancies
|Re: Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Throwback: 11:16am
Ever recruiting MainOne.
It is either they are ever expanding or staff are ever resigning.
Not to discourage anyone.
I remember making it a career mission to get into MainOne while I was still an undergraduate, having piled up all manner of ICT training and certifications from computer and server hardware/OS to networking (Microsoft and Cisco).
I applied to MainOne every week while on a weekly overnight browsing ritual, with yahoo yahoo boys seated by my side in the cybercafe trying to speak a fake american accent on Yahoo messenger or Skype.
I finally got the call while writing my final papers in school, that the recruitment team had seen my impressive resume and would like me to work with them as a graduate intern if only I can guarantee that my service year would be in Lagos.
Eventually, I didn't get to serve in Lagos, while I was even told by the recruitment team that they no longer have any slot for a graduate intern.
Done with national service and now with an extra training in telecommunications (GSM/GPRS/Edge/3G/UMTS/HSDP/LTE) that cost more than all the NYSE allowee for 12months, I tried to no avail to secure a job at same MainOne and other multinational ICT and Telecommunications firms.
Mulliner Towers Ikoyi, then had an array of all the top ICT coys, including Google.
After so much job applications that never even resulted to a shortlist or an invite, I eventually discarded all the ICT certifications it took my whole undergraduate years to acquire, and pitched my tent in a career in the oilfield.
|Re: Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by lexoft(m): 11:18am
|Re: Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by bedspread: 11:19am
Their Recruiting does not have End
|Re: Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by JARUSHUB: 11:19am
|Re: Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by GidisFinest: 11:28am
Equilibrium: When they Resign at the same rate they Employ.
|Re: Mainone Cable Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by ogzille(m): 11:41am
View salaries at Maine
https://www.mysalaryscale.com/company/main-one/salary
