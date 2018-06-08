Ever recruiting MainOne.



It is either they are ever expanding or staff are ever resigning.



Not to discourage anyone.



I remember making it a career mission to get into MainOne while I was still an undergraduate, having piled up all manner of ICT training and certifications from computer and server hardware/OS to networking (Microsoft and Cisco).



I applied to MainOne every week while on a weekly overnight browsing ritual, with yahoo yahoo boys seated by my side in the cybercafe trying to speak a fake american accent on Yahoo messenger or Skype.



I finally got the call while writing my final papers in school, that the recruitment team had seen my impressive resume and would like me to work with them as a graduate intern if only I can guarantee that my service year would be in Lagos.



Eventually, I didn't get to serve in Lagos, while I was even told by the recruitment team that they no longer have any slot for a graduate intern.



Done with national service and now with an extra training in telecommunications (GSM/GPRS/Edge/3G/UMTS/HSDP/LTE) that cost more than all the NYSE allowee for 12months, I tried to no avail to secure a job at same MainOne and other multinational ICT and Telecommunications firms.



Mulliner Towers Ikoyi, then had an array of all the top ICT coys, including Google.



After so much job applications that never even resulted to a shortlist or an invite, I eventually discarded all the ICT certifications it took my whole undergraduate years to acquire, and pitched my tent in a career in the oilfield. 1 Like