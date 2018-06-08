₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by updatechange(m): 7:21am
First bank of Nigeria on their IG page uses this as a hype in their new advert "since 1894"
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by SalamRushdie: 7:25am
I suggested this when the trend started...i hope they paid the owner
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:37am
Naija my COUNTRY!
I'm very sure they will pay that guy with 'ABILITY'
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Damoxy(m): 7:37am
Waiting for when Buhari go use this trend campaign too
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by okachie1(m): 7:37am
Who dem help? Mtcheeew
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by NwaAmaikpe: 7:37am
This is pitiful and utmostly ridiculous.
How will a great bank like First Bank want to reduce themselves to a regional bank?
I hope this ill-thought decision to use dialetic slangs popular amongst touts in their ads doesn't bring down the already emaciating Elephant.
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Exwizard: 7:37am
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by GreenArrow1(m): 7:37am
Edit: Popular Lagos street slang. We don't know that over here in Kyrgystan.
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by samwizzye(m): 7:39am
1894 ni now
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by wedeonline(m): 7:39am
Whats the meaning of the slang??
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Bossontop(m): 7:40am
No be lie sha.....first bank nor be any oda bank for naija mate
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by mamatayour(f): 7:40am
Sho mo age mi ni
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by cyojunior1(m): 7:40am
NwaAmaikpe:
Tell us more
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by babyfaceafrica: 7:40am
NwaAmaikpe:when will you have sense?
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Ekakamba: 7:41am
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by skarlett(f): 7:41am
Hope they got the necessary authorization sha
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by emeijeh(m): 7:41am
Fist bank ko, knuckle bank ni
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by chukwukahenry(m): 7:42am
next!
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by laurel03: 7:42am
God don pick gigan call
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by abbaapple: 7:42am
I been think say na Only sterling bank still de exist for Nija! first bank still get market so Cos sterling is the best!
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by cowleg(m): 7:42am
Afonja's what does that words mean??
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Kelvin30286063(m): 7:43am
Haha... Perfect for them
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by GEJfan1: 7:43am
NwaAmaikpe:shut up dia my friend!
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by moscobabs(m): 7:44am
Gigan collect ur money from Firstbank o
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Boyooosa(m): 7:45am
NwaAmaikpe:Who lifted your ban?
cowleg:It means: u no know my age? U com dey jonz...
Afi cowleg na....
Hassanjj:2018 - 1894... don't be lazy.
chukwukahenry:We know u guys for fake things and adulterations
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:45am
First Bank...truly the first
What does that slang mean? Someone please translate
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by namet(m): 7:45am
You mean to say "...Popular Yoruba Street Slang....?"
I ask because non-Yoruba Nigerians do not have a clue what this is all about. Is First Bank advertising something to Yorubas? Please enlighten the rest of us in case we need to close our First Bank accounts.
updatechange:
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by blessedweapon(m): 7:46am
All of una wey deh quote NwaAmaikpe get time ooo
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by Hassanjj(m): 7:46am
Kini Age yin?
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by omoadeleye(m): 7:46am
NwaAmaikpe:
na wa for you po
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by CID: 7:47am
skarlett:Any patent on it?
|Re: Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert by kollinpowel(m): 7:48am
Wetin concern me with their age.
