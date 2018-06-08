Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fist Bank Uses The Popular Street Slang "Shomoagemini" In Lastst Advert (10292 Views)

First bank of Nigeria on their IG page uses this as a hype in their new advert "since 1894" 23 Likes

I suggested this when the trend started...i hope they paid the owner 28 Likes

Naija my COUNTRY!



I'm very sure they will pay that guy with 'ABILITY' 5 Likes 2 Shares

Waiting for when Buhari go use this trend campaign too 10 Likes 1 Share

Who dem help? Mtcheeew







This is pitiful and utmostly ridiculous.

How will a great bank like First Bank want to reduce themselves to a regional bank?



This is pitiful and utmostly ridiculous.

How will a great bank like First Bank want to reduce themselves to a regional bank?

I hope this ill-thought decision to use dialetic slangs popular amongst touts in their ads doesn't bring down the already emaciating Elephant.

Which one is fist bank?



Edit: Popular Lagos street slang. We don't know that over here in Kyrgystan. 3 Likes

1894 ni now 1 Like

Whats the meaning of the slang?? 3 Likes



No be lie sha.....first bank nor be any oda bank for naija mate No be lie sha.....first bank nor be any oda bank for naija mate 17 Likes

Sho mo age mi ni 1 Like

Tell us more Tell us more 15 Likes

Hope they got the necessary authorization sha

Fist bank ko, knuckle bank ni 5 Likes

next! 9 Likes 1 Share

God don pick gigan call







I been think say na Only sterling bank still de exist for Nija! first bank still get market so Cos sterling is the best! I been think say na Only sterling bank still de exist for Nija! first bank still get market soCos sterling is the best!

Afonja's what does that words mean ?? Afonja's what does that words mean??

Haha... Perfect for them 3 Likes

Gigan collect ur money from Firstbank o

cowleg:

Afonja's what does that words mean ?? It means: u no know my age? U com dey jonz...

Afi cowleg na....



Hassanjj:

Kini Age yin? 2018 - 1894... don't be lazy.



chukwukahenry:

2018 - 1894... don't be lazy.

First Bank...truly the first



What does that slang mean? Someone please translate 2 Likes



I ask because non-Yoruba Nigerians do not have a clue what this is all about. Is First Bank advertising something to Yorubas? Please enlighten the rest of us in case we need to close our First Bank accounts.







updatechange:

First bank of Nigeria on their IG page uses this as a hype in their new advert "since 1894" You mean to say "...Popular Yoruba Street Slang....?"I ask because non-Yoruba Nigerians do not have a clue what this is all about. Is First Bank advertising something to Yorubas? Please enlighten the rest of us in case we need to close our First Bank accounts. 4 Likes



All of una wey deh quote NwaAmaikpe get time ooo 2 Likes

Kini Age yin? 1 Like

na wa for you po na wa for you po

skarlett:

Hope they got the necessary authorization sha Any patent on it? Any patent on it?