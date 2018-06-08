₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by GistMoreTV: 7:34am
Banky W is currently in Bauchi state shooting his new movie, he's playing the role as a serving youth corper.
Caption the 2nd photo, look at the way he's after passing so much tortures and hard training.
He wrote;
"..shoot more movies", they said. "It'll be fun", they said. It's like the enemies from my village wrote this sufferhead script.
#actor #executiveproducer #filmmaker #UpNorth #Bauchi #upnorththefilm #nobodyshouldtellmejackaboutdoingNYSCafterTHIS
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by GistMoreTV: 7:34am
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 7:37am
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by flexxyworld(m): 7:37am
ok
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by orobs93(m): 7:58am
kopa banky otondo flatoon I cannot march
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 8:16am
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:30am
Na only movie una dey shoot make ur face look like that, what about we that trek from ibadan to lagos in search for job
What these rich boys won't know
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by partnerbiz4: 8:32am
fine boy
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by Simplep(f): 9:01am
Well it will nt b fun to me,i need ur music,dat angelic voice,abi u have run out of ideas ni?
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by Whogoblog: 9:01am
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by chivera018(f): 9:01am
How is this a news now ?
Please snap picture and show us when he is taking his bath.
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by GreenMavro: 9:02am
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by oshe11: 9:02am
Wowww
The 3weeks experience inside camp
Would be fun though
I rep #BlackGoldOrientationCampKaduna
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by Throwback: 9:02am
I will never forget rolling on the sand for being in the hostel while seminar was ongoing.
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by cheddahboy(m): 9:02am
Banky my Nigga.. Wailo Camp in Bauchi na mini N.D.A
Best location.
Well
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by flyca: 9:03am
At this his age, he is still acting a role for 24 year olds.
This is why I never look at Nollywood movies.
From scartch, you already know it's thrash.
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by kikiwendy(f): 9:04am
Diary of a broke corper
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by EmmaLege: 9:04am
Issokay
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by pafo(m): 9:04am
His face still betrays the scene.
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by MrBONE2(m): 9:04am
Transformation of Banky from WEST to NORTHEAST
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by 400billionman: 9:04am
You mean this guy is not afraid of Boko Haram? Okay
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by newsnjobs(m): 9:05am
Lol
Enemy from my village wrote this suffer head script.
|Re: Banky W Looks Dirty On Set Of A New Movie As A Corper (photos) by oshe11: 9:05am
