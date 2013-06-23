Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Structural Engineering Forum : Lets Get Talking (5723 Views)

Structural engineering professionals in the house? Lets hook up and get talking.



Yeah! If it stands or function to the benefit of mankind and resistant the deformation cursed by forces of nature

acting against it? It is Structural. So lets get ourselves a voice around here.





Some questions to get this thread rolling



i. If you work in a Design firm what is it like. Tell us about your job.

ii. How can a young structural engineering graduate go about getting an opportunity to get training in a structural engineering design firms.

iii. What is the career path ie. stages of development for structural Engineering graduates in Nigeria.

iv. What are Software to learn,certification to get,institutions to register with and how it helps.

v. What step to take to get working experience when one have not been employed yet. Does freelancing/volunteering opportunity exist?

vi. ?etc!!!!!





All the Professionals in the House you are welcome and all Engineers working let us contribute to enlighten others.



Thank you.



NB: This is for Structural Engineering aspirants and practitioners.lets talk the talk here.

Bring on your comments, contributions or questions.

This is a brilliant idea, i would love to see more Structural Engineers on board.

I am a young graduate torn between making the choice of practicing Engineering or not.

Other industries pay entry level better and there is lesser availability of jobs. It is enough discouragement for most of the us fresh graduates. 1 Like

Please what branch of Civil Engineering is most applicable to the Oil and Gas Industry? 1 Like

I am very interested in structures. This thread made me to register on this site after one year of reading other people's threads.

I studied Civil Eng and want to specialise in structures. I am currently working in a project in London.Plan to study Struc Eng Master's this September. What aspect do you guys like in structures?

@ seyeoba, your certificate in Engineering will only give you a leverage to enter Oil and gas, after that there is a Special training that will make you fit into the Oil and gas field, for instance the oil and gas design is far far differ from RC design we did in school. meanwhile the fact about entry level payment engineers get less paid compare to other but the fact is if u cant make it into entry from start at level into oil and gas that can pay good money at entry level. Otherwise you will have to make do wt the little pay and rise gradually until u become registered. then you will be well disposed to good pay or even become a consultant on ur own.



Lets keep talking and sharing to draw more attention to this topic.

Thank you to all who had contributed to this thread.Lets keep talking and sharing to draw more attention to this topic.

structural engineering and oil and gas doesn't mix. Try to get into JB for examaple

Structural engineering is the bread and butter of civil engineering.

If you can have a firm grip at it then your career in engineering is bright.

it is very important for any graduate of civil engineering to be well knowledgeable of strutural design

because it is the TAP root of civil engineering.

candylips:



structural engineering and oil and gas doesn't mix. Try to get into JB for examaple



i beg to differ, structural engineering has a great role to play in the oil and gas industry if not structural giants like mcdermott,daewoo industries would not be hot dogs in the offshore oil and gas business, even Jb has an oil/gas branch that deals with oil and gas i think it is B+B oil gas they call it, i beg to differ, structural engineering has a great role to play in the oil and gas industry if not structural giants like mcdermott,daewoo industries would not be hot dogs in the offshore oil and gas business, even Jb has an oil/gas branch that deals with oil and gas i think it is B+B oil gas they call it,





http://students.autodesk.com/?nd=download_center



So no more going to computer village for pirated software.



You know it is good to upgrade your drafting and design skills as a structural Engineer. I just got this info n need to share it. You can now download any Autodesk Softwares-the Autocads,3Dmax,Maya etc- with 3 years reg key as long as you register as a student here,So no more going to computer village for pirated software.You know it is good to upgrade your drafting and design skills as a structural Engineer.

okeyz:



i beg to differ, structural engineering has a great role to play in the oil and gas industry if not structural giants like mcdermott,daewoo industries would not be hot dogs in the offshore oil and gas business, even Jb has an oil/gas branch that deals with oil and gas i think it is B+B oil gas they call it,







most(all) structural engrs in oil & gas industry r contract workers, structures & oil and gas rarely mix!! most(all) structural engrs in oil & gas industry r contract workers, structures & oil and gas rarely mix!!

@nedu2000

Thanks for your comment. Now how can we do that? do give us tips of were one can show his abilities and how.

its also very easy 4 one to actuall y become an employer of labour, if ur really sound in da profession, all u then need is da 'connectn' to gaining these contracts, which is not as difficult as u think!

please, how will i join The Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE) as a student....

nedu2000:



most(all) structural engrs in oil & gas industry r contract workers, structures & oil and gas rarely mix!!

Rarely mix? i doubt that...offshore construction and platform designs are done by structural engineers. U should subscribe to oil and gas journals from rigzone, oilcareers and oilgrads to get deeper knowledge of how diverse that industry is. Don't limit structural engineers to this country alone, try countries like canada where you see a vast resource of oil sand, even geotechnical engineers are very much involved in the oil and gas industry, talk more of structural engineers. Oil and gas industry is very diverse, each region deals with so many issues, places like austin , houston, alaska, north darkota...a wide range of disciplines are needed like geoengineering etc as a structural engineer, you can also work as a construction superintendant/supervisor/manager/eengineer depending on youя experience and youя knowledge of the rudiments involved.



>Peace Rarely mix? i doubt that...offshore construction and platform designs are done by structural engineers. U should subscribe to oil and gas journals from rigzone, oilcareers and oilgrads to get deeper knowledge of how diverse that industry is. Don't limit structural engineers to this country alone, try countries like canada where you see a vast resource of oil sand, even geotechnical engineers are very much involved in the oil and gas industry, talk more of structural engineers. Oil and gas industry is very diverse, each region deals with so many issues, places like austin , houston, alaska, north darkota...a wide range of disciplines are needed like geoengineering etc as a structural engineer, you can also work as a construction superintendant/supervisor/manager/eengineer depending on youя experience and youя knowledge of the rudiments involved.>Peace

I agree with Insanity, at list I ve two structural engineering friends doing well in oil n gas here in Nigeria.

Structural Engineers are involved in the oil and gas especially in the initial stages of putting together the offshores platforms and the design and construction FLB's. After which a handful of them are left behind for maintenance purposes. Structures are an integral part of the oil and gas industry. The only challenge is that civil engrs. are not well renumerated like their electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering counterparts

Thanks for this thread,in my own case i studied mechanical engineering and after 2 years of job hunting via internet and street. I got the job i'm doing now a stone throw away frm my street, dts life 4u. I was employed as a site casual staff to help d electrical engineers @ first.



The coy is majorly into electrical projects (132kv/33kv Sub- station). The project carries a lot of civil work i.e structural,soil test and laying of foundations for control rooms,132kv/33kv D.C gantries and transmission tower line. I was given option to pick frm any of the civil department,immediately I opted for d structural aspect of the job,since its more related to Mechanical Eng' ,lest i forget i still work in d electrical field as a casual engineer 2 knw one or two things abt there nature of job.Now i av d insight knowledge of hw to set up 132/33kv sub-station switch yard. Luvly experience indeed!



Right now av been made supervisor for sorting out of structural members for transmission line,wt laborers working under my supervision. Not well knowing 2 them dt we r been paid d same amount weekly,am nt 2b blamed,as i go skul and them no go.... Sorry for them. Also av been given d design for the transmission line structure to study as a graduate as dz will help my career in dt field.



Presently i need logical and professional ideas and answers to my questions.



1- Wt software can i learn to knw d basics of structural designs,as most of the coy work designs come frm india,marcedonia and bulgaria?



2- Can i merge d structural and electrical field experience 2gether for future job vacancies(since i studied mechanical as my 1st degree)?



3- when working with d electrical engineers on site,we do climb 133Kv and 32kv gantries of 13meters and 9 meters height respectively to do some coupling and erection jobs(without safety belt or body harness,as the coy has no SAFETY OFFICER)on your own things nw. I'm ACROPHOBIC,bt still developing d techniques of climbing and working at such heights.As av done few coupling and erection jobs on top of the world meticulously. Bro,is nt easy to work at heights. The transmission towers i'm sorting out nw r as high as heaven(36meters away from land). My fear as a supervisor nw is dt to understand d structural design well there may be need 4me 2 climb dt high to see hw things av been done at dt altitude, which am dreadful of. So therefore wt way out of my acrophobic syndrome?



Thanks as u reply.

Q:Wt software can i learn to knw d basics of structural designs. A: First get a book on Structural Mechanics, I will advice you learn the structural software being used by those designing for you coy. But you could start with SAP2000. and you still need to learn more.



http://mashable.com/2013/06/23/students-professional-organizations/ 5 Reasons Why College Students And Job Seekers Should Be In Professional Organization.

Hi everyone. i am an undergraduate building student, and i intend to go for structural engineering at masters level. is this a better choice than project management as a building student?

good evening my able engineers, i am to design a 6m high un upstructed Hall which was partitioned with ove 14 hotel rooms and has roof slab that is to be design for an event

lenght is 50m and bredth is 12.475m i am confused.....and i am not to design waffle slab 1 Like

philipciveng:

good evening my able engineers, i am to design a 6m high un upstructed Hall which was partitioned with ove 14 hotel rooms and has roof slab that is to be design for an event

lenght is 50m and bredth is 12.475m i am confused.....and i am not to design waffle slab A slab thickness of 200 mm would do the job A slab thickness of 200 mm would do the job

The world is earnestly looking for young engineers who will tackle the challenges of our failing society. I stand to be one of them. A Civil/Structural Engineer by training. Ready for the challenges and victories in the Engineering profession. #Young men act NOW# [/font][font=Lucida Sans Unicode] [color=#000099][/color]

The world is earnestly looking for young engineers who will tackle the challenges of our failing society. I stand to be one of them. A Civil/Structural Engineer by training. Ready for the challenges and victories in the Engineering profession. #Young men act NOW# [i][/i]

So happy to see that a thread like this exist on Nairaland.

Graduate Civil/Structural Engineer with hands-on experience in building construction and site supervision. Aspiring to become a renown Structural Engineer like Engr V. Oyenuga.

This feat I hope to attain by way of advanced learning and exposure to greater experiences. So help me God.



Please, all the ogas (Meetolu, Nedu2000, DoubleBam2x, Seyeoba, Adventures, et al) of this thread should come and put us through on what to know about this wonderful aspect of Engineering. Also to pave way for us to practice our course.