|Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by AloyEmeka5: 5:23pm On Oct 06, 2010
[size=14pt]Once under-the-bridge tenant, this pastor now empowers the poor [/size]
From HENRY CHUKWURAH, Port Harcourt
Tuesday, October 5, 2010
Are you one of those about giving up on life because of seemingly endless rough times?
The story of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry Worldwide (OPM) is likely to provide the needed tonic that will ginger you to call the bluff of life’s challenges and succeed.
The clergyman’s life experience and eventual journey to the top is also likely to serve as a spinal transplant for those who have lost the backbone of focus and determination.
Incidentally, his church also holds out hope for the less privileged including prostitutes to acquire skills that will enable them live decent lives.
Up till 2004, Apostle Chinyere whose church rates as one of the largest in Rivers State, lived in the valley of life. For years, he lived under the bridge at the Ogudu area of Ojota in Lagos. Later, he moved to Diobu, generally regarded as Port Harcourt’s Ajegunle.
Within that same period, he eked out living from selling GSM re-change cards.
By dint of divine touch and handwork, Apostle Chinyere now shepherds hundreds of thousands of faithfuls and has left no avenue unexplored to give hope to the hopeless.
In recent years, his church has spread the gospel of hope to the shanties of Port Harcourt, Prison yards and brothels within and outside the Rivers State capital.
The Christian organization runs free computer programmes for less privileged slum dwellers, prison inmates and prostitutes. This is aside the free schools and other skill acquisition schemes of the church for its members and non-members alike.
Speaking recently at the graduation of about 120 persons who went through its five-month Diploma Course in computer and Information Technology organized for residents of Bundu Waterfront, one of the Port Harcourt slums, the clergyman said his heart goes to the poor because he was one of them.
“I want to touch the lives of the less privileged. I was living under the bridge, an ordinary re-charge card seller. I have real feelings for the less privileged and that is why I want to empower them.
“Since God did it for me, I believe he would make some others very great. We are doing what we do for those who cannot pay back”.
Apostle Chinyere told Daily Sun that the church chose Bundu Waterside because it is populated by the less privileged.
“There is high level poverty there. I will not do it in GRA because people in GRA have money to go to school. “Go there (Bundu) and see how people are living. People live near waterside, inside shanties. I feel for them, having remembered how I was some years ago, and wish to give them the best of computer education.
“For sustainability of the programme, we have given many of them employment. We have so many Chief Executives in the church and we have referred so many of the beneficiaries of the programme to places to work. So, as we speak with these employers, they employ them”.
The OPM General Overseer explained that the various empowerment programmes of the church are open to members and non-members of the church. He advised the youth within and around the state to avail themselves of the programme and become gainfully employed.
He assured that although the various programmes gulp several millions of Naira, the church would not be deterred.
“The challenges are so much because the project runs into millions of Naira but we won’t stop.
“We have even gone ahead to offer 26 scholarships in Abia State. A few days ago, the church offered another 36 scholarships, one recipient from each of the 36 States of the Federation to study to any level in the university”.
He frowned at the high school fees being charged by many educational institutions owned by religious organizations in the country and accused the church of contributing far below expectation to national development.
“A lot of churches have not done enough. If you look around, you will find some churches that build schools and their fees are unbelievably too high for the poor.
“That is why OPM started building schools. We give them school uniforms, free books and they don’t pay school fees. They just come to school and learn”.
http://odili.net/news/source/2010/oct/5/513.html
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by vescucci(m): 9:08pm On Oct 06, 2010
This is the religious version of the American Dream abi?
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Pimpu(m): 9:55pm On Oct 06, 2010
nonsense,
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by KunleOshob(m): 9:33am On Oct 07, 2010
I hope the likes of Oledepo are learning from the highlighted examples above.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by semid4lyfe(m): 10:21am On Oct 07, 2010
KunleOshob:Oyedepo ke? That man is a business man thru` and thru`
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Rainmaker69(m): 2:31pm On Oct 23, 2016
I won't lie, I read online that he's doing some impressive and exemplary things. However, legitimate wealth doesn't come suddenly. I can't seem to find any links between his former life and his current financial status.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by free2ryhme: 10:17am
AloyEmeka5:
Interesting,
God can change your story
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by MhisTahrah: 10:18am
What is the source of his wealth?
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Dubby6(m): 10:19am
This man is one pastor that tries for d poor
Oluwa bless
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Seeker17(m): 10:20am
I like the way he is touching lives. Thumbs up Apostle
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by NOETHNICITY(m): 10:20am
if
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by viic: 10:21am
tnkx to God for d successful on 4th Nov by 12:23pm first made in Nigeria hybrids motor rocket by isaacojonugwaemmanuel in memory of Lt col Mohammed Abu Ali.. #kogi rising#just the beginning #pls help by sharing it#tnkx
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by sapientia(m): 10:21am
There must always be some prophets who have not been tainted by Baal.
Could this be one of them?
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Hiccups: 10:21am
I'm impressed not overwhelmed. While I see this man doing what James 1:27 exhorts, this should not in any way stop the critical minds from asking relevant questions. Once again nice gesture.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Jamiubond009(m): 10:21am
K
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by EVILFOREST: 10:23am
Serious PONZI.
Commercial gods of Men.
Na the same people...
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by viic: 10:25am
proudly nairalander and upcoming scientists #voice for kogi#.....
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by deepwater(f): 10:27am
One thing I know about this man is that he has made sure many don't go homeless
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by purem(m): 10:28am
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Marxv: 10:28am
Mod, u brought a 2016 topic today cos u knw issues abt the church is controversial. Alright
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by MhizzAJ(f): 10:28am
Okay
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by gypsey(m): 10:28am
crooked so called pastor, if anyone wants to become wealthy doing nothing over night, become a pastor!
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by BruncleZuma: 10:30am
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Vizboy1: 10:30am
Watin 2010 post they find for fp
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by talktrue1(m): 10:41am
Marxv:
Not even 2016, na 2010
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Franco93: 10:41am
u
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by oruma19: 10:42am
MhisTahrah:the same tithes the other pastors use in buying 3 to 4 private jets and own private companies and estates... Same same tithe and offerings is the source of the wealth tgis man is using to help poor people. Who is Christlike? Read Matt 25 and see who pleased God.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:47am
Abroad its stories of homeless folks owing businesses that turned their lives around..
Here its churches
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by UEDIBO: 10:47am
viic:how can I see u. I am in kogi state too
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere: A Homeless Man Turned General Overseer by Franco93: 10:47am
Since 2010... what if he no longer maintain the status quo stated above.
