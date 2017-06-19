Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Are Some Of The Issues To Be Discussed During Courtship ? (6357 Views)

What are some of the issues you discussed when you were in courtship or now you are in courtship or when you think you will be in courtship?

finances definitely. how to share money and bills 8 Likes

could make you regret getting married to this person, something that could have made you change your mind on spending the rest of your life with this person



With that said, here are some things i can think of:



Finance is indeed top priority for me. I will need to ensure that the person I marry is financially able to take care of himself first before I attempt to proceed. Next will be his past ( criminal records etc). Education, religion, interests, medical and all the other little things that I think I should know,

Are you in courtship?



Discuss anything that will make you get to know the man better. there are no 'hard and fast rules'. 1 Like

discuss how u guys can fling with other partners sorry i am just being naughty today

Good old days of nairaland.



These are beautiful topics from back in the days. Seun, Lalasticlala, mynd44 you guys should consider pushing some of this to front page. 4 Likes

This is why "divorce" is so high nowadays, people have turned "relationships" to 'social project' where you scrutinize, analyze, strategize, some even have "requirements" and "qualifications' as if you are applying for a job. I am not saying there is anything wrong in looking out for certain traits in your partner but when you put 'requirements' before love it wont end well, a lot of ladies have pushed aside the guys they truly love for the guy the fits the profile of the 'ideal guy' and they finally end up in unhappy homes. To answer your question, no matter how much or how long you discuss issues during courtship, new issues and new challenges will always come up, the major issue you should be worried about is whether you are at least "95%" certain deep down that you are 'absolutely' in love with your partner not just 'physically' but spiritually, psychologically, emotionally, intellectually and any other 'ly' that will last 'forever'(or at least the next 30-50 years because the life expectancy in Nigeria is now50-60 ish), if you are certain about this then any other issue or challenge, no matter how big will be a 'piece of cake'......... 9 Likes 2 Shares

Finances ??



You guys are not yet married but you want to know how much he makes, wow



I'm not saying you're a gold digger but i know you can't a broke guy 7 Likes 1 Share

WATCH : Things A Woman Should Know And Master During Courtship





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pjwCJFqHW0

This is a very serious matter, one major cause of crisis in many young marriages today is *Financial Management*.

Marriage counselors and intending couples should engage the services of financial experts during courtship for professional advice.



Intending couples who are in courtship should be advised not only about how to love each other but more importantly on how to deal with their finance during the time of boom and how to quickly readjust if there is a downturn in the family income to avoid suspicion by one partner and accusations of spending on frivolities which are sometimes non existent and leads to conflicts as tempers flair because the man is no longer meeting up with his responsibilities.



The intending couple needs to know their roles in the family when it comes to finance apart from loving themselves.

If both parties are employed how is the rent, school fees, to be paid, how much is budgeted for upkeep, food, provision, light bill, Water rate, maintenance of vehicles, staff or nanny stipend etc?



How much is to be spent on dependents such as parents, siblings, relations.

How much is to be spent to help the Church or mosque in propagating the faith and what sum goes for charity.



What are the investment plans and how much is to be saved for the rainy day?

Is there need for a joint account and how is it to be built up?

Will the family take up insurance and how is it to be applied?

Can they take a loan for what and how will it be repaid?



If properties are acquired how will it be registered and in whose name(s)?



What are the cost cutting measures that should be applied in the home so that one party does not consume one tin of milk alone while the other goes to bed with bitterness in heart.



These are few financial questions that needs consideration especially for couples who are in serious courtship.

Love can fade but what will keep the union going is how they agreed to handle their issues and it's better done before tying the knuptial knots.



Cheating in relationships is not only about sleeping outside but also when one party is not open about his/her finances or exploits the other by putting extra financial burden that should have been shared in unison. 10 Likes 3 Shares





what are your plans for the future? 3 Likes

Salient issues that must b

How many dicks have you climbed??





Or





How many pussie.s have you gotten down from??

Marriage marriage marriage

Political party to support

wud u giv bj or head?

hw many mins n rounds cn u last

cn u doggie

wud u bend for like rubber

is ur pussea tight 1 Like

Your mom is one of the few wise women left in your place.



She gave you that advise because your family can never afford the transport fare to the East let alone the marriage list.



I'd advice you to impregnate an Agege bread seller and leave Igbo women for the more fortunate. Your mom is one of the few wise women left in your place.She gave you that advise because your family can never afford the transport fare to the East let alone the marriage list.I'd advice you to impregnate an Agege bread seller and leave Igbo women for the more fortunate. 13 Likes 3 Shares

?? Wtf!!! Since 2007??

Were is d op now,throw back sunday

Religion, sex, number of children, finances, jobs/career, in fact every thing "discussable"

SMH SMH

Ambitions , goals and aspirations

Finances

Sex- fetishes , perversions wants and needs best to know about this at this stage.

Boundaries

Family

Religion

Tioluwa:

What are some of the issues you discussed when you were in courtship or now you are in courtship or when you think you will be in courtship? Sean diss one o wars ya bisinerss wif cournsheep eh pliss pise somsin realsonabu.

Shakes Myn Heard Sean diss one o wars ya bisinerss wif cournsheep eh pliss pise somsin realsonabu.Shakes Myn Heard 1 Like

Finance ,Roles of each partner, Habit, things you dislike and like, Spiritually, Sex etc

Love making is very paramount. Please disregard anybody saying sex isn't that important. We enjoy sex as much as you guys do( if not more ) but we only don't kiss and tell as you guys do.

Finances do also matter but as long as both parties are doing something everything should be fine.



I can't imagine myself being married to a man that won't touch me at least once a week 4 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:



How do we take care of our parents and siblings? Are they allowed to stay with us under any circumstances? How do we take care of our parents and siblings? Are they allowed to stay with us under any circumstances?