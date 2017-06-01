Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture (1075 Views)

Bolanle Ninalowo: A Hot Nollywood Actor (Photos) / 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies / Wizkid Gets Cozy With Justine Skye In The Studio (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Jay and Bey kwa? Aunty Lilian, Tell us something we don't know.





NEWS VIA:





Lalasticlala missyb3 fynestboi mynd44 Nollywood Actress, Lilian Esoro has made a new friend in Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo. Well, we might assume they are together as she wrote "Osheyyyyyyy it's time for some Jay and Bey time. Are you ready for this. They won't see us coming."Jay and Bey kwa? Aunty Lilian, Tell us something we don't know.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/actress-lilian-esoro-cozy-with-sexy.html Lalasticlala missyb3 fynestboi mynd44

Jay and bey

Hmmmm..... ok oo

Why dem dey overrate this headmaster nah.





Her thigh is almost touching the guys John Thomas This geh is badt sha..Her thigh is almost touching the guys John Thomas

that guy upper body big pass him lower body by far. I don't know why he's suddenly everywhere. He ain't looking bad still. Lilian is fine o.

hoes everywhere..

she will still be used and dump because karma is a bitchhh.

Hmmm

y