|Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by TriumphJohnson: 11:44am
Nollywood Actress, Lilian Esoro has made a new friend in Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo. Well, we might assume they are together as she wrote "Osheyyyyyyy it's time for some Jay and Bey time. Are you ready for this. They won't see us coming."
Jay and Bey kwa? Aunty Lilian, Tell us something we don't know.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/actress-lilian-esoro-cozy-with-sexy.html
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by stephleena(f): 11:48am
Jay and bey
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by praizblog: 12:04pm
Hmmmm..... ok oo
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by Came: 12:15pm
Why dem dey overrate this headmaster nah.
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by namedonfinish(f): 2:05pm
This geh is badt sha..
Her thigh is almost touching the guys John Thomas
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by GagaBrother291(m): 2:47pm
that guy upper body big pass him lower body by far. I don't know why he's suddenly everywhere. He ain't looking bad still. Lilian is fine o.
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by Dlordsamurai(m): 2:50pm
hoes everywhere..
she will still be used and dump because karma is a bitchhh.
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by Rencent(m): 7:01pm
Hmmm
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by udemedia: 7:01pm
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by Bigsteveg(m): 7:02pm
y
|Re: Jay and Bey! Lilian Esoro Cozy With Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo In New Picture by Dyoungstar: 7:02pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRN1bEz_PXs
Lemme comment here before they accuse me of not commenting.
