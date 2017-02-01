₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,737,590 members, 3,341,463 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 February 2017 at 09:13 PM
NAIRALAND NIGERIAN FORUMS
|Nairaland / General: Politics, Crime, Romance, Jobs/Vacancies, Career, Business, Investment, NYSC, Education, Autos, Car Talk, Properties, Health, Travel, Family, Culture, Religion, Food, Diaries, Nairaland Ads, Pets, Agriculture
|Entertainment: Jokes Etc, TV/Movies, Music/Radio, Celebrities, Fashion, Events, Sports, Gaming, Forum Games, Literature
|Science/Technology: Programming, Webmasters, Computers, Phones, Art, Graphics & Video, Technology Market
|Featured Links / Twitter / Facebook / How To Advertise
| » "My Half Brother Is Causing So Much Problem In Our Family, Please Help" «
» Laura Ikeji Apologizes For Displaying Fake Designer Handbags For Sale (Pic) «
» Manchester United Vs Hull City 0 - 0 (Live!) «
» Beyonce Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins, Shows Baby Bump (Pic) «
» Acting President Osinbajo Sets Up Task Force To Beat Down Food Prices «
» Fayose Dazzles In Calvin Klein As He Approves CONMESS For Ekiti Doctors (Pics) «
» Senator Sani Accused Of Abandoning Boy With Gouged Eye After Promising To Help (Pic) «
» Laura Ikeji Called Out For Selling Fake Bags (Pictured) «
» Nigerian Village Where Women Go Half-Unclad As They Can't Afford Clothes (Pics) «
» See What A Thief Did To Somebody's Car In Abuja «
» Gambian President, Adama Barrow Appoints 10 Ministers, Swears Them In (Photos) «
» A 400 Level Student Of TASUED Suspended For Leading A Peaceful Protest «
» Soon-To-Wed Nasarawa State University Final Year Student Dies In Accident (Pic) «
» Sen Andy Uba Defects To APC «
» Borno IDPs Begin Mass Production Of Soap, Detergents, Pomade, Bags (Pics) «
» Actress Stella Damasus Reveals Why She Does Not Support 2face Idibia's Mass Protest «
» Think Homewards, Oil Magnet, Prince Eze Tells Anambra Youths «
» "3 Questions You Should Answer Before Posting On Facebook" «
» See The Gift Shiite Members Gave To Christians In Bauchi Today To Promote Peace «
» Actress Rita Dominic Looks Alluring In New Braids Hairdo «
» “Shame To Bad People": Daddy Showkey Reconciles Harrysong & Kcee (Photo) «
» Nigerians React Over Feb 5, 6 "I Stand With Buhari" Nationwide Solidarity Rally «
» 'Harrysong Set To Apologize To Five Star Music' - Kcee «
» Shan George In A Steamy Kiss With Kevin Ikeduba On Set Of 'Gboko Boy' (Pictured) «
» "I Stand With Buhari" Rally To Hold Alongside 2face's Protest (Pics) «
» Nigerian Footballers Who Made The Best Move This January Transfer Window «
» Actress Mercy Aigbe Gorgeous In Blue For Dinner Date With Hubby «
» "10 Things A Graduate Should Do While Waiting For A Good Job Offer" «
» Workforce Group Graduate Trainee «
» 43-Year-Old Sister To Bayelsa Governor Is Engaged To Her 29-Year-Old Lover (Pics) «
» 2Face Releases Official Statement On New Date For Protest «
» Pretty Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby (Pics) «
» Check Out Terry G's Opinion On The Nationwide Protest «
» Pastor's Son, Soma & Marvis Kissing In Bed On Big Brother Naija (Photos, Video) «
» Fani-Kayode Celebrates His Son, Aragorn's 1st Birthday (Photos) «
» Ambode Signs Death Penalty For Kidnappers «
» Ivanovic Joins Zenit Petersburg After 9 Successful Years With Chelsea «
» Popular Lagos Balogun Market On Fire «
» Chief Security Officer Murdered In Calabar, Cross River State (Graphic Pics) «
» Maiduguri Residents Troop Out To Celebrate Decimation Of Boko Haram (Photos) «
» Fulani Herdsmen Butcher A Farmer In Enugu (Disturbing Photos) «
» Ebira Youth Congress (EYC) Protests Erratic Power Supply (Photos) «
» Man Spends Over N400k On Newspaper Advert To Disown His Child (Pics) «
» Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting Today (Photos) «
» A Woman's Ear When Her Husband Is On Phone (Photos) «
» Man Beats Up IKEDC Staff For Distributing Bills Without Constant Electricity «
» Obituary Of Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Who Was Assassinated In Imo (Pics) «
» Notorious "General" Gunned Down In Ula-Upata Town, Ahoada, Rivers (Pics) «
» "See 20 Young Nigerians Who Helped General Buhari Become President Buhari" - By Three «
» Woman Tortures Her Son To Death In Ogun Over False Allegation (Photo) «
» Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive Lagos, To Complete Their Jail In Kirikiri (Pics) «
» Nigerians Blast Blackface For Not Supporting 2Face Led Protest «
» Ekitigate: Sahara Reporters Floors Former Minister, Obanikoro In New York Court «
» Grass-Cutting Scandal: Senate Panel Writes CBN, Demands SGF Firm's BVNs «
» 17-Year-Old Girl Who Got Pregnant, Chased Out Of Family House, Turns Beggar (Pics) «
» "Imo State University Has Refused To Graduate Me, Please Help!!" - A Nairalander «
» We Are Also Speaking To YOU; EIE Replies Fayose On Plans To Join Protest «
» How We Killed Aisha Alli-Balogun; Abducted Her Daughter, Others — Suspects (Pics) «
» Months After Suffering From Fire Burns, See What This Lady Looks Like Now «
» See Photos Of The Truck That Fell At Otedola Bridge Inward Berger, Lagos «
» "Comparing Okorocha With Obiano Is Like Comparing Messi With Sec. School Players" «
» "Pictures Of The Cobra My Friend Killed Today" «
» Boko Haram Ambush Kills A Policeman, Injures Another In Borno «
» Mercedes Benz Is Most Googled Car Brand In Nigeria «
» Acting President Osinbajo Swears In 5 NPC Commissioners «
|(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10)
Members Online:(2850 Members and 7529 Guests online in last 5 minutes!)
Birthdays:deeade(45), mightyleks(29), koblo(28), Utaroz, bluaero, rhonnie, dammmy(24), Freiburger, akankemi1(31), Horppy(57), Oluwatobiology(31), HenryG(26), carbon1224(37), coalcoal1(41), crusufixo(35), Munix, kglamour, uchiha(62), Skyfornia(36), kristana(22), kcpumpin068(32), AmazingAngel, elzi, 7stargen, ay0201(35), ib4real95(24), jomorodo, Artixmentor(25), jerrybakermillz(28), Sitex(27), lyriclekidd(21), baerz(30), TomjoTM, ibullem(25), xamilola(24), gabialonso, Anaselizzy, Dumas32(34), teknology(97), sparktony(27), aiyzik1(42), excellent2013, chinoxdaniels, Mide24, honunlimited(24), ahmbal(27), xedyl(33), toliba1, dandydrey(25), Teeminjin(20), Mensah2013(29), jy2kbeyond, jaldesa(29), Onye4live(23), Tinalex(29), haiti007(22), ayoodeji(32), PerfectlyPerfect(25), lovingmum, kudose34(27), lifwyer(22), Fram(22), iCute007(25), phattie, richardakinawe(27), adaobiijeh(25), keylogger(33), handcuff20(24), Tamzblaze(23), omoplaycool(30), chubbymax(21), mbasharon(25), kentzz(34), shegs4danny, abiolasogey, DeFatherforyou(32), ifedo, Pierocash, joeflamesfire(31), VICTORDEBELS, 1zynnvn(36), asiwajusirkay(29), Airborne02(27), adelumolo(51), Bensonmumba(43), bukkielee(23), pennyland, OSESUNATE, Bikennel(37), mediang(24), Nomfanelo99(25), Mtncardseller, edimahgurl(22), EpBerezi(24), Fortunehunter, Harrison4adam(35), mcvee(27), brotherMeigma(21), BilltheDON, juanwilson(20), gurudegreat(25), Xgull007(18), abiola3439, KING69(22), iamsamadeyinka(20), lord3plex, CheapAndRares(35), Bekimbo(25), oyionina(20), CaliObi(30), Greenhosting(22), Nneoma83(24), enethecoco(21), Friendzone, lovedolljp(27), WISDOM60(21), rakhakhan(57)
(Go Up)
|Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.