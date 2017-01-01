₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
| » FG To Establish Mobile Police Base In Southern Kaduna - IGP «
» Nigerian Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists On The Highway (Video) «
» Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar In The World? «
» 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye «
» See How This Woman Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day (Photos) «
» Naira Faces Further Decline On Continued Dollar Scarcity «
» SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? «
» Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline «
» What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? «
» Physically Challenged People Working As Street Sweepers In Kaduna State «
» Gov. Ambode At Signing Of The Bond Deal With Issuing Houses At Lagos House, Ikeja «
» 15 Tips To Prolong The Life-Span Of Your Vehicle «
» "I Want To Revive My Blog; How Can I Reignite My Passion For Blogging? «
» "Slaves In The Soul" A Novelette By Creeza «
» FG Extends 2016 Budget Implementation To March 2017 «
» 2019 : How We Will Stop Mega Party – Oyegun «
» Boko Haram Victims Funds: Buhari Speaks On Wrongdoings, Vows To Punish Culprits «
» Happy New Year! «
» "Types Of People You Meet At Cross Over Night" «
» Fans Beg Rapper Eva Alordia For Money. She Gives Them An Epic Reply «
» Cross Over Night: What Are The Significance Of Going To Church Every 31st December? «
» A Review Of Nollywood In 2016 By Homesteady «
» Cute Photo Of A Dark Woman And Her Baby Bump In Bikini «
» Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, Largest Coastline In West Africa (Pics) «
» "Why Ladies Easily Fall For Deceitful Men" «
» What Prominent Achievement Did You Make In 2016? «
» Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport (Pics «
» FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 «
» Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 «
» Liverpool Vs Manchester City 1 - 0 (Full Time) «
» Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House «
» Commotion As Delta Traffic Officer Bites A Motorist (Photos) «
» Tiwa Savage & Teebillz Seen Together For The First Time After Quarrel (Photo) «
» Inspector General Of Police Storms Kafanchan Over Mass Killings In Kaduna (Photos «
» "2017: If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own" - Facebook User «
» Yemi Alade Gets Special Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards (Photos) «
» Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 «
» Manchester United Vs Middlesborough 2 - 1 (Full Time) «
» Two Nairalanders Are Getting Married. Check Out Their Pre-Wedding Photos «
» Photostory Of The Construction Of The Locally Made NNSHIP "Karaduwa" «
» Chelsea Vs Stoke City 4 - 2 (Full Time) «
» President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 «
» Pepsi Turns Boxing Day White Party 2016 All The Way Up (Photos) «
» Pastor Tunde Bakare On A Courtesy Visit To Aso Villa (Photos) «
» My Open Send Off Letter To 2016 - FattbabaKay «
» Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello Spotted In The Midst Of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) «
» Hip TV Presenter, Nancy Isime Bares It All Super Sexy Photos «
» 15 Things Bridesmaids Go through In Pictures «
» Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks Record In Premier League History «
» Checkout Nigerian Musicians That Didn’t Shine In 2016 «
» Happy 44th Birthday To Star Actor, Adebayo Femi (Picture) «
» Assistant Commissioner Of Police Commits Suicide In Edo «
» EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Visits IDP Camps In Abuja, Donate Food Items (Photos) «
» Read President Buhari's New Year Message «
» How Nigerian Soldiers At The Battlefield Communicate With Their Commanders (Pics) «
» Husband Stabs His Wife In Her Private Part For Sleeping With His Sales Rep In Lagos «
» Star Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC (Photos) «
» 7 Deaths That Shocked Nigerian Football In 2016 «
» Bobrisky Left With Red Eye After Bae Slaps Him, Smashes His Iphone (Pics/Video) «
» Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos (Pics) «
» Photos From Footballer, Emmanuel Echiejile's Wedding «
» Magu Not Sacked - EFCC, Presidency (Read Tweets) «
» 50 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In 2016 «
» Ooni Of Ife Described As Re-Incarnate Of Oduduwa (Photos) «
» Photos From Mercy Johnson's Daughter Purity's 4th Birthday Celebration «
