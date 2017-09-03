₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by 198800Mam(m): 12:21pm
*Difference between old time church service and modern time church service.*
1. When the choristers of the old time finish singing, the congregation burst into tears because they sang
down the glory, but in the modern, after the Delilahs and Jezebels finish singing, the congregation respond with a clap offering returning Ichabod to Ichabod.
2. In the old, during message, the congregation cry and tell God that they are
sorry, but today, as message is going on people
drop money, blow whistle and shout "ride on pastor".
3. The old went to Church and the message gave them faith but the modern went to church and the message gave them fake (olive oil, handkerchief, apron, sticker, holy water and calendars of their G. O.)
4.The ancient carried their bible in booklet because they were not ashamed of Jesus but some today carry ipad to church because they
feel shy to be identified with Jesus and to such, Jesus will be ashamed of you on the last day.
5. The old go to church with their hair covered with their head ties but the modern cover their hair with Brazillian weavon.
6. During prayers, the ancient close their eyes and give God their whole attention but the modern open their eyes, looking around like armedrobbers and even answers calls during prayers.
7. The old dance godly dance to thanksgiving and offering but the modern is not even afraid to dance doro, awilo and azonto even before the altar.
8. The ancients go to church with their body covered and are focused on inner beauty but the modern wears mini skirt, show everything, and everything on her is artificial and ends up looking like "mermaid". They are prone to falling at the slightest prayer because all she is putting on has a demon attached to it.
9. In the old, sinners go home weeping but today sinners go home rejoicing.
10. The ancients answer altar calls with tears rolling down their faces. The modern do the same chewing gum.
O Lord, revive your work. May revival precede the rapture.
God bless you do have a blissful day.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by CriticMaestro: 12:23pm
Modernization in churches now is turning to be a thorn in the life of a Christian
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Smony: 12:35pm
D bible hav already prophecy abt it. 2tim. 3:1-5
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by ipreach(m): 12:45pm
Please can you give me permission to publish this on our platform, please?
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by ITbomb(m): 12:51pm
They say Christianity is in the heart
Let me come and be going
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by menxer(m): 12:56pm
Laughs.
The church is stuck in the cycle of faith and belief because the door to experiencing the awareness of being is shut and forgotten.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Tamarapetty(f): 1:38pm
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by TreasuredGlory: 2:26pm
In the olden days, you had to carry your Bible to Church and must open and jot the Bible passages, but some churches now breed weak Christians by highlighting the Bible passages on the projector for them to read. They become lazy Christians. They may not even bother to come to church with their Bibles since the projectors can help them out. Tell them to open their Bibles to the book of Zephaniah, they become confused.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by holluwai(m): 2:26pm
It is well.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by sonofluc1fer: 2:26pm
Difference Between Jesus, Peter And Yahoo Christianity.
Jesus:
Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God."
Peter:
Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk
Yahoo:
Silver and gold I have all, through Christ Jesus, in the name of the God I worship, give me all you have, bless me till you provoke God, and see if you won't get a miracle.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Eventoned: 2:26pm
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Kenetumori: 2:26pm
ITbomb:This Christianity dey her backside oh... Most members go dey worship dat ikebe
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by doctorkush(m): 2:26pm
old time: 1 or at most two offering
new age:
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Chidexsco8448(m): 2:27pm
Our New Generation Pastors and Churchs : Come d way you are cos God looks in d heart...
If u see d way their female ushers do dress with their tempting mini skirts, very tight gowns, leggings and revealing clothes... My beloved brothers and sisters is just better u stay at home and worship ur God
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by soberdrunk(m): 2:27pm
Even the bible says 'old things' have passed away.......
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Hakeemnadel: 2:27pm
Yea yea
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Ijaya123: 2:28pm
Signs of the end of time. The Bible predicted all these thousand of years ago.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Dayoade92(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by truthsayer009(m): 2:28pm
ITbomb:
Lmao, your pic reminds of when I was sitting next to a lady like this. Mehn I tried to focus on the preaching but mehn...no way oh. I even thought of changing my seat.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by BroZuma: 2:29pm
One is constant and that is change...deal with it.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by odimbannamdi(m): 2:29pm
True
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by yellow237(m): 2:30pm
bro u said it all,wish u could take this to the next level ..many souls ar waiting to be saved.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Lanretoye(m): 2:30pm
number 4 is wrong.the bible is not a book,but it is a message.
if u can afford it,there is nothing wrong in taking a tablet with bible installed on it to church.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by VickyRotex(f): 2:30pm
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by emmanuelewumi: 2:30pm
198800Mam:
Do you attend an old time or a modern time church?
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by Agimor(m): 2:31pm
It's all about modernization catching up with the so called Church.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by phemocheee(m): 2:31pm
May God forgive the modern church
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by VickyRotex(f): 2:32pm
Build Your Kingdom Here
Rend Collective
Build Your kingdom here
Let the darkness fear
Show Your mighty hand
Heal our streets and land
Set Your church on fire
Win this nation back
Change the atmosphere
Build Your kingdom here
We pray
Come set Your rule and reign
In our hearts again
Increase in us we pray
Unveil why we're made
Come set our hearts ablaze with hope
Like wildfire in our very souls
Holy Spirit come invade us now
We are Your Church
And we need Your power
In us
We seek Your kingdom first
We hunger and we thirst
Refuse to waste our lives
For You're our joy and prize
To see the captive hearts released
The hurt, the sick, the poor at peace
We lay down our lives for Heaven's cause
We are Your church
And we pray revive
This earth
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by partyfly11: 2:33pm
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by olaniyisamuel(m): 2:33pm
198800Mam:
**********Reason why we have to TAKE HEED, LEST YOU FALL.
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by harriet412(f): 2:33pm
Wow, I love this piece.
op, God bless you.
Permission to share on my page referencing you pls??
|Re: Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service by eezeribe(m): 2:33pm
OK
