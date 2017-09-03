Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Difference Between Old Time Church Service And Modern Time Church Service (9388 Views)

MMM Being Advertised In RCCG Church Service (Photos) / End Time Church Spotted In Lagos / Church Of Luminants In USA: End Time Church (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





1. When the choristers of the old time finish singing, the congregation burst into tears because they sang

down the glory, but in the modern, after the Delilahs and Jezebels finish singing, the congregation respond with a clap offering returning Ichabod to Ichabod.



2. In the old, during message, the congregation cry and tell God that they are

sorry, but today, as message is going on people

drop money, blow whistle and shout "ride on pastor".



3. The old went to Church and the message gave them faith but the modern went to church and the message gave them fake (olive oil, handkerchief, apron, sticker, holy water and calendars of their G. O.)



4.The ancient carried their bible in booklet because they were not ashamed of Jesus but some today carry ipad to church because they

feel shy to be identified with Jesus and to such, Jesus will be ashamed of you on the last day.



5. The old go to church with their hair covered with their head ties but the modern cover their hair with Brazillian weavon.



6. During prayers, the ancient close their eyes and give God their whole attention but the modern open their eyes, looking around like armedrobbers and even answers calls during prayers.



7. The old dance godly dance to thanksgiving and offering but the modern is not even afraid to dance doro, awilo and azonto even before the altar.



8. The ancients go to church with their body covered and are focused on inner beauty but the modern wears mini skirt, show everything, and everything on her is artificial and ends up looking like "mermaid". They are prone to falling at the slightest prayer because all she is putting on has a demon attached to it.



9. In the old, sinners go home weeping but today sinners go home rejoicing.



10. The ancients answer altar calls with tears rolling down their faces. The modern do the same chewing gum.



O Lord, revive your work. May revival precede the rapture.

God bless you do have a blissful day.





https://mobile.facebook.com/TheLatestGist/posts/1688114168151277?_rdc=1&_rdr *Difference between old time church service and modern time church service.*1. When the choristers of the old time finish singing, the congregation burst into tears because they sangdown the glory, but in the modern, after the Delilahs and Jezebels finish singing, the congregation respond with a clap offering returning Ichabod to Ichabod.2. In the old, during message, the congregation cry and tell God that they aresorry, but today, as message is going on peopledrop money, blow whistle and shout "ride on pastor".3. The old went to Church and the message gave them faith but the modern went to church and the message gave them fake (olive oil, handkerchief, apron, sticker, holy water and calendars of their G. O.)4.The ancient carried their bible in booklet because they were not ashamed of Jesus but some today carry ipad to church because theyfeel shy to be identified with Jesus and to such, Jesus will be ashamed of you on the last day.5. The old go to church with their hair covered with their head ties but the modern cover their hair with Brazillian weavon.6. During prayers, the ancient close their eyes and give God their whole attention but the modern open their eyes, looking around like armedrobbers and even answers calls during prayers.7. The old dance godly dance to thanksgiving and offering but the modern is not even afraid to dance doro, awilo and azonto even before the altar.8. The ancients go to church with their body covered and are focused on inner beauty but the modern wears mini skirt, show everything, and everything on her is artificial and ends up looking like "mermaid". They are prone to falling at the slightest prayer because all she is putting on has a demon attached to it.9. In the old, sinners go home weeping but today sinners go home rejoicing.10. The ancients answer altar calls with tears rolling down their faces. The modern do the same chewing gum.O Lord, revive your work. May revival precede the rapture.God bless you do have a blissful day. 54 Likes 11 Shares

Modernization in churches now is turning to be a thorn in the life of a Christian 7 Likes

D bible hav already prophecy abt it. 2tim. 3:1-5

Please can you give me permission to publish this on our platform, please? 4 Likes 1 Share

They say Christianity is in the heart



Let me come and be going 18 Likes

Laughs.



The church is stuck in the cycle of faith and belief because the door to experiencing the awareness of being is shut and forgotten.

.

In the olden days, you had to carry your Bible to Church and must open and jot the Bible passages, but some churches now breed weak Christians by highlighting the Bible passages on the projector for them to read. They become lazy Christians. They may not even bother to come to church with their Bibles since the projectors can help them out. Tell them to open their Bibles to the book of Zephaniah, they become confused. 9 Likes

It is well. 1 Like 1 Share

Difference Between Jesus, Peter And Yahoo Christianity.



Jesus:

Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God."



Peter:

Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk



Yahoo:

Silver and gold I have all, through Christ Jesus, in the name of the God I worship, give me all you have, bless me till you provoke God, and see if you won't get a miracle. 15 Likes 6 Shares







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3cDCcwGHvc Listen to my song and tell me what you think 3 Likes 2 Shares

ITbomb:

They say Christianity is in the heart



Let me come and be going This Christianity dey her backside oh... Most members go dey worship dat ikebe This Christianity dey her backside oh... Most members go dey worship dat ikebe 1 Like



new age: old time: 1 or at most two offeringnew age: 1 Like

Our New Generation Pastors and Churchs : Come d way you are cos God looks in d heart...









If u see d way their female ushers do dress with their tempting mini skirts, very tight gowns, leggings and revealing clothes... My beloved brothers and sisters is just better u stay at home and worship ur God 3 Likes

Even the bible says 'old things' have passed away....... 1 Like

Yea yea

Signs of the end of time. The Bible predicted all these thousand of years ago. 1 Like





BUT



Hades will lure

Heaven will implore

A path they will follow

To bliss or a dreadful hollow

A question here is begging

Where are they heading?



Find out in this short movie.



AN ODE TO DISTRACTION (Full video)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66tUfC-k_iY The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with goldBUTHades will lureHeaven will imploreA path they will followTo bliss or a dreadful hollowA question here is beggingWhere are they heading?Find out in this short movie.AN ODE TO DISTRACTION (Full video)

ITbomb:

They say Christianity is in the heart



Let me come and be going

Lmao, your pic reminds of when I was sitting next to a lady like this. Mehn I tried to focus on the preaching but mehn...no way oh. I even thought of changing my seat. Lmao, your pic reminds of when I was sitting next to a lady like this. Mehn I tried to focus on the preaching but mehn...no way oh. I even thought of changing my seat.

One is constant and that is change...deal with it.

True

bro u said it all,wish u could take this to the next level ..many souls ar waiting to be saved.

number 4 is wrong.the bible is not a book,but it is a message.

if u can afford it,there is nothing wrong in taking a tablet with bible installed on it to church. 4 Likes

198800Mam:

*Difference between old time church service and modern time church service.*



1. When the choristers of the old time finish singing, the congregation burst into tears because they sang

down the glory, but in the modern, after the Delilahs and Jezebels finish singing, the congregation respond with a clap offering returning Ichabod to Ichabod.



2. In the old, during message, the congregation cry and tell God that they are

sorry, but today, as message is going on people

drop money, blow whistle and shout "ride on pastor".



3. The old went to Church and the message gave them faith but the modern went to church and the message gave them fake (olive oil, handkerchief, apron, sticker, holy water and calendars of their G. O.)



4.The ancient carried their bible in booklet because they were not ashamed of Jesus but some today carry ipad to church because they

feel shy to be identified with Jesus and to such, Jesus will be ashamed of you on the last day.



5. The old go to church with their hair covered with their head ties but the modern cover their hair with Brazillian weavon.



6. During prayers, the ancient close their eyes and give God their whole attention but the modern open their eyes, looking around like armedrobbers and even answers calls during prayers.



7. The old dance godly dance to thanksgiving and offering but the modern is not even afraid to dance doro, awilo and azonto even before the altar.



8. The ancients go to church with their body covered and are focused on inner beauty but the modern wears mini skirt, show everything, and everything on her is artificial and ends up looking like "mermaid". They are prone to falling at the slightest prayer because all she is putting on has a demon attached to it.



9. In the old, sinners go home weeping but today sinners go home rejoicing.



10. The ancients answer altar calls with tears rolling down their faces. The modern do the same chewing gum.



O Lord, revive your work. May revival precede the rapture.

God bless you do have a blissful day.





https://mobile.facebook.com/TheLatestGist/posts/1688114168151277?_rdc=1&_rdr



Do you attend an old time or a modern time church? Do you attend an old time or a modern time church? 1 Like

It's all about modernization catching up with the so called Church.

May God forgive the modern church



Rend Collective







Build Your kingdom here

Let the darkness fear

Show Your mighty hand

Heal our streets and land

Set Your church on fire

Win this nation back

Change the atmosphere

Build Your kingdom here

We pray





Come set Your rule and reign

In our hearts again

Increase in us we pray

Unveil why we're made

Come set our hearts ablaze with hope

Like wildfire in our very souls

Holy Spirit come invade us now

We are Your Church

And we need Your power

In us





We seek Your kingdom first

We hunger and we thirst

Refuse to waste our lives

For You're our joy and prize

To see the captive hearts released

The hurt, the sick, the poor at peace

We lay down our lives for Heaven's cause

We are Your church

And we pray revive

This earth Build Your Kingdom HereRend CollectiveBuild Your kingdom hereLet the darkness fearShow Your mighty handHeal our streets and landSet Your church on fireWin this nation backChange the atmosphereBuild Your kingdom hereWe prayCome set Your rule and reignIn our hearts againIncrease in us we prayUnveil why we're madeCome set our hearts ablaze with hopeLike wildfire in our very soulsHoly Spirit come invade us nowWe are Your ChurchAnd we need Your powerIn usWe seek Your kingdom firstWe hunger and we thirstRefuse to waste our livesFor You're our joy and prizeTo see the captive hearts releasedThe hurt, the sick, the poor at peaceWe lay down our lives for Heaven's causeWe are Your churchAnd we pray reviveThis earth 2 Likes

198800Mam:

*Difference between old time church service and modern time church service.*



1. When the choristers of the old time finish singing, the congregation burst into tears because they sang

down the glory, but in the modern, after the Delilahs and Jezebels finish singing, the congregation respond with a clap offering returning Ichabod to Ichabod.



2. In the old, during message, the congregation cry and tell God that they are

sorry, but today, as message is going on people

drop money, blow whistle and shout "ride on pastor".



3. The old went to Church and the message gave them faith but the modern went to church and the message gave them fake (olive oil, handkerchief, apron, sticker, holy water and calendars of their G. O.)



4.The ancient carried their bible in booklet because they were not ashamed of Jesus but some today carry ipad to church because they

feel shy to be identified with Jesus and to such, Jesus will be ashamed of you on the last day.



5. The old go to church with their hair covered with their head ties but the modern cover their hair with Brazillian weavon.



6. During prayers, the ancient close their eyes and give God their whole attention but the modern open their eyes, looking around like armedrobbers and even answers calls during prayers.



7. The old dance godly dance to thanksgiving and offering but the modern is not even afraid to dance doro, awilo and azonto even before the altar.



8. The ancients go to church with their body covered and are focused on inner beauty but the modern wears mini skirt, show everything, and everything on her is artificial and ends up looking like "mermaid". They are prone to falling at the slightest prayer because all she is putting on has a demon attached to it.



9. In the old, sinners go home weeping but today sinners go home rejoicing.



10. The ancients answer altar calls with tears rolling down their faces. The modern do the same chewing gum.



O Lord, revive your work. May revival precede the rapture.

God bless you do have a blissful day.





https://mobile.facebook.com/TheLatestGist/posts/1688114168151277?_rdc=1&_rdr



**********Reason why we have to TAKE HEED, LEST YOU FALL. **********Reason why we have to TAKE HEED, LEST YOU FALL.

Wow, I love this piece.

op, God bless you.

Permission to share on my page referencing you pls??