|Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by stephenduru: 6:41pm
According to Auwal from Mubi,Adamawa state who works at Nigeria Police Force,a sergeant,SARS and Captain in the army were killed by robbers.Below is what he wrote...
'May your souls Rest in peace sergeant f,SAS and capt.in the Nigeria Army all fire by arm rubbers'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/robbers-kill-sars-officialsergeant-and.html?m=1
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by stephenduru: 6:42pm
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by fuckerstard: 6:43pm
God have mercy.
I dey hate this kain story wey go just be like fill in the gap. See as dem enter the SARS guy.
Which one is arm rubbers again :
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by sarrki(m): 6:46pm
Robbers ?
Nop
It should be BH boiz
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by faorex(m): 6:54pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by tukdi: 6:55pm
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:04pm
Op add Graphic joor
RIP to d dead
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by mofeoluwadassah: 7:05pm
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by dakeskese(m): 7:07pm
...
But why?
These ones now their wives go come start to struggle to collect their gratuity wey them fit delay for years. Salaries would be stopped and kids affected.
May the soul of the departed RIP and the govt should please not forget the families in this bad time. Financial aid would go a long way.
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by Sharon6(f): 7:08pm
They died in active service. May their souls rest in peace.
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by momentusjay(f): 7:08pm
M
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by policy12: 7:08pm
Bad news since morning...
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by Readonee35L(m): 7:08pm
HMMMMM.
I don't know weather to feel sorry for this man or even be excited.
If you know the evils this Sars people do to innocent citizens you will be happy about this man's death. They drive civilian cars around disguising and doing illegal work terrorizing innocent people.
I don't wish anyone evil.
But I know people get what they deserve.
This is his own destiny.
Karma at work
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by Tekecoms1(m): 7:08pm
Illegal robber kill legal robber. Kill all the SARZ abeg....
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by ivolt: 7:08pm
Why are there pictures being circulated ?
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by policy12: 7:09pm
momentusjay:
Comment if u want to and stop booking space.
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by momentusjay(f): 7:09pm
Incomplete news
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by kylekelly: 7:09pm
faorex:
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by CastingToVilla(m): 7:09pm
RIP to the fallen ones (except the SARS guy). To the armed robbers, your death is coming soon.
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by nairaman66(m): 7:09pm
Hmnn!! A terrible deal gone wrong! No way these killings are related to robbers!
More analysis to come through though!
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by skulgen: 7:10pm
what should i hv said now.
cry for them?
when they re busy killing my brothers.
nonsense
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by brght2017: 7:10pm
Breaking: Gov. Ikpeazu declares curfew in Aba as soldiers invade city
Read morehttp://www.communitynewsng.com/2017/09/breaking-gov-ikpeazu-declares-curfew-in.html
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by Shaballantin(m): 7:10pm
Rip, u served this Nation well, may Buhari compensate ur families, so sad
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by BiafranBushBoy: 7:10pm
Good news to end the day...
I won't say much...
Hahaha
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by policy12: 7:11pm
dakeskese:
You mean for this matter wey three ppu died na only F, you can type stop booking space.
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by heddiebanks(m): 7:11pm
the robbers should have killed more SARS .....
quote me and die ...
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by BlackDBagba: 7:12pm
Ok
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by SalamRushdie: 7:12pm
Where did this happen?
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by nkwuocha: 7:13pm
Don't wish anybody dead, but SARS??
Men I hate SARS !!!Those people are bloody. The innocent blood they spill......
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by Hustlerlomo(m): 7:13pm
RIP to the Captain.... Na the only better person wey die be that.
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by SuperSuave(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic by Factfinder1(f): 7:14pm
Trouble that area will be swept clean
