Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers In Adamawa Kill SARS Official, Police Sergeant And Army Captain (Graphic (14562 Views)

Civil Defence Officer Shoots Police Sergeant, Kills Driver In Jigawa (Graphic) / Police Sergeant Shoots His Girlfriend In Yobe & Kills Himself / Ondo Skye Bank Robbery: Blind Man, Security, Police Sergeant Killed (Graphic Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'May your souls Rest in peace sergeant f,SAS and capt.in the Nigeria Army all fire by arm rubbers'





Source: According to Auwal from Mubi,Adamawa state who works at Nigeria Police Force,a sergeant,SARS and Captain in the army were killed by robbers.Below is what he wrote...'May your souls Rest in peace sergeant f,SAS and capt.in the Nigeria Army all fire by arm rubbers'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/robbers-kill-sars-officialsergeant-and.html?m=1

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/robbers-kill-sars-officialsergeant-and.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

God have mercy.



I dey hate this kain story wey go just be like fill in the gap. See as dem enter the SARS guy.





Which one is arm rubbers again : 5 Likes 1 Share

Robbers ?



Nop



It should be BH boiz

Rest in peace

Op add Graphic joor

RIP to d dead

2 Likes

...



But why?

These ones now their wives go come start to struggle to collect their gratuity wey them fit delay for years. Salaries would be stopped and kids affected.



May the soul of the departed RIP and the govt should please not forget the families in this bad time. Financial aid would go a long way. 2 Likes

They died in active service. May their souls rest in peace.









PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 2 Likes

M

Bad news since morning...

HMMMMM.

I don't know weather to feel sorry for this man or even be excited.

If you know the evils this Sars people do to innocent citizens you will be happy about this man's death. They drive civilian cars around disguising and doing illegal work terrorizing innocent people.



I don't wish anyone evil.

But I know people get what they deserve.

This is his own destiny.

Karma at work 12 Likes 1 Share

Illegal robber kill legal robber. Kill all the SARZ abeg.... 12 Likes

Why are there pictures being circulated ?

momentusjay:

M

Comment if u want to and stop booking space. Comment if u want to and stop booking space. 4 Likes

Incomplete news 2 Likes

faorex:

Rest in peace

RIP to the fallen ones (except the SARS guy). To the armed robbers, your death is coming soon. 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmnn!! A terrible deal gone wrong! No way these killings are related to robbers!



More analysis to come through though!

what should i hv said now.

cry for them?

when they re busy killing my brothers.

nonsense 2 Likes

Breaking: Gov. Ikpeazu declares curfew in Aba as soldiers invade city



Read morehttp://www.communitynewsng.com/2017/09/breaking-gov-ikpeazu-declares-curfew-in.html

Rip, u served this Nation well, may Buhari compensate ur families, so sad

Good news to end the day...



I won't say much...



Hahaha 1 Like

dakeskese:

F



You mean for this matter wey three ppu died na only F, you can type stop booking space. You mean for this matter wey three ppu died na only F, you can type stop booking space. 2 Likes 1 Share

the robbers should have killed more SARS .....



quote me and die ... 2 Likes

Ok

Where did this happen?



Men I hate SARS !!!Those people are bloody. The innocent blood they spill...... Don't wish anybody dead, but SARS??Men I hate SARS !!!Those people are bloody. The innocent blood they spill...... 1 Like

RIP to the Captain.... Na the only better person wey die be that. 1 Like