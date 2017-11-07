₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by contactmorak: 12:30pm
A 19-year-old Chicago gang member made an inappropriate video which involved a 15-year-old girl and he is now wanted by the police for statutory rape.
The charges came about when the disturbing video went viral. It shows the 19-year-old boy with a 15-year-old high school girl. The boy was holding a gun to the girl's genitals while asking her whose it is.
"Whose p**** is this?" he asked in the video with the gun in between her legs.
"It's yours," she replied laughing.
"What's my name," he asked and she replied, "Big daddy".
According to reports, the girl's mother saw the video when it went viral and reported to the police. He has now been charged with statutory rape for having sex with a minor.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-wanted-by-police-for-putting-gun-between-15yrold-girls-vagina
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by contactmorak: 12:31pm
Watch the terrifying video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-wanted-by-police-for-putting-gun-between-15yrold-girls-vagina
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:38pm
Funny word "BIG DADDY"
Most of the time u can only hear this in a porn sites...
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by MRSANITY(m): 12:41pm
How is that a girl's vagina?
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by falcon01: 12:42pm
She was laughing they were having fun
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by AlexCk: 12:52pm
Nawa oo.
Which kain world be this?.
U have a male child, u hope he doesn't become useless, insensitive & gay(no offence)
U have a female child, u hope she doesn't become foolish, stupid & gay.
U don't have kids, u hope u don't get depressed, consult mystical powers, and sell ur soul.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by DanseMacabre(m): 12:59pm
But it appears to be consensual na, though she's obviously under the influence of drugs.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by lanaVello(m): 2:45pm
DanseMacabre:Did you read the post? She was a minor so it doesn't matter if the whole thing was her idea sef
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Rokia2(f): 2:47pm
Some of these girls children just don't know the right group of friends to follow.
Must be really painful for the parents.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by lefulefu(m): 2:47pm
Hmm big daddy
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by mhizesther(f): 2:56pm
Lol... big daddy ko
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by IVORY2009(m): 4:07pm
I babu oooo akpo me
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by richsnub(m): 4:13pm
Big daddy by L.A.X hot jam!
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by muller101(m): 4:15pm
Subjecting her private part under duress to a gangster. Pathetic.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by RaggedyAnn: 4:17pm
IamKashyBaby:
Lol, yeah. Or in a rap video.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by RaggedyAnn: 4:18pm
Sick people everywhere
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by KreativGenius: 4:28pm
Jeez
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Alwaysking: 5:28pm
End time kids
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Daeylar(f): 6:22pm
The guy is mad, Both of them are mad
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Earthquake1: 6:25pm
19 years, 15 years
He should be jailed 10 years for rape.
10 years for possession of an assault weapon.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by AlmiqhteeAllah(m): 6:30pm
Daeylar:Wetin man no go see.
How was your day?
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Daeylar(f): 6:35pm
AlmiqhteeAllah:My day was good, and yours? How are you doing?
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by AlmiqhteeAllah(m): 6:46pm
Daeylar:My day was fine too.
I'm good. Glad that I'm changing.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Daeylar(f): 7:29pm
AlmiqhteeAllah:
All right
Don't mind what I said when I said when will you change, I'm just kidding
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by delugajackson(m): 7:37pm
That's really immature. And she allowed him cause she's his b!tch.
Thug life ain't for fun.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by AlmiqhteeAllah(m): 7:55pm
Daeylar:Lol. I knew you were kidding.
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Newboss(m): 9:23pm
But seriously, this statutory rape thing needs to be looked into because if konji grip a 17 years old babe in university, and she beg guy man to fvck her, that nigga is gonna be charged with some unfair BS called statutory rape.
So the girl BASICALLY, ESSENTIALLY and "whateverly" has ABSOLUTELY NO RIGHT or FREEDOM to have sex. .
Sorry, but that is an ABSOLUTE BULLSHÎT! It's because of this ABSOLUTELY SHÎTTY law that I ALWAYS ask any lady I roll with how old she is right from the onset.
They should be given sex education rather and not have a very natural freedom that nature gives everyone denied them. What makes them human is that freedom to a choice. These fools need to understand that sex is as natural as food, and the age for sexual maturity is way below 18.
Yes, under 18 girls do ask for sex from Nigeria to Asia to US to UK! These laws should be both sided because as it stands, there is ABSOLUTELY no fair hearing. The only thing they care about is that the person is under 18! Like seriously?
The worst part is that it's even elite nations that have this kind of numb laws in place.
Oh yeah, tell me that a 17 years' old can't make a choice!
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by BruncleZuma: 9:58pm
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Sunkyphil: 9:58pm
Eleyi tun gao,d world will soon end
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by thundafire: 10:01pm
delugajackson:but with ur pic do gals do same 2 boiz
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by sukkot: 10:01pm
chiraq
|Re: Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape by Esepayan(m): 10:01pm
fun or no fun she is a minor and he is an adult.....developed countries don't joke when u have an adult molest or be in a relationship with a minor ....he is 19 that na sure jail time.....
Not like this jungle old men be taking minors i their cars with no shame
