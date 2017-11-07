Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Places Gun In Between Girl's Vagina In Chicago, Declared Wanted For Rape (7926 Views)

The charges came about when the disturbing video went viral. It shows the 19-year-old boy with a 15-year-old high school girl. The boy was holding a gun to the girl's genitals while asking her whose it is.



"Whose p**** is this?" he asked in the video with the gun in between her legs.



"It's yours," she replied laughing.



"What's my name," he asked and she replied, "Big daddy".



According to reports, the girl's mother saw the video when it went viral and reported to the police. He has now been charged with statutory rape for having sex with a minor.



Most of the time u can only hear this in a porn sites... Funny word "BIG DADDY"Most of the time u can only hear this in a porn sites... 1 Like

How is that a girl's vagina? 4 Likes

She was laughing they were having fun

Nawa oo.



Which kain world be this?.



U have a male child, u hope he doesn't become useless, insensitive & gay(no offence)



U have a female child, u hope she doesn't become foolish, stupid & gay.



U don't have kids, u hope u don't get depressed, consult mystical powers, and sell ur soul. 10 Likes 2 Shares

But it appears to be consensual na, though she's obviously under the influence of drugs.

Did you read the post? She was a minor so it doesn't matter if the whole thing was her idea sef

Some of these girls children just don't know the right group of friends to follow.



Must be really painful for the parents.

Hmm big daddy

Lol... big daddy ko

I babu oooo akpo me

Big daddy by L.A.X hot jam!

Subjecting her private part under duress to a gangster. Pathetic.

Most of the time u can only hear this in a porn sites... Funny word "BIG DADDY"



Lol, yeah. Or in a rap video. Lol, yeah. Or in a rap video.

Sick people everywhere

Jeez

End time kids

The guy is mad, Both of them are mad

19 years, 15 years



He should be jailed 10 years for rape.



10 years for possession of an assault weapon. 1 Like 1 Share

Wetin man no go see.

How was your day?



How was your day? Wetin man no go see.How was your day?

Wetin man no go see.



My day was good, and yours? How are you doing?

My day was fine too.

I'm good. Glad that I'm changing.

My day was fine too.



I'm good. Glad that I'm changing.

All right



All right

Don't mind what I said when I said when will you change, I'm just kidding

That's really immature. And she allowed him cause she's his b!tch.



Thug life ain't for fun. 1 Like

All right



Lol. I knew you were kidding.





So the girl BASICALLY, ESSENTIALLY and "whateverly" has ABSOLUTELY NO RIGHT or FREEDOM to have sex. .



Sorry, but that is an ABSOLUTE BULLSHÎT! It's because of this ABSOLUTELY SHÎTTY law that I ALWAYS ask any lady I roll with how old she is right from the onset.



They should be given sex education rather and not have a very natural freedom that nature gives everyone denied them. What makes them human is that freedom to a choice. These fools need to understand that sex is as natural as food, and the age for sexual maturity is way below 18.



Yes, under 18 girls do ask for sex from Nigeria to Asia to US to UK! These laws should be both sided because as it stands, there is ABSOLUTELY no fair hearing. The only thing they care about is that the person is under 18! Like seriously?



The worst part is that it's even elite nations that have this kind of numb laws in place.



So the girl BASICALLY, ESSENTIALLY and "whateverly" has ABSOLUTELY NO RIGHT or FREEDOM to have sex. .

Sorry, but that is an ABSOLUTE BULLSHÎT! It's because of this ABSOLUTELY SHÎTTY law that I ALWAYS ask any lady I roll with how old she is right from the onset.

They should be given sex education rather and not have a very natural freedom that nature gives everyone denied them. What makes them human is that freedom to a choice. These fools need to understand that sex is as natural as food, and the age for sexual maturity is way below 18.

Yes, under 18 girls do ask for sex from Nigeria to Asia to US to UK! These laws should be both sided because as it stands, there is ABSOLUTELY no fair hearing. The only thing they care about is that the person is under 18! Like seriously?

The worst part is that it's even elite nations that have this kind of numb laws in place.

Oh yeah, tell me that a 17 years' old can't make a choice! But seriously, this statutory rape thing needs to be looked into because if konji grip a 17 years old babe in university, and she beg guy man to fvck her, that nigga is gonna be charged with some unfair BS called statutory rape.

Eleyi tun gao,d world will soon end

delugajackson:

That's really immature. And she allowed him cause she's his b!tch.



but with ur pic do gals do same 2 boiz

chiraq