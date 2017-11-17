Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai (9313 Views)

Twitter user, @esineymar who shared the story, wrote;



" Information reaching me states that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was unable to perform at the just ended One Africa concert which took place in Dubai. According to sources, When Sarkodie was just about hitting the stage, Davido’s guy attacked Black Nana by pushing him to the floor to allow Davido perform. Things turned violent as people received slaps and blows like free Wi-Fi. There has been some police arrests.



The main fight was between two of Nigeria’s very own artistes, Wizkid and Davido.

Davido expressed disappointment in the organizers allowing wizkid to perform before him. This obviously didn’t sit well with Wizkid and his people as it led to a big fight backstage.

Unfortunately, things got messy at the backstage which resulted in some mismanaged rendering Sarkodie not able to perform. Sarkodie and his crew were just caught up in the cross fire set between Wizkid and Davido.



The show had to end because the organizers were given the space till 3:00am."



Issokay 1 Like

So they finally spoil the show with there childish behaviors. 11 Likes

Dem don chop belleful..no be persin wey get money dey Dubai go catch fun. 11 Likes

mtchwww

From the story, who was pained?

Davido gang started the fight.

You won MTV Europe Award then thank God for noticing your talent but na lie.

So so shades naim u dey throw.

Afrima award dey peel, Ronaldo follow u for instagram, you throw shades.

Wizkid even first davido win Mtv Europe sef but the boy no curse anybody.

Thank God say no be u Beyonce feature if not Wizkid for don receive the mother of all shades.

Always igniting beef. 39 Likes

Smh 1 Like

Congratulations to the fighting crew, mtcheww





This one weak me...



make Sarko no die ooo, Ghanaians will no us rest on Twitter... This one weak me...make Sarko no die ooo, Ghanaians will no us rest on Twitter... 5 Likes

So Na Davido, the bastard son of a ritualist caused all the fight? He wan perform before wizzy? Mumu



I can't stop laffing at this

things turned violent as people received slaps and blows like free Wi-Fi. 9 Likes

Mend your fences and make a good living.

The best revenge is SUCESS kid brothers.

Keep making the money with your good songs.

Love you both.







touts







M.I and other rappers should be ashamed of themselves! Thanks to davido and wizkid for showing how "beef" should be done!M.I and other rappers should be ashamed of themselves! 6 Likes

Hmmm. Now this poo is getting serious







These two mediocres are becoming nuisances. These two mediocres are becoming nuisances.

Fools...

dat ghana tout nor be SACK-OR-DIEdat ghana tout

At the end of the day they go home with fat pockets







lets even know who has more fans in nairaland sef









like for wizkid. share for Davido 9 Likes 7 Shares



Heyya another ghanian caught in cross fire between naija peeps

Lesson learnt, if two nigerians are fighting pls avoid taking sides or even been in the location if u r not nigerian. They fit join hand beat u b4 they come back for each other.

Sorry sakodie they thought u wr "shattered wale" Heyya another ghanian caught in cross fire between naija peepsLesson learnt, if two nigerians are fighting pls avoid taking sides or even been in the location if u r not nigerian. They fit join hand beat u b4 they come back for each other.Sorry sakodie they thought u wr "shattered wale" 1 Like

na enjoyment

Nigerians, they carey their arrogant lifestyle everywhere!

he go dey form gangstar for studio.

dey shoot video

buh for real life sakoridie na falling hand

contraband

apako.

common jet li

or jaso statham

u nor fit fight

beat them 1 Like



Keep fighting, you are older than them Keep fighting, you are older than them 1 Like

NisforNicky:

nor be SACK-OR-DIE

dat ghana tout dry. He will feed you and your family people for a lifetime. dry. He will feed you and your family people for a lifetime. 1 Like

Fighting and risking your lives for people who wouldn't even notice when ur gone.. Where is the sense in that?

person wey be wizkid self no dey behave like a kid...that Davido still wan kill more people sha. 2 Likes