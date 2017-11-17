₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by stane007: 7:26am
There was pandemonium at the One Africa concert which took place in Dubai, as it was gathered that Ghanaian star, Sarkodie was reportedly attacked by Wizkid and Davido's crew. It was gathered that the fight was ignited over a supremacy fight between the two Nigerian artiste on who is to perform first at the event.
Twitter user, @esineymar who shared the story, wrote;
" Information reaching me states that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was unable to perform at the just ended One Africa concert which took place in Dubai. According to sources, When Sarkodie was just about hitting the stage, Davido’s guy attacked Black Nana by pushing him to the floor to allow Davido perform. Things turned violent as people received slaps and blows like free Wi-Fi. There has been some police arrests.
The main fight was between two of Nigeria’s very own artistes, Wizkid and Davido.
Davido expressed disappointment in the organizers allowing wizkid to perform before him. This obviously didn’t sit well with Wizkid and his people as it led to a big fight backstage.
Unfortunately, things got messy at the backstage which resulted in some mismanaged rendering Sarkodie not able to perform. Sarkodie and his crew were just caught up in the cross fire set between Wizkid and Davido.
The show had to end because the organizers were given the space till 3:00am."
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by aanexplus(m): 7:28am
Issokay
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by manmoraskk: 7:32am
So they finally spoil the show with there childish behaviors.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by policy12: 7:37am
Dem don chop belleful..no be persin wey get money dey Dubai go catch fun.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by Tamarapetty(f): 7:39am
mtchwww
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by OKorowanta: 8:19am
From the story, who was pained?
Davido gang started the fight.
You won MTV Europe Award then thank God for noticing your talent but na lie.
So so shades naim u dey throw.
Afrima award dey peel, Ronaldo follow u for instagram, you throw shades.
Wizkid even first davido win Mtv Europe sef but the boy no curse anybody.
Thank God say no be u Beyonce feature if not Wizkid for don receive the mother of all shades.
Always igniting beef.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by Smellingmouth: 8:23am
Smh
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by emmancipated(m): 10:31am
Congratulations to the fighting crew, mtcheww
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by BruncleZuma: 10:37am
This one weak me...
make Sarko no die ooo, Ghanaians will no us rest on Twitter...
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by veekid(m): 10:37am
So Na Davido, the bastard son of a ritualist caused all the fight? He wan perform before wizzy? Mumu
I can't stop laffing at this
things turned violent as people received slaps and blows like free Wi-Fi.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:37am
Mend your fences and make a good living.
The best revenge is SUCESS kid brothers.
Keep making the money with your good songs.
Love you both.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by Syphonn(m): 10:38am
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by miqos02(m): 10:38am
touts
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by LesbianBoy(m): 10:38am
Thanks to davido and wizkid for showing how "beef" should be done!
M.I and other rappers should be ashamed of themselves!
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:38am
Hmmm. Now this poo is getting serious
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by NwaAmaikpe: 10:38am
These two mediocres are becoming nuisances.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by Mayorsholly(m): 10:38am
Fools...
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by myjobsfinder(m): 10:39am
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by NisforNicky(f): 10:39am
nor be SACK-OR-DIE dat ghana tout
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by UbanmeUdie: 10:39am
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by Tapujoma: 10:39am
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by juliusnobisugo(m): 10:39am
At the end of the day they go home with fat pockets
lets even know who has more fans in nairaland sef
like for wizkid. share for Davido
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by intruxive(m): 10:40am
Heyya another ghanian caught in cross fire between naija peeps
Lesson learnt, if two nigerians are fighting pls avoid taking sides or even been in the location if u r not nigerian. They fit join hand beat u b4 they come back for each other.
Sorry sakodie they thought u wr "shattered wale"
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by SanAndre65: 10:40am
na enjoyment
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by 360command: 10:40am
Nigerians, they carey their arrogant lifestyle everywhere!
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by 2shure: 10:40am
he go dey form gangstar for studio.
dey shoot video
buh for real life sakoridie na falling hand
contraband
apako.
common jet li
or jaso statham
u nor fit fight
beat them
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by agarawu23(m): 10:41am
Keep fighting, you are older than them
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by 360command: 10:42am
NisforNicky:dry. He will feed you and your family people for a lifetime.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by parcydrix(m): 10:42am
Fighting and risking your lives for people who wouldn't even notice when ur gone.. Where is the sense in that?
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by Lanretoye(m): 10:42am
person wey be wizkid self no dey behave like a kid...that Davido still wan kill more people sha.
Re: Sarkodie Attacked In Fight Between Davido And Wizkid's Crew In Dubai by HyconMojo(m): 10:43am
I told some folks saying the beef between these two guys ain't for publicity , it's real beef . But honestly , as much as I like Davido, I think it would be so ridiculous doing physical fight for him . There's strength and knowledge in arguments and that's the only thing fans from both sides should do , not throwing punches like fools
