|Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Interesting15: 7:20am
Many Christians are yet to have an appropriate knowledge about the Rapture and The Second Coming of Jesus Christ, and there are some Christians who are even thinking they are the same.
First of all, we need to know that The Rapture and The Second Coming are two different events that will happen at different times.
The Rapture (from the Latin verb 'rapere', which means 'to transport from one place to another') is the catching up of all believers for a glorious meeting with Christ in the air.
"Behold I tell you a mystery: We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed - in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality." (1 Corinthians 15:51-53).
Also see 1 Thessalonians chapter 4: 15-17
So, The Rapture comes first, and is an event whereby the Lord Jesus comes for His Saints (dead and living), and we shall meet Him in the air.
The Saints are those who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of their lives and are living in holiness. The Saints are those that are living a CONSISTENT holy and godly lifestyle, perfecting holiness in the fear of God. They are the ones who will be transformed to meet Jesus in the air, while unbelievers and lukewarm Christians will be left behind.
Now, after the rapture, the Saints will proceed into the sky to participate in the marriage feast of the Lamb, where rewards would be given to everyone present according to his/her deeds on earth.
What Happens To Those Left Behind?
Immediately after the rapture, the Great Tribulation will begin, and the Antichrist will be given power to torment those left behind. The Antichrist will force people to receive the mark of the beast (666) either on their forehead or arm.
Those that won't receive it would be vehemently tormented: They won't be able to buy and sell, they will suffer violent persecutions with no one to help. And according to the graphic illustration given by the Lord Jesus about the Great Tribulation (Matthew 24:15-28), many won't be able to withstand the torments for long (that is, they can't help but to receive the mark of the beast)
BUT: THOSE THAT WILL RECEIVE THE MARK OF THE BEAST WILL BE ETERNALLY DAMNED IN THE LAKE OF FIRE AT THE APPOINTED TIME.
Don't forget that while the tribulation is taking place on earth, the Saints that have been raptured are with Jesus Christ in the sky enjoying the marriage supper as well as their rewards.
THEN: At the end of the marriage supper in the sky and the Tribulation on earth, THE SECOND COMING will take place.
The Second Coming is the public revelation of Jesus Christ, when He comes WITH HIS SAINTS (those who have been previously raptured and have participated in the marriage supper in the sky) to set up the Millennium (see 1 Thessalonians 3:13 and Matthew 24: 29-31)
Here, those who have suffered just because they won't take the mark of the beast during the Great Tribulation, will now have a new hope.
My Advice:
Jesus said the day and hour of these events are not known, but will happen anytime, and it will come like a thief in the night. He gave us some signs we should watch out for, and if you look at the scriptures, you will see the signs keeps coming to pass (Please see Mark 13:
That means, if Jesus Christ can predict those things and TRUELY, they keeps coming to pass, then His promise of the rapture and second coming will also come to pass!
So, if you are yet to receive Jesus as your Lord and Savior, please do so now, as tommorow might be too late.
And for we that are already Christians, let us allow the belief that Jesus will return one day, to guide us within godly conducts.
How sure are you that you can withstand the torment of the Antichrist during the great tribulation? The best thing for you is to live a lifestyle of holiness that will make you rapturable with Jesus Christ, and go on with Him to enjoy the marriage supper.
The Lord asked me to tell you this:
"I stand at the door, I cometh, I cometh" Thus saith the Lord Of Host!
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Interesting15: 7:29am
Please, open your hearts to these teachings.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask.
God bless you!!
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Interesting15: 7:31am
Cc OAM4J, lalasticlala
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by klassykute(m): 7:31am
Opened
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Hier(m): 7:37am
Interesting15:
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by goldenfresh: 7:45am
Booked
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Halib(m): 7:45am
we heard
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by nwakaibeya1: 7:47am
Some one is not free spiritually and is talking about rapture that he doesn't even know the meaning
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by hopefulLandlord: 7:47am
So-called "Signs of the End time" in the book of Mark 13 which OP and many Christians are always talking about are either too vague or redundant or signs right now actually point to the opposite. Let's examine them, shall we?
1. Many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and will deceive many.
The problem with the above "sign" is that there's absolutely NO Messiah that's claimed to be "he" and gathered massive following at least not recently
2. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.
Not only is the above "sign" totally redundant since there's always been "nation/kingdom against nation/kingdom" even in the time of Jesus but also objective signs point to the fact that the world is actually getting MORE PEACEFUL and historians say this period is the most peaceful humanity has ever been
3. There will be earthquakes in various places, and famines.
This is also redundant cuz earthquakes has been happening since time immemorial before and after Jesus, also this civilisation and enlightenment combined with humanitarian aids has ensured the devastation wrought by earthquakes are now more manageable than ever; also, Jesus also seemed not to be aware of Earthquakes happening on other planets; Famine? that's also redundant cuz The most terrible famines in history are past famines with the most recent being the North Korea famine which happened in 1994
4. Brother will betray brother to death, and a father his child. Children will rebel against their parents and have them put to death.
This is also redundant as it has always been happening even before Jesus reportedly said they're signs of endtime
as we can see, these verses are redundant or vague
CC Interesting15, Endtimegist
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by agwom(m): 7:48am
hmmm
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by purem(m): 7:49am
So, The Rapture comes first, and is an event whereby the Lord Jesus comes for His Saints (dead and living), and we shall meet Him in the air.
Would he kom with plane
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by kay29000(m): 7:49am
Thanks for this post. So it means if I miss rapture, I still have a second chance to go to heaven during the "second coming" of Christ? Perfect. Let me continue my faji.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by MrPresident1: 7:50am
It is the same thing
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by pablobellins(m): 7:50am
There will still be people who can withstand the torment, if there wasn't Jesus won't mention it.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by dhardline(m): 7:51am
I pray we all get it right cause the devil is at an all time offensive against God's people.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by pointstores(m): 7:51am
These is serious topic that has kept people confused because of differnt doctrine
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Lexusgs430: 7:55am
The day one dies, they face their rapture...... If anyone thinks a collection of people would be ascending...... I blame Nollywood.......
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Firefire(m): 7:55am
May the Lord find us worthy.
Maranatha!
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by chimatruth(m): 7:55am
Nice write up.
May God help us to overcome sin and be the doers of His word. Amen
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by eTECTIVe(m): 7:57am
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Maximus85(m): 7:58am
Interesting15:
I admire your effort but your interpretation of these scriptures are very wrong sir. They are very misleading and literal.
What is the meaning of the mark 666, what does it represent? (remember the holy book said the number is a human number, and that the knowledgeable can calculate the number, why?)
And what does it mean that the number would either be on people's forehead or on their arms? Do you think these are literal or figurative?
Most of all, none of these scriptures you quoted mentioned Rapture. It's an alien word. Be careful not to add or remove.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Gkemz(m): 7:59am
Rapture will take place at the second coming of Christ.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by oodua1stson: 7:59am
When I see adults discussing rapture and second coming like it's actually a real thing
Get over yourself. Your Jesus is dead and gone. Never coming now or forever.
Grow up
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by StainlessH(m): 8:00am
Una done start Shani?
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by missjane: 8:00am
Absolutely wrong teaching @ OP.. this has been a long standing misunderstanding in the body of Christ..we should tell every saint to prepare for the great tribulation not the rapture..the rapture is the second coming of Christ which the Bible says that ALL EYES (including the pagans) WILL SEE HIM AND THE SAINTS WILL BE TRANSFORMED INSTANTLY TO MEET HIM IN THE SKY. The tribulation is aimed at making believer denounce Christ n not the unbelievers...
Many Christians will lament n blame their GO for not helping them prepare in time about this tribulation..while expecting Rapture ..the book of revelation throws more light on this topic..
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by ApostleT: 8:02am
.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Mijolnir(m): 8:02am
* :-issalrite*
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by miqos02(m): 8:02am
Hmmm
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by Mijolnir(m): 8:03am
missjane:exactly my point.
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by josielewa(m): 8:04am
rapture or second coming...be dreaming...what will happen is climatic change and extinction of some species....men will be living in mars soonest..will rapture happen in mars...oga OP pls u guys should channel your energy on something else...this is the sixth time the planet is going through mass extinction....so gerrit in ya head...
|Re: Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming by fabre4: 8:04am
Interesting15:
What are the signs?
