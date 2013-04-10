Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming (3746 Views)

Many Christians are yet to have an appropriate knowledge about the Rapture and The Second Coming of Jesus Christ, and there are some Christians who are even thinking they are the same.



First of all, we need to know that The Rapture and The Second Coming are two different events that will happen at different times.



The Rapture (from the Latin verb 'rapere', which means 'to transport from one place to another') is the catching up of all believers for a glorious meeting with Christ in the air.



"Behold I tell you a mystery: We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed - in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality." (1 Corinthians 15:51-53).



Also see 1 Thessalonians chapter 4: 15-17



So, The Rapture comes first, and is an event whereby the Lord Jesus comes for His Saints (dead and living), and we shall meet Him in the air.



The Saints are those who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of their lives and are living in holiness. The Saints are those that are living a CONSISTENT holy and godly lifestyle, perfecting holiness in the fear of God. They are the ones who will be transformed to meet Jesus in the air, while unbelievers and lukewarm Christians will be left behind.



Now, after the rapture, the Saints will proceed into the sky to participate in the marriage feast of the Lamb, where rewards would be given to everyone present according to his/her deeds on earth.



What Happens To Those Left Behind?



Immediately after the rapture, the Great Tribulation will begin, and the Antichrist will be given power to torment those left behind. The Antichrist will force people to receive the mark of the beast (666) either on their forehead or arm.



Those that won't receive it would be vehemently tormented: They won't be able to buy and sell, they will suffer violent persecutions with no one to help. And according to the graphic illustration given by the Lord Jesus about the Great Tribulation (Matthew 24:15-28), many won't be able to withstand the torments for long (that is, they can't help but to receive the mark of the beast)



BUT: THOSE THAT WILL RECEIVE THE MARK OF THE BEAST WILL BE ETERNALLY DAMNED IN THE LAKE OF FIRE AT THE APPOINTED TIME.



Don't forget that while the tribulation is taking place on earth, the Saints that have been raptured are with Jesus Christ in the sky enjoying the marriage supper as well as their rewards.



THEN: At the end of the marriage supper in the sky and the Tribulation on earth, THE SECOND COMING will take place.



The Second Coming is the public revelation of Jesus Christ, when He comes WITH HIS SAINTS (those who have been previously raptured and have participated in the marriage supper in the sky) to set up the Millennium (see 1 Thessalonians 3:13 and Matthew 24: 29-31)



Here, those who have suffered just because they won't take the mark of the beast during the Great Tribulation, will now have a new hope.



My Advice:



Jesus said the day and hour of these events are not known, but will happen anytime, and it will come like a thief in the night. He gave us some signs we should watch out for, and if you look at the scriptures, you will see the signs keeps coming to pass (Please see Mark 13:



That means, if Jesus Christ can predict those things and TRUELY, they keeps coming to pass, then His promise of the rapture and second coming will also come to pass!



So, if you are yet to receive Jesus as your Lord and Savior, please do so now, as tommorow might be too late.



And for we that are already Christians, let us allow the belief that Jesus will return one day, to guide us within godly conducts.



How sure are you that you can withstand the torment of the Antichrist during the great tribulation? The best thing for you is to live a lifestyle of holiness that will make you rapturable with Jesus Christ, and go on with Him to enjoy the marriage supper.



The Lord asked me to tell you this:



"I stand at the door, I cometh, I cometh" Thus saith the Lord Of Host! 34 Likes 1 Share

Please, open your hearts to these teachings.



If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask.



God bless you!! 3 Likes

Some one is not free spiritually and is talking about rapture that he doesn't even know the meaning



John 5,30>Today is Sunday of history & geography teaching & fashion sermons,stories upon stories that don't empower humanbeigns spiritually by comedy, story telling pastors&prophets for spiritually blind Bornagain followers & church goers?bornagains & church goers enjoy it & continue to shout go deeper, prophesy, pastor ride on & after all the razzmatazz, you still remain in evil family&occult wickedness & evil marine bondages&can't sleep at night& witches & wizards feast on them without mercy and evil neighbors and landlords and evil people can't fear you because you have no power& pastors &prophets &apostles continue to use bornagains& church goers to make merchandise of their bellies without giving them empowerment & liberation&most importantly give followers PEACE that ,Jesus Christ promised to give to those who come to him?Again see Jeremiah 5.21,22 Jeremiah 12 10 you must help yourself &Seek for unbelievable power and receive it, which is LIGHT,MANTLE & THE POWER THAT BE &this is available only if you believe there is >many just claim Bornagain without spiritual wisdom &spiritual eyes & unbelievable power & they hate change &new truth&revelation of real JESUSCHRIST even when they read that God will do a new Thing in the Bible but they still question the same God why he is doing a new Thing? What a disaster humanbeings of the world.BEHOLD kingdom of God of Jesus Christ is not for everyone,neither is heaven for everyone, devil has his own children always &devils children hate change,especially the ones masquerading as BORNAGAINS who hate truth&good change with passion& pretend, they are those we call human CHAMELEONS,we have spoken again & those who have ear let them hear &investigate from JESUS CHRIST if indeed they know JESUSCHRIST #who can battle with God of justice & the power that be?remember this is authority & truth&revelation& power that is unbelievable to humanbeigns so it's not compulsory that you must embrace&believe us but only time will tell who is telling the truth or not as this is not like conventional bornagain &bornagain in vogue #NO & NEVER, Our own is accept the truth or perish,we dont beg human beigns to accept our truth&revelation,hence almost everyone claims to be bornagain,the same way many people claimed to know GOD more than JESUSCHRIST when Christ came before and do the forget the fact that Power talks and not empty critics and the confidence of a wise person is look before you leap Mathew 13,13-14 1 Like





1. Many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and will deceive many.



The problem with the above "sign" is that there's absolutely NO Messiah that's claimed to be "he" and gathered massive following at least not recently



2. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.



Not only is the above "sign" totally redundant since there's always been "nation/kingdom against nation/kingdom" even in the time of Jesus but also objective signs point to the fact that the world is actually getting MORE PEACEFUL and historians say this period is the most peaceful humanity has ever been



3. There will be earthquakes in various places, and famines.



This is also redundant cuz earthquakes has been happening since time immemorial before and after Jesus, also this civilisation and enlightenment combined with humanitarian aids has ensured the devastation wrought by earthquakes are now more manageable than ever; also,



4. Brother will betray brother to death, and a father his child. Children will rebel against their parents and have them put to death.



This is also redundant as it has always been happening even before Jesus reportedly said they're signs of endtime





as we can see, these verses are redundant or vague



CC Interesting15, Endtimegist So-called "Signs of the End time" in the book of Mark 13 which OP and many Christians are always talking about are either too vague or redundant or signs right now actually point to the opposite. Let's examine them, shall we?1. Many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and will deceive many.The problem with the above "sign" is that there's absolutely NO Messiah that's claimed to be "he" and gathered massive following at least not recently2. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.Not only is the above "sign" totally redundant since there's always been "nation/kingdom against nation/kingdom" even in the time of Jesus but also objective signs point to the fact that the world is actually getting MORE PEACEFUL and historians say this period is the most peaceful humanity has ever been3. There will be earthquakes in various places, and famines.This is also redundant cuz earthquakes has been happening since time immemorial before and after Jesus, also this civilisation and enlightenment combined with humanitarian aids has ensured the devastation wrought by earthquakes are now more manageable than ever; also, Jesus also seemed not to be aware of Earthquakes happening on other planets ; Famine? that's also redundant cuz The most terrible famines in history are past famines with the most recent being the North Korea famine which happened in 1994 4. Brother will betray brother to death, and a father his child. Children will rebel against their parents and have them put to death.This is also redundant as it has always been happening even before Jesus reportedly said they're signs of endtimeas we can see, these verses are redundant or vagueCC Interesting15, Endtimegist 4 Likes 1 Share

hmmm

So, The Rapture comes first, and is an event whereby the Lord Jesus comes for His Saints (dead and living), and we shall meet Him in the air.





Would he kom with plane Would he kom with plane 6 Likes

Thanks for this post. So it means if I miss rapture, I still have a second chance to go to heaven during the "second coming" of Christ? Perfect. Let me continue my faji. 4 Likes

It is the same thing 1 Like

There will still be people who can withstand the torment, if there wasn't Jesus won't mention it.

I pray we all get it right cause the devil is at an all time offensive against God's people.

These is serious topic that has kept people confused because of differnt doctrine

The day one dies, they face their rapture...... If anyone thinks a collection of people would be ascending...... I blame Nollywood....... 4 Likes

May the Lord find us worthy.



Maranatha!

Nice write up.

May God help us to overcome sin and be the doers of His word. Amen 1 Like

I admire your effort but your interpretation of these scriptures are very wrong sir. They are very misleading and literal.



What is the meaning of the mark 666, what does it represent? (remember the holy book said the number is a human number, and that the knowledgeable can calculate the number, why?)

And what does it mean that the number would either be on people's forehead or on their arms? Do you think these are literal or figurative?



Most of all, none of these scriptures you quoted mentioned Rapture. It's an alien word. Be careful not to add or remove. I admire your effort but your interpretation of these scriptures are very wrong sir. They are very misleading and literal.What is the meaning of the mark 666, what does it represent? (remember the holy book said the number is a human number, and that the knowledgeable can calculate the number, why?)And what does it mean that the number would either be on people's forehead or on their arms? Do you think these are literal or figurative? 4 Likes

Rapture will take place at the second coming of Christ. 1 Like









Get over yourself. Your Jesus is dead and gone. Never coming now or forever.







Grow up When I see adults discussing rapture and second coming like it's actually a real thingGet over yourself. Your Jesus is dead and gone. Never coming now or forever.Grow up 5 Likes 1 Share

Absolutely wrong teaching @ OP.. this has been a long standing misunderstanding in the body of Christ..we should tell every saint to prepare for the great tribulation not the rapture..the rapture is the second coming of Christ which the Bible says that ALL EYES (including the pagans) WILL SEE HIM AND THE SAINTS WILL BE TRANSFORMED INSTANTLY TO MEET HIM IN THE SKY. The tribulation is aimed at making believer denounce Christ n not the unbelievers...



Many Christians will lament n blame their GO for not helping them prepare in time about this tribulation..while expecting Rapture ..the book of revelation throws more light on this topic.. 2 Likes

missjane:

Absolutely wrong teaching @ OP.. this has been a long standing misunderstanding in the body of Christ..we should tell every saint to prepare for the great tribulation not the rapture..the rapture is the second coming of Christ which the Bible says that ALL EYES (including the pagans) WILL SEE HIM AND THE SAINTS WILL BE TRANSFORMED INSTANTLY TO MEET HIM IN THE SKY. The tribulation is aimed at making believer denounce Christ n not the unbelievers...



Many Christians will lament n blame their GO for not helping them prepare in time about this tribulation..while expecting Rapture ..the book of revelation throws more light on this topic..

exactly my point. exactly my point.

rapture or second coming...be dreaming...what will happen is climatic change and extinction of some species....men will be living in mars soonest..will rapture happen in mars...oga OP pls u guys should channel your energy on something else...this is the sixth time the planet is going through mass extinction....so gerrit in ya head...