₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,921 members, 3,965,900 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 10:22 PM

Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (1) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) (2521 Views)

Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (5 - 0) On 29th November 2017 / Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 / Northampton Town Vs Manchester United :League Cup (1 - 3) On 21st Sept 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by tstx(m): 10:05pm
abimbawealth:
Huddersfield right?
Chelsea obviously
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by mukina2: 10:07pm
Goal

Ped
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:08pm
..

1 Share

Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by oviejnr(m): 10:10pm
I thought they will do promo today grin

Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by marwanafrica(m): 10:11pm
EweduAfonja:
No league for us

Playing barca nxt year..


Morata is Torres reincarnation. ...


I'm not happy
so I think too but sis remember, Chelsea is good in doing wanders in situation like this,
remember the year we won champions league we were totally not in form, so lets just wait and see we shouldn't write them off this soon,

1 Like

Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by momodub: 10:12pm
Where all supporters de
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by judecares1: 10:13pm
If u wish to travel to any part of the world or you need visa assistant, hotel reservation and lots more, kindly DM me,am currently working with a traveling agency
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by abimbawealth(f): 10:13pm
tstx:
Chelsea obviously
Smh
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by ismailibnbashir: 10:14pm
ul chealsea
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by ismailibnbashir: 10:14pm
up chealsea
Re: Huddersfield Town Vs Chelsea 0- 3(live) by ChinagoChiBoy(m): 10:21pm
I am watching Chelsea tonight and visualizing how we can handle Barca next year.
But all i know us that Barca must FALL.(Q.E.D).
qoute me at your own detriment
undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Liverpool Vs Wolves (2 - 1) On 24th September 2011 / Football Trials Available / Benfica & Juventus To Host 2013/2014 UEFA Champions League, Europa League Finals

Viewing this topic: Simplesoul05(m), babtundey01, GodsOwnFav, kitaatita, BornAgainMay, lukecent, rokkeyemma21(m), Coolboi05(m), adeniyi00(m), Gracebegatme(m), mcjohny, sogodihno, osazsky(m), gaburiel(m), SirWahl1, lanreabbey(m), tessyjnr(f), dennisworld1(m), Seanixking, whizdame(m), sulabu, VERDA, afokenny, mailalaba, WINDSOW(m), ChinagoChiBoy(m), weighadsef, Spiritmask, PUSH1(m), ebenezerdaniel(m), slimmaintenance(m), steph22ush(f), youseuph(m), figment232(m), Thomywah, Perez007, ErnyyBobo, nonesense, enemyofprogress, Olril18(m) and 103 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.