Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 4:27am
Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji set her social media on fire when she shared a photo with this dashing hunk, who turned out to be her kid brother, whose good looks had some female fans of the movie star drooling on her page all night.

See photo below...


http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/genevieve-nnaji-shows-off-man-in-her.html


5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Arthurwinner(m): 4:31am
he av got a made sister

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by marunga(m): 4:57am
sad why were they not even smiling, did anybody die?

47 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by coolcharm(m): 5:01am
Fresh guy... No homo.

This looks like a matured something.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by airmirthd1(f): 5:05am
Hmmmmm. Let me come and be going...
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by EgunMogaji: 5:08am
And some lunatics want to bleach their beautiful black skin.

94 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:23am
That's her brother, Steve.

29 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by nero2face: 5:37am
We have even lost appetite in waiting...

2 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Asowari(m): 5:40am
is he her driver undecided
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by MhizAJ(f): 5:54am
They look alike
Genny is really beautiful

57 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by sekem: 7:02am
She's ever young

7 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Kobicove(m): 7:07am
This looks like a blood relative...there's some facial resemblance between the two of them undecided

22 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:29am
coolcharm:
Fresh guy... No homo.
This looks like a matured something.
Matured something

78 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by SolexxBarry(m): 9:48am
The guy is okay,just okay and nothing special

4 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by coolcharm(m): 9:52am
ClumsyFlimsy:

Matured something
see how your mind dey corrupt like buhari government grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by amani63(m): 10:36am
Rubbish

Brother and sister making front page

What's the impact to Nairaland members

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Emycord: 10:36am
BETTER PIKIN
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by alphaconde(m): 10:37am
fine man
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Macgreat(m): 10:37am
grin

The brother. Everything is news this days.

I am eating bread and groundnut - Headline


Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by jrusky(m): 10:37am
Pls and so

Who give a damn
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by LEERICIST(m): 10:37am
Kobicove:
This looks like a blood relative...there's some facial resemblance between the two of them undecided
The best place to hide money is really in books.

42 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by alphaconde(m): 10:37am
marunga:
sad why were they not even smiling, did anybody die?

atiku just called Genevieve and the boy has warned her before not to take atikus calls. genevieve be like who u help?

3 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Jaytecq(m): 10:38am
alright... i think am beginning to see the CHANGE they were talking about
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Emycord: 10:39am
nero2face:
We have even lost appetite in waiting...
TIMI READ NOT ONLY THE HEADLINE

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by ocville(f): 10:39am
and that's her brother
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by belzabull(f): 10:39am
Where did she state it's her man? So someone cannot snap pinshure in peace again ?
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by niggi4life(m): 10:42am
Saw the resemblance before fully reading the post.

Blood indeed is thicker than water

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

