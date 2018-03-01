₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 4:27am
Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji set her social media on fire when she shared a photo with this dashing hunk, who turned out to be her kid brother, whose good looks had some female fans of the movie star drooling on her page all night.
See photo below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/genevieve-nnaji-shows-off-man-in-her.html
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Arthurwinner(m): 4:31am
he av got a made sister
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by marunga(m): 4:57am
why were they not even smiling, did anybody die?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by coolcharm(m): 5:01am
Fresh guy... No homo.
This looks like a matured something.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by airmirthd1(f): 5:05am
Hmmmmm. Let me come and be going...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by EgunMogaji: 5:08am
And some lunatics want to bleach their beautiful black skin.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:23am
That's her brother, Steve.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by nero2face: 5:37am
We have even lost appetite in waiting...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Asowari(m): 5:40am
is he her driver
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by MhizAJ(f): 5:54am
They look alike
Genny is really beautiful
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by sekem: 7:02am
She's ever young
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Kobicove(m): 7:07am
This looks like a blood relative...there's some facial resemblance between the two of them
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:29am
coolcharm:Matured something
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by SolexxBarry(m): 9:48am
The guy is okay,just okay and nothing special
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by coolcharm(m): 9:52am
ClumsyFlimsy:see how your mind dey corrupt like buhari government
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by DevaintNigerian: 10:35am
Cool
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by amani63(m): 10:36am
Rubbish
Brother and sister making front page
What's the impact to Nairaland members
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Emycord: 10:36am
BETTER PIKIN
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by alphaconde(m): 10:37am
fine man
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Macgreat(m): 10:37am
The brother. Everything is news this days.
I am eating bread and groundnut - Headline
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by jrusky(m): 10:37am
Pls and so
Who give a damn
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by LEERICIST(m): 10:37am
Kobicove:The best place to hide money is really in books.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by alphaconde(m): 10:37am
marunga:
atiku just called Genevieve and the boy has warned her before not to take atikus calls. genevieve be like who u help?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Jaytecq(m): 10:38am
alright... i think am beginning to see the CHANGE they were talking about
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by Emycord: 10:39am
nero2face:TIMI READ NOT ONLY THE HEADLINE
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by ocville(f): 10:39am
and that's her brother
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by belzabull(f): 10:39am
Where did she state it's her man? So someone cannot snap pinshure in peace again ?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off The Man In Her Life [PICS] by niggi4life(m): 10:42am
Saw the resemblance before fully reading the post.
Blood indeed is thicker than water
