|How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by lonelyisland(m): 1:35pm On Jul 18, 2015
Went to upper iweka in onitsha today, shoe site to be precise. To my utmost surprise I saw one girl that is weaving stove wool (the wool that is used on kerosene stove) and I thought that those things are being made abroad.
And here are the pictures
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Bilabong(m): 1:41pm On Jul 18, 2015
Fine art
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by crystalzoe: 3:06pm On Jul 18, 2015
wow dats a good one. this is d definition of enterprise
2 Likes
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Ademat7(m): 7:43am
Lalasticlala
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 10:26am
Ademat7:
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:27am
like ofi
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Aonkuuse: 10:27am
Wow very creative
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by kachi08(m): 10:27am
May God bless your hand work dear
3 Likes
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by ipreach(m): 10:27am
good
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by ItsJezzy(m): 10:28am
Impressive
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by OgatheTop: 10:28am
Afonjas wont be happy.
Devil punish Buhari.
1 Like
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 10:29am
Nice one but very soon, stove will go extinct like lantern
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by highscript(m): 10:29am
oboy we get one stove for house now ,dem neva born me when dem buy am,the wool wey the thing go don swallow go big pass me self if dem gather am for one place
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by YourNemesis: 10:30am
Fine art practical and JETS club
Sec school things.
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:30am
this is impressive
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by borntoR35(m): 10:30am
good I thought it is being make abroad too
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by olumaxi(m): 10:31am
Dis are d kind of threads dat shld b makin frontpage...not pretty mike and his flower girls
1 Like
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 10:31am
Op is it everything that made abroad.
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Akosxxx(m): 10:31am
made abroad kwa
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by hiredkiller: 10:32am
to fork her now just dey hungry me
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Ichel: 10:32am
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Agbalanze(m): 10:33am
Wow! this is nice.
From what am seeing, there is no high profile machine there. I don't think high capital is needed for start up. People should learn to start doing something, no matter how small.
I respect the lady! I salute my igbo brothers and sisters!!
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by martyns303(m): 10:33am
East - China
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by janefarms2015: 10:36am
OgatheTop:
Why are some people like u like tribalism? What do u tend to gain by cursing someone old enough to be ur father or even grandfather? Its high time seun brings end to all these stupid nd childish comments or else Nairaland will soon fade out
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by nobsalis(f): 10:37am
OgatheTop:g
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by driand(m): 10:37am
Naija will get there
Rubbish
When the west is trying to figure out how to make food cook without fire
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by segebobo: 10:38am
It's being done as practical work in a secondary school in lagos
http://idealgirlssenior.com/ideal-girls-acquire-vocational-skills-during-civic-education-class/
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Pavore9: 10:42am
fabuloz1:
Not likely.
|Re: How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) by Opinionated: 10:43am
janefarms2015:
I support the motion.
