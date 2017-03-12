Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How Kerosene Stove Wool Are Produced (Photos) (2907 Views)

Akwa Ibom Pencil Factory's Ready, Pics Of The Factory & Pencils Produced / How Much Is The Price Of Kerosene In Your Area? / Kerosene Price To Be Slashed To N5O Per Litre - NNPC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Went to upper iweka in onitsha today, shoe site to be precise. To my utmost surprise I saw one girl that is weaving stove wool (the wool that is used on kerosene stove) and I thought that those things are being made abroad.



And here are the pictures

Fine art

wow dats a good one. this is d definition of enterprise 2 Likes

Lalasticlala

Ademat7:

Lalasticlala

like ofi

Wow very creative

May God bless your hand work dear 3 Likes

good

Impressive

Afonjas wont be happy.



Devil punish Buhari. 1 Like

Nice one but very soon, stove will go extinct like lantern

oboy we get one stove for house now ,dem neva born me when dem buy am,the wool wey the thing go don swallow go big pass me self if dem gather am for one place



Sec school things. Fine art practical and JETS clubSec school things.

this is impressive

good I thought it is being make abroad too

Dis are d kind of threads dat shld b makin frontpage...not pretty mike and his flower girls 1 Like

Op is it everything that made abroad.

made abroad kwa

to fork her now just dey hungry me

Wow! this is nice.

From what am seeing, there is no high profile machine there. I don't think high capital is needed for start up. People should learn to start doing something, no matter how small.

I respect the lady! I salute my igbo brothers and sisters!!

East - China

OgatheTop:

Afonjas wont be happy.



Devil punish Buhari.

Why are some people like u like tribalism? What do u tend to gain by cursing someone old enough to be ur father or even grandfather? Its high time seun brings end to all these stupid nd childish comments or else Nairaland will soon fade out Why are some people like u like tribalism? What do u tend to gain by cursing someone old enough to be ur father or even grandfather? Its high time seun brings end to all these stupid nd childish comments or else Nairaland will soon fade out 2 Likes 1 Share

OgatheTop:

Afonjas wont be happy.

Devil punish Buhari. g





Rubbish



When the west is trying to figure out how to make food cook without fire Naija will get thereRubbishWhen the west is trying to figure out how to make food cook without fire



http://idealgirlssenior.com/ideal-girls-acquire-vocational-skills-during-civic-education-class/ It's being done as practical work in a secondary school in lagos

fabuloz1:

Nice one but very soon, stove will go extinct like lantern

Not likely. Not likely.