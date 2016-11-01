₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by GurlFriend: 12:43pm On Nov 18, 2016
Meet Baban Wanka, the 'Kcee' of Kebbi state.
The dapper Baban Wanka is said to be the the father of swag in all of Kebbi state and he reportedly owns over a hundred suits from different collections.
He is Kebbi's Adam A Zango. Can you beat him? Heck no. Kcee, move over, here comes Baban Wanka!!
Photos of Kebbi's King of Swag below
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/11/kcee-move-over-meet-baban-wanka-kebbis.html
3 Shares
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by GurlFriend: 12:46pm On Nov 18, 2016
More.
He simply oozes swag in his coats of many colours
2 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by ButterFrost212(f): 3:08pm On Nov 18, 2016
He indeed oozes swag!
19 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by jeyselassie(m): 3:29pm On Nov 18, 2016
wanka ke? this one na face of nivea petroleum jelly
3 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by teewai3(m): 6:03pm
Is he a comedian
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by crackerspub: 6:03pm
See my fellow Nigerian
We have nothing in common with this Fuckards!!!
I can't wait for this country to break
13 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by NotNairalandi(m): 6:03pm
i was afraid to comment when i saw his name because Seun and his mods may ask me "are you a muslim"
for my gentleman.....no matter how u dress even a blind man must see that u are 100% @boki ......kikikikiki
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by izzou(m): 6:03pm
Everyone deserves to be happy, and if wearing different suits will keep him happy, who am I to yarn opata?
Meanwhile, I just wanna wish Daeylar a happy birthday. I wish her a day that's as happy as can be, and hoping that the coming year turns out perfectly.
I would have continued typing but I just have 2.56kb left
Happy birthday Daeylar
Make I go baff and dress for Quilox tonight
5 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by AfonjaBoston: 6:04pm
Vv
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by NotNairalandi(m): 6:04pm
teewai3:No.....president Buhari's aid!
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by 7Alexander(m): 6:04pm
jeyselassie:lol. You na experienced wankër shaa
1 Like
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Mikelowe: 6:04pm
lol..
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Freiden(m): 6:04pm
Hehehe
Aboki swag
11 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Newbiee: 6:05pm
OP
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Vanityupnvanity(m): 6:05pm
those vehicles parked behind d him in those pics..... I can't say much
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by sod09(m): 6:06pm
Oshe baddest
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by okenwaa(m): 6:06pm
Kai...wahala dey for naija
Nsogbu!!!
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by AfonjaBoston: 6:06pm
Kai aboki na.
All those bare buttocks ijab wearing nyariyans go done suffer from his long madingo
Shege
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by BroZuma: 6:07pm
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by NwaAmaikpe: 6:07pm
It's a curse to share Nationality with such jokes.
1 Like
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by fumiswtpusy(f): 6:07pm
He is a clown like saarki
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by gurunlocker: 6:08pm
Lol... op don craze. I was expecting to see a better picture. Sense fall on you.
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by dubemeagle(m): 6:08pm
am I d one Dat notice dat carpet shoe in third pic
2 Likes
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Rtopzy(f): 6:08pm
No be lala be dat?
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by TIDDOLL(m): 6:10pm
Mehnn......
Warris this.......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Prefola: 6:10pm
WTF..Nd it made fp??..plz can xum1 tel me hw dis is news...*sips zobo*
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by winkmart: 6:14pm
Eshin color color
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by Daeylar(f): 6:14pm
izzou:
Awww
Thank you so much
Make I go baff and dress for Quilox tonightLol
I would have continued typing but I just have 2.56kb left
Again?, when will you ever have data? Today is special go and buy data and finish the message
Thanks
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by saraki2019(m): 6:14pm
Mj
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by nairavsdollars: 6:14pm
Bushman
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by JOYOSITA(f): 6:14pm
To match things. The guy b like python for the last pic.
1 Like
|Re: Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag by sonnie10: 6:17pm
Even the greet magician Pela was not this magnificent
