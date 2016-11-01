Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Baban Wanka, Kebbi's King Of Swag (9914 Views)

Maxiwears With A Touch Of Swag From 6k / Who Hit The Swag?.. Check Out Adorable Kids In Fashion / Ladies: My Swag Outfit Today.... PICTURES (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The dapper Baban Wanka is said to be the the father of swag in all of Kebbi state and he reportedly owns over a hundred suits from different collections.



He is Kebbi's Adam A Zango. Can you beat him? Heck no. Kcee, move over, here comes Baban Wanka!!



Photos of Kebbi's King of Swag below



http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/11/kcee-move-over-meet-baban-wanka-kebbis.html Meet Baban Wanka, the 'Kcee' of Kebbi state.The dapper Baban Wanka is said to be the the father of swag in all of Kebbi state and he reportedly owns over a hundred suits from different collections.He is Kebbi's Adam A Zango. Can you beat him? Heck no. Kcee, move over, here comes Baban Wanka!!Photos of Kebbi's King of Swag below 3 Shares





He simply oozes swag in his coats of many colours More.He simply oozes swag in his coats of many colours 2 Likes

He indeed oozes swag! 19 Likes

wanka ke? this one na face of nivea petroleum jelly 3 Likes

Is he a comedian









We have nothing in common with this Fuckards!!!







I can't wait for this country to break See my fellow NigerianWe have nothing in common with this Fuckards!!!I can't wait for this country to break 13 Likes







for my gentleman.....no matter how u dress even a blind man must see that u are 100% @boki ......kikikikiki i was afraid to comment when i saw his name because Seun and his mods may ask me "are you a muslim"for my gentleman.....no matter how u dress even a blind man must see that u are 100% @boki ......kikikikiki 3 Likes 1 Share





Everyone deserves to be happy, and if wearing different suits will keep him happy, who am I to yarn opata?







Meanwhile, I just wanna wish Daeylar a happy birthday. I wish her a day that's as happy as can be, and hoping that the coming year turns out perfectly.



I would have continued typing but I just have 2.56kb left





Happy birthday Daeylar



Make I go baff and dress for Quilox tonight 5 Likes

Vv

teewai3:

His. he a comedian No.....president Buhari's aid! No.....president Buhari's aid!

jeyselassie:

wanka ke? this one na face of nivea petroleum jelly lol. You na experienced wankër shaa lol. You na experienced wankër shaa 1 Like

lol..

Hehehe



Aboki swag 11 Likes

OP

those vehicles parked behind d him in those pics..... I can't say much

Oshe baddest

Kai...wahala dey for naija



Nsogbu!!!

Kai aboki na.

All those bare buttocks ijab wearing nyariyans go done suffer from his long madingo



Shege





It's a curse to share Nationality with such jokes. It's a curse to share Nationality with such jokes. 1 Like

He is a clown like saarki

Lol... op don craze. I was expecting to see a better picture. Sense fall on you.

am I d one Dat notice dat carpet shoe in third pic 2 Likes

No be lala be dat?





Warris this....... Mehnn......Warris this....... 3 Likes 1 Share

WTF..Nd it made fp??..plz can xum1 tel me hw dis is news...*sips zobo*

Eshin color color

izzou:





Everyone deserves to be happy, and if wearing different suits will keep him happy, who am I to yarn opata?







Meanwhile, I just wanna wish Daeylar a happy birthday. I wish her a day that's as happy as can be, and hoping that the coming year turns out perfectly.



I would have continued typing but I just have 2.56kb left





Happy birthday Daeylar



Make I go baff and dress for Quilox tonight

Awww

Thank you so much





Make I go baff and dress for Quilox tonight Lol



I would have continued typing but I just have 2.56kb left

Again?, when will you ever have data? Today is special go and buy data and finish the message



Thanks AwwwThank you so muchLolAgain?, when will you ever have data?Today is special go and buy data and finish the messageThanks

Mj

Bushman

To match things. The guy b like python for the last pic. 1 Like