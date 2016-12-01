Our phones have become our ultimate companions. It's really heartbreaking to see when people lose their lives because of the use of smartphones. Most tech enthusiasts have imagined a future when robots turn against humans and become our ultimate overlords and enslaving the entire human race but there's something they haven't really analyzed.





Our smartphones who are the supposed predecessors of these advanced A.I powered robots have allegedly caused havoc and a large number of deaths. This leaves us with the question :





Are Smartphones Not Becoming Overlords Controlling How We Think And Behave ?





The list here shows 8 horrifying moments smartphones have caused the death of people. Sorry I Couldn't Place A Link To The Videos please check the source.





1. 3 Children Drown While Their Mum Plays with her phone



This case is very pathetic because we all know that one of the basic things that children need from their parents is protection.



In Irving, Texas, in 2015, Patricia Allen went to her apartment complex’s swimming pool along with three of her five children (ages 9, 10, and 11). It was reported that both she and her husband knew that the children couldn’t swim , but her husband told her that the children could swim well enough to be in the pool. Tragically, all three children drowned. Witnesses stated that Allen was right by the pool, but she was looking down at her phone the entire time. She began to panic when she realized that she couldn’t find her children.



Officer James McClellan of the Irving Police Department recounted the witnesses’ story to reporters: “They walked up to the pool and saw the mother sitting on the edge of the pool , looking outward toward the deeper end area of the pool and also observed that the water was still and calm, and no flapping or splashing or bubbles in the water. It was at that point that the mother stepped out.”



Those children could have been alive today if their mum wasn’t so preoccupied with her smartphone.



2. Smartphone Explodes Killing Man In India



In 2010, Gopal Gujjar of India was in his field, herding his cattle and making a call on his Nokia mobile phone as he'd done plenty of times before . when the phone exploded while he was holding it to his ear, killing him. When investigators arrived, they found Gujjar lying in the field with pieces of his phone strewn about his face and body and severe burns and injuries to his ear, head, neck, and shoulders. Nokia has had problems with counterfeit batteries causing their phones to explode.



Regrettably, other fatalities have been caused by exploding phones. Such deaths have been reported in China and Nepal. Representatives from each of the phone companies involved reported investigating these bizarre deaths and are doing as much research as possible to prevent more from happening in the future.





3. Girl Dies In Search Of The Ultimate Selfie

Who would have thought that a simple Selfie could get her killed





Anna Ursu, a beautiful 18-year-old girl from Bucharest, Romania, would serve as a severe warning to these dire consequences. In May 2015, Ursu, like many people her age, was engrossed by her phone’s front-facing camera, trying to get the perfect selfie. Anna and her friend decided to go to a train yard to take some photos. One of them suggested that they climb atop a train car and take pictures there. Ursu’s friend said that things were going well until Ursu grabbed a wire on top of the train while trying to snap a selfie; the wire was live and extremely high voltage. Ursu was immediately electrocuted. The voltage was so powerful that she burst into flames.



The girl was quickly transported to Bucharest Burns Hospital in hopes to save her life, but her injuries were too severe. Anisia Iliescu, a doctor at the hospital’s emergency department, told reporters that it was impossible to save Ursu because of her physical state. “Her whole body was burned ,” Iliescu said.



4.Man Falls Of Cliff While Pressing His Smartphone



We all are guilty of texting and walking in our homes, lecture halls or even at the mall. While walking and looking down at our phone, we’ve all probably bumped into someone or something, but most times , we manage to take our eyes away from our phones long enough to be aware of what’s around us.

Unfortunately for Joshua Burwell, he didn’t look away from his phone soon enough.



On Christmas Day 2015, Burwell went to San Diego’s scenic Sunset Cliffs, a popular spot for tourists and locals alike to view the sunset. Many people go there hoping to grab the perfect photo for Instagram and garner as many likes as possible.



Burwell was no different than the many others there, but he was so glued to his phone that he didn’t realize he’d already passed the safe area of the cliff. He kept walking until he stepped right over the edge and fell 18 meters (60 ft). People nearby heard someone crying out for help, and eventually, a group made a dangerous descent down the cliffside and reached him. Sadly, he died at the scene .



Witnesses said that they saw Burwell walking toward the cliff while looking down at his phone and simply falling over the edge. “[He] wasn’t watching where he was walking; he was looking down at the device in his hands,” said lifeguard Bill Bender.





5.Girl Hit And Dragged By Speeding Car When Playing Pokémon Go



Tanami Nayler, 22, had gone out to play the augmented reality game Pokémon Go when she was hit by a car and dragged more than 70 metres down the road and killed in Melbourne, Australia.



Police said her phone was in her pocket at the time after her and a friend had just finished scouring the streets to catch Pokemon characters on Friday night.

She was hit by a stolen Toyota Corolla before the driver allegedly sped away through a red light and later crashed into a tree and a telegraph pole.

Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor described the tragedy as 'an absolute waste of life'.



He said: "All she did was just walk across the pedestrian crossing, legally, and [she] has unfortunately paid with her life because of someone else's behaviour.

"It's fair to say that this is probably one of the lowest acts I think you can commit on the road. To me it's just despicable."

"Unfortunately, we've seen the worst of humanity where the driver has got out and just run away," he continued.

"No attempt to assist, no attempt to concern themselves with the welfare of the person he has hit."

Miss Nayler, from Sydney, was believed to have arrived in Melbourne the night before to visit a friend. It's quite a pity . She was so beautiful.



6.Toddler Is Run Over By SUV While Mum Checks Phone



Surveillance cameras had captured a slow-moving S.U.V. hitting a 2-year-old girl who veered into its path. Her mother, trailing behind on a street in a provincial Chinese city, had been glued to her phone and appeared not to notice that the vehicle had started moving. By the time an ambulance arrived, the girl had died.



This happened in Yueyang, in the southern province of Hun and it led to an outpouring of anger on Chinese social media about the dangers of being obsessed with one’s phone.



“Heart-wrenching!” the Shandong provincial prosecutor’s office wrote on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. “Put down your phone. Save the children!”

The death of Tutu, as the girl was identified in Chinese news reports, is just the latest example of how “distracted walking” can threaten public safety.



7. Woman Distracted By Smartphone Hit And Killed In Russia



A pedestrian, who was standing on tram tracks in Russia, suddenly looked up but had no time to react or jump out of the way.



She was rushed to hospital in Moscow but died soon afterwards.



The tram had emerged from under a railway bridge and the female driver appeared to see the woman late before trying in vain to stop.

Footage from the cab shows the driver opening the door to get out of the tram to help the woman.

The pedestrian was waiting to cross busy Rusakovskaya Street but was paying more attention to her mobile and was unaware she was standing in the path of a tram, which ran on tracks.





8. Woman Runs Into Burning House To Save Her Phone



Wendy Rybolt of Bartonville, Illinois, was in the unfortunate position of having her home catch fire while both she and her teen daughter were in the home. Luckily, they were both able to get out with no injury as flames scorched everything around them. Then Rybolt realized that she’d left her phone inside her home, so she ran back inside to retrieve it. She couldn’t escape the fire a second time.





A responding police officer tried to save her , but the smoke was too great for him to get very far into the house, and he had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation. When firefighters arrived, they, too, attempted to go in to save her, but by that time, the flames were too great, and they had to give up the effort until the fire was extinguished. An autopsy showed that Rybolt died from massive smoke inhalation.



Chief Brian Fengel of the Bartonville Police Department remarked:

Material things can be replaced. You never want to go back in to retrieve anything. In this, there was heavy smoke. Carbon monoxide will get you, and you may not even know it.



Some deaths here happened due to carelessness while others were unforseen. As good as our smartphones may be, they are also dangerous.