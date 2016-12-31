₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Defaramade(m): 6:43pm
GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Richy4(m): 6:43pm
where is the mod....It is one already
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by drss2(m): 6:44pm
Olasco93:no draw soup today. either liverpool win or man city win.
tipping man city to win.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Defaramade(m): 6:45pm
The boys mean business tonight, dancing shoki already, Mods abeg update score jare
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Kolade9(m): 6:47pm
i just want iheanacho to score,dahzall.
He's the reason why i now follow club football.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Rahmoney(m): 6:48pm
Who is the mod er YNWA
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Thecassanova: 6:50pm
I smell draw soup..
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by yedidiah(m): 6:53pm
Liverpool dey ball sha! they will do well this season. But for the title, they should forget it.
Who be the Moderator on duty Na? shey cold don block your brain ni
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by justscorchone(m): 6:53pm
I hate this sport mod ehn
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by yedidiah(m): 6:54pm
Market don fall press Pep Guadiola for EPL sha..
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by seunny4lif(m): 6:55pm
Mod dey sleep abi
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by iwaeda: 6:55pm
Liverpool on top1-0!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by ItsQuinn(f): 7:02pm
Man City why? This is New Years Eve na
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by safarigirl(f): 7:04pm
Kolade9:me and you both bro...
If I don't see him on the pitch then Liverpool can win cuz Lallana dey my FPL team
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by yedidiah(m): 7:05pm
The kind pressure Liverpool put on Man city fit drill oil for North East o.
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by coded01: 7:06pm
Mignolet...
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Plus234(m): 7:09pm
Liverpool to win, they must maintain that 6points gap
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by ijustdey: 7:13pm
never walk alone............. Jonny walker
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by SeunWedsLinda(m): 7:16pm
Halftime.... Why is this thread so dry?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:21pm
So far so good, me & my wonderful tiger nuts are wonderfully enjoying this match. One or two more goals & we will seal the match..
#YNWA
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Martinola(m): 7:24pm
Lets see dis 2ru redmen
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Sanchez01: 7:29pm
This match is special in India. The first half would be played in 2016 while the second half would be played in 2017. Talk about playing one match in two years
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by TheSlyone2(m): 7:44pm
ItsQuinn:You ain't seeing nothing bae
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by princetom1(m): 7:50pm
Sanchez01:
Bro, that's something
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by chimerase2: 7:59pm
Still 1-0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Richy4(m): 8:04pm
ItsQuinn:
HABA!!! You should be happy it's one
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by policy12: 8:05pm
Where is Iheanacho the record breaker. ..
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by Funjosh(m): 8:06pm
Thecassanova:
Which one of them, se na Okoho, Ogbono, Ewedu abi Okra
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by SeunWedsLinda(m): 8:12pm
Liverpool and mancity, thank you for being the only team to spoil my ticket. As you guys have decided to bring sorrow to me this evening, so shall your season end in sorrow. The title is Chelsea's.....
Ordinary over 2.5....una still dey play 1 : 0 mtcheww
*tears my ticket*
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by shapman: 8:15pm
SeunWedsLinda:
sorry fellow punter. Just know that all day for Alabi, one sure day for the punter.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On 31st December 2016 by 3KINGZ18: 8:15pm
#YNWA
2 Likes
