Dare is one of the most popular nairaland addicts, Frontpage Lord, Social media addict. He wedded last week Saturday being 17th of December, in Lagos and was attended by many friends all over Nigeria.



Big congrats to them.



See some of the photos from the wedding below..



congrats dear



More photos here



lovely.God bless ur marriage

Dre11 always posting on Crime section.



God bless their union



beautiful bride I say wow!!!!!!!!God bless their union

Congrats oo

U know call me ma come chop rice

No problem shaa 3 Likes 1 Share

congrat and may God make it fruitful.

Una well done

Congrats, wishn a long lastn marriage to d couple.



Congratulations Old man

Na this man they usually post all this crime news now..

Emmm please a fellow brother needs help on how to go about giving his fiancée an engagement ring on Christmas Day. Is the ribs worn on the left hand or right? Is it worn on the middle finger or fourth finger meant for wedding ring? All comments are welcome





Chai!!! Nairaland just dey make me disrespect elders Omo, the guy don old and he fit follow for people wey I don insult for nairaland

congrats guy...welcome to the table of men





others come and join us o



Not that other guy that married the mate of his mother



Not that other guy that married the mate of his mother
Happy married life Now this is a marriage, cute black man

Congrats to him/them.. My own time has come to become popular... Watch Out MikeLanny Nairaland most populest in 2017... Don't mind my grammar I be engineer..





no wonde the dey always find my trouble unto fine man





anyway HML next year na quadruplets i want make you upload ooo



[size=1pt]those of una wey go run go check my profile



im too fyne to upload on nairaland [/size] he worwor dieno wonde the dey always find my trouble unto fine mananyway HML next year na quadruplets i want make you upload ooo[size=1pt]those of una wey go run go check my profileim too fyne to upload on nairaland[/size]





But I was told that Nairaland is a faceless forum filled with Kids.



How come "kids" now have face and are getting married.



Pls explain 11 Likes 1 Share







we hereby reject the 'popular'!





anyway happy married life! ya wife na fine gial!





we hereby reject the 'popular'!
anyway happy married life! ya wife na fine gial!
aminat de guy na ur broda? if not how u take miss dis chance na! cause i see say una dey relate wella! and he didnt send us nairalanders any special invitation!

lalasticlala:

Dre11 always posting on Crime section.



Congrats.

lalasticlala:
Dre11 always posting on Crime section.
Congrats.
When you sef go marry? After the recession? Abi after buhari s government?

the man is older than the wedding cake 1 Like





Sandydayziz whr @thou oh! virgin



HML to them Sandydayziz whr @thou oh! virginHML to them

The man that always carry "Bad News" and Crime News upandan on Nairaland... HML Sir.. epp Me manage this Sir

Aminat508:



Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2016/12/wow-popular-nairalander-got-married-in.html



Aminat508:
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2016/12/wow-popular-nairalander-got-married-in.html
Why not get a professional or friend to help you design a proper transparent watermark? , yours looks LQ and makes the picture look ugly