Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 12:03pm
Popular Nairalander, Dare with the monicker "Dre11" officially got married to his dream woman, Folasade last Saturday.

Dare is one of the most popular nairaland addicts, Frontpage Lord, Social media addict. He wedded last week Saturday being 17th of December, in Lagos and was attended by many friends all over Nigeria.

Big congrats to them.

See some of the photos from the wedding below..

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2016/12/wow-popular-nairalander-got-married-in.html

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 12:03pm
kiss congrats dear

More photos here

http://www.amiloaded.com/2016/12/wow-popular-nairalander-got-married-in.html

3 Likes

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Nobody: 12:06pm
lovely.God bless ur marriage

8 Likes

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:11pm
Dre11 always posting on Crime section.

Congrats.

39 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by ijustdey: 12:11pm
wow!!!!!!!!


God bless their union

beautiful bride I say cheesy

11 Likes

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 12:14pm
Congrats oo
U know call me ma come chop rice
No problem shaa

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by oladipo322(m): 12:15pm
congrat and may God make it fruitful.

2 Likes

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:16pm
Just passing

Una well done
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by pamijlove(f): 12:22pm
Congrats, wishn a long lastn marriage to d couple.
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:29pm
Old man smiley
Congratulations

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by ClassCaptain(m): 12:35pm
Na this man they usually post all this crime news now..
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by kodded(m): 12:39pm
smiley
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Stelvin101(m): 12:41pm
Emmm please a fellow brother needs help on how to go about giving his fiancée an engagement ring on Christmas Day. Is the ribs worn on the left hand or right? Is it worn on the middle finger or fourth finger meant for wedding ring? All comments are welcome
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by unclezuma: 1:16pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by XXLDICK: 1:16pm
Omo, the guy don old and he fit follow for people wey I don insult for nairaland shocked shocked shocked

Chai!!! Nairaland just dey make me disrespect elders cry cry cry

61 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:17pm
good
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by moscobabs(m): 1:17pm
congrats guy...welcome to the table of men


others come and join us o
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by jreyez(m): 1:17pm
Now this is a marriage, cute black man cheesy
Not that other guy that married the mate of his mother angry

Happy married life wink

1 Like

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 1:17pm
Congrats to him/them.. My own time has come to become popular... Watch Out MikeLanny Nairaland most populest in 2017... Don't mind my grammar I be engineer..

1 Like

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by DaBullIT(m): 1:18pm
he worwor die

no wonde the dey always find my trouble unto fine man


anyway HML next year na quadruplets i want make you upload ooo

[size=1pt]those of una wey go run go check my profile

im too fyne to upload on nairaland grin grin grin[/size]
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by kenonze(f): 1:18pm
grin

But I was told that Nairaland is a faceless forum filled with Kids.

How come "kids" now have face and are getting married.

Pls explain

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by nwaanambra1: 1:19pm
and he didnt send us nairalanders any special invitation! angry


we hereby reject the 'popular'! cheesy


anyway happy married life! ya wife na fine gial!


aminat de guy na ur broda? if not how u take miss dis chance na! cause i see say una dey relate wella! grin lipsrsealed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:19pm
Congrat
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by iykedare(m): 1:20pm
lalasticlala:
Dre11 always posting on Crime section.

Congrats.

When you sef go marry? After the recession? Abi after buhari s government?

7 Likes

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by ichito(m): 1:20pm
the man is older than the wedding cake

1 Like

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by richidinho(m): 1:20pm
grin

Sandydayziz whr @thou oh! virgin

HML to them
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Raph01: 1:20pm
The man that always carry "Bad News" and Crime News upandan on Nairaland... HML Sir.. epp Me manage this Sir

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Divay22(f): 1:20pm
Congratulations...
HML
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by gameboy727(m): 1:21pm
HML
Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Wolfbrother(m): 1:21pm
Aminat508:

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2016/12/wow-popular-nairalander-got-married-in.html

Why not get a professional or friend to help you design a proper transparent watermark? , yours looks LQ and makes the picture look ugly

4 Likes

Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by baby124: 1:21pm
Congrats fine couple kiss

1 Like

