|Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 12:03pm
Popular Nairalander, Dare with the monicker "Dre11" officially got married to his dream woman, Folasade last Saturday.
Dare is one of the most popular nairaland addicts, Frontpage Lord, Social media addict. He wedded last week Saturday being 17th of December, in Lagos and was attended by many friends all over Nigeria.
Big congrats to them.
See some of the photos from the wedding below..
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Aminat508(f): 12:03pm
congrats dear
More photos here
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Nobody: 12:06pm
lovely.God bless ur marriage
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:11pm
Dre11 always posting on Crime section.
Congrats.
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by ijustdey: 12:11pm
wow!!!!!!!!
God bless their union
beautiful bride I say
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 12:14pm
Congrats oo
U know call me ma come chop rice
No problem shaa
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by oladipo322(m): 12:15pm
congrat and may God make it fruitful.
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:16pm
Just passing
Una well done
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by pamijlove(f): 12:22pm
Congrats, wishn a long lastn marriage to d couple.
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:29pm
Old man
Congratulations
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by ClassCaptain(m): 12:35pm
Na this man they usually post all this crime news now..
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by kodded(m): 12:39pm
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Stelvin101(m): 12:41pm
Emmm please a fellow brother needs help on how to go about giving his fiancée an engagement ring on Christmas Day. Is the ribs worn on the left hand or right? Is it worn on the middle finger or fourth finger meant for wedding ring? All comments are welcome
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by unclezuma: 1:16pm
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by XXLDICK: 1:16pm
Omo, the guy don old and he fit follow for people wey I don insult for nairaland
Chai!!! Nairaland just dey make me disrespect elders
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:17pm
good
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by moscobabs(m): 1:17pm
congrats guy...welcome to the table of men
others come and join us o
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by jreyez(m): 1:17pm
Now this is a marriage, cute black man
Not that other guy that married the mate of his mother
Happy married life
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 1:17pm
Congrats to him/them.. My own time has come to become popular... Watch Out MikeLanny Nairaland most populest in 2017... Don't mind my grammar I be engineer..
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by DaBullIT(m): 1:18pm
he worwor die
no wonde the dey always find my trouble unto fine man
anyway HML next year na quadruplets i want make you upload ooo
[size=1pt]those of una wey go run go check my profile
im too fyne to upload on nairaland [/size]
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by kenonze(f): 1:18pm
But I was told that Nairaland is a faceless forum filled with Kids.
How come "kids" now have face and are getting married.
Pls explain
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by nwaanambra1: 1:19pm
and he didnt send us nairalanders any special invitation!
we hereby reject the 'popular'!
anyway happy married life! ya wife na fine gial!
aminat de guy na ur broda? if not how u take miss dis chance na! cause i see say una dey relate wella!
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:19pm
Congrat
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by iykedare(m): 1:20pm
lalasticlala:
When you sef go marry? After the recession? Abi after buhari s government?
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by ichito(m): 1:20pm
the man is older than the wedding cake
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by richidinho(m): 1:20pm
Sandydayziz whr @thou oh! virgin
HML to them
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Raph01: 1:20pm
The man that always carry "Bad News" and Crime News upandan on Nairaland... HML Sir.. epp Me manage this Sir
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Divay22(f): 1:20pm
Congratulations...
HML
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by gameboy727(m): 1:21pm
HML
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by Wolfbrother(m): 1:21pm
Aminat508:
Why not get a professional or friend to help you design a proper transparent watermark? , yours looks LQ and makes the picture look ugly
|Re: Popular Nairalander Got Married In Lagos (see Photos) by baby124: 1:21pm
Congrats fine couple
