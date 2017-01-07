Preston will host Arsenal in the FA cup.



Deepdale, PrestonSaturday, January 712:30 p.m. EST, 17:30 GMTMatch OfficialsReferee: Robert MadleyAssistants: Jack Collin and Andrew Garratt4th Official: Paul TierneyAll-Time in All Competitions: 35 Arsenal wins, 26 Preston wins, 19 drawsAll-Time in FA Cup: 2 Arsenal wins, 2 Preston wins, 2 drawsArsenal's Premier League Form: W-L-L-W-W-DPreston's Championship Form: W-D-W-L-D-WIt's a weird feeling, being unhappy taking only a point from a 3-0 deficit. By this point, plenty of digital ink has been spilled on the topic, about how Arsenal didn't show up for the first 70 minutes, so clawing back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 feels more like "well, yeah, but what if you played like that for 90 minutes...



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed in his press conference yesterday that another Gunner has picked up an injury and will as a result miss the FA Cup tie with Preston North End this weekend.

