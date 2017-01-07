₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Omooba77: 12:14pm On Dec 22, 2016
Preston will host Arsenal in the FA cup.
Deepdale, PrestonSaturday, January 712:30 p.m. EST, 17:30 GMTMatch OfficialsReferee: Robert MadleyAssistants: Jack Collin and Andrew Garratt4th Official: Paul TierneyAll-Time in All Competitions: 35 Arsenal wins, 26 Preston wins, 19 drawsAll-Time in FA Cup: 2 Arsenal wins, 2 Preston wins, 2 drawsArsenal's Premier League Form: W-L-L-W-W-DPreston's Championship Form: W-D-W-L-D-WIt's a weird feeling, being unhappy taking only a point from a 3-0 deficit. By this point, plenty of digital ink has been spilled on the topic, about how Arsenal didn't show up for the first 70 minutes, so clawing back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 feels more like "well, yeah, but what if you played like that for 90 minutes...
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed in his press conference yesterday that another Gunner has picked up an injury and will as a result miss the FA Cup tie with Preston North End this weekend.
The unfortunate player in question is summer signing Lucas Perez, who would have surely started that game had been fit, and it would have done the Spaniard some good to get a run of games under his belt as he looks to find his best form.
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by optional1(f): 5:49pm On Dec 24, 2016
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Omooba77: 7:31am
We should be able to press Preston
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by amurx(m): 10:38am
GoGunners
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Olasco93: 4:08pm
Full Time Scores
Preston 3 - 2 Arsenal
2 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Flexherbal(m): 4:08pm
Getting ready !
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by KnightSucre(f): 4:09pm
Beckyta come and watch match oooo
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Araoluwa005(m): 4:13pm
do you know why I don't give a f**k about arsenal games? they are specialist in loosing
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by nijanigga: 4:13pm
Olasco93:if you bet today, you will loose money.
2 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by gungab(m): 4:13pm
Preston 0-3 Arsenal
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by seangy4konji: 4:14pm
gunners for life..
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Tjohnnay: 4:14pm
Arsenal
Ok dm go win
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Richnero(m): 4:15pm
4-0 to the gunners
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by jeromzy(m): 4:16pm
Asernal 4-0 Preston
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by tolulopebanks: 4:17pm
Tied of all the injuries. This man keeps buying Agric chicken instead of local ones
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by OVA200(m): 4:18pm
Is it 5:30pm or 6:30pm in Nigeria time?
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by oluFELAxy(m): 4:19pm
Hi Preston will beat Arsenal
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 4:20pm
idgaf
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Beckyta(f): 4:20pm
KnightSucre:issokay
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by firstclassmumu(m): 4:25pm
I need GG
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Kannali: 4:26pm
amurx:
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by omofunaab(m): 4:28pm
Up gunners... We are winning today
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by MrMarvelous(m): 4:34pm
So SuperSport no dey show FA Cup again?
Ayam not understanding.
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Jidibia(m): 4:36pm
Olasco93:Set your balls.
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Vickysnipe147: 4:37pm
OP please correct it, the time is 6:30pm Nigerian Time.... the 1hr difference still applies
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by desertboom(m): 4:38pm
It's 6:30pm and not 5:30pm. Take note and make corrections
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by purplekayc(m): 4:43pm
Araoluwa005:arsenal can never loose this match
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by WillieJah: 4:45pm
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by Guru9ja: 4:46pm
Arsenal 5 - 0 preston
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by inalegwu99(m): 4:52pm
|Re: FA Cup: Preston Vs Arsenal At 5:30pm by pek(m): 4:55pm
Match is 6:30pm and not 5:30pm.
(0) (Reply)
