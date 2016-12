Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) (21988 Views)

6 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations In Nigeria / The Best Honeymoon Destinations In Nigeria. Current Review. Lets Discuss / Things You Must Know Before Coming To South Africa - A Nairalander In SA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)







See wedding pictures here This is my first trip to South Africa and I'm hooked, South Africa should be tagged as the true Giant of Africa. Everywhere is so orderly and clean. Other African countries should learn a thing or 2 from South Africa . I'm wowed!!!See wedding pictures here http://www.nairaland.com/3512632/some-wedding-pictures 9 Likes 1 Share

obidevine:

This is my first trip to South Africa and I'm hooked, South Africa should be tagged as the true Giant of Africa. Everywhere is so orderly and clean. Other African countries should learn a thing or 2 from South Africa . I'm wowed!!!



Cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44, obinoscopy 1 Like

[quote author=obidevine post=52169294][/quote]



More pictures

obidevine:





More pictures



And some more And some more

Lovely Pictures...

Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,

Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe 13 Likes 1 Share

@ bathroom slippers Nice pictures@ bathroom slippers 2 Likes

delishpot:

Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,

Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Chaiii! Nawa you o.



Sotey you look her reach her Slip-On. Chaiii! Nawa you o.Sotey you look her reach her Slip-On. 2 Likes

delishpot:

Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,

Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Lol na your way, that's a pair of Zara slip ons. Lol na your way, that's a pair of Zara slip ons. 22 Likes

Lovely pics

Make I no talk weten dy my mind oo 2 Likes

Silentscreamer:

Lovely pics Silentscreamer:



All this fat gals be occupying space on bed and here on nairaland All this fat gals be occupying space on bed and here on nairaland 3 Likes

OK continue derailing your country, don't come back o...remain there. No wonder why South Africa is more beautiful than your wife. Na you start to go South Africa, nonsense. 14 Likes





In my dreams



Your wife is pretty Been to SA countless timesIn my dreamsYour wife is pretty

The black man didn't have the country until 94' that explains the reason for the orderly nature of the country. Hypothetically remove 160 million Nigerians living in Nigeria and replace them with 320 million Americans, come back to Nigeria in 10 years and you will be shocked to see that the waters of ajegunle are actually tourist attractions where people can actually live on, and Onitsha and Aba can actually look as the same as Los Angeles. Still hypothetically Remove 320 million Americans living in the United States and replace them with 160 million Nigerians, come back to the US in 10 years and u will marvel at the infrastructural decadence and New York reduced to a dirty city like Lagos with traders and touts hawking and fighting respectively on the once beautiful streets of New York. You'd never ever want to step ur foot on a country called the United States again. The problem of Nigeria and Africa is not the government, it's deep rooted in the blood running thru the black man's veins. 34 Likes 4 Shares

God bless your home 1 Like

9ce.. All this pre wedding and post wedding photos on nairaland can make you jump into marriage.

Beautiful

bravo!

Good wish her Safe delivery 1 Like

E be like say na old couple wedding dey reign dis days. God abeg I wanna do a young couple wedding, I no wan grow white bearbear before I Wed. Na beg I dey beg o 13 Likes 2 Shares

Chai! She has barely spent a month in your house and you have shown her real change. Well done bro!



I wish you guys a great life together. 2 Likes

is that ur wife? 27 Likes

delishpot:

Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,

Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Like diz? Like diz? 2 Likes

.

Just relax there, d zoo is on fire.

piperson:

is that ur wife?

No, his brother.



You better meet me at Mama Nkechi bar let me give you a keg of palm wine to clear your eyes. No, his brother.You better meet me at Mama Nkechi bar let me give you a keg of palm wine to clear your eyes. 10 Likes

Nigeria na giant of dirty na 1 Like 1 Share

delishpot:

Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,

Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe What's wrong with her slippers? Like there's a law that says one must always wear shoes? No make me call you bush o. What's wrong with her slippers? Like there's a law that says one must always wear shoes? No make me call you bush o. 22 Likes

love is good