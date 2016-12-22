₦airaland Forum

My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by obidevine(m): 6:23pm
This is my first trip to South Africa and I'm hooked, South Africa should be tagged as the true Giant of Africa. Everywhere is so orderly and clean. Other African countries should learn a thing or 2 from South Africa . I'm wowed!!!


Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by obidevine(m): 6:29pm
This is my first trip to South Africa and I'm hooked, South Africa should be tagged as the true Giant of Africa. Everywhere is so orderly and clean. Other African countries should learn a thing or 2 from South Africa . I'm wowed!!!

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by obidevine(m): 6:31pm
More pictures

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by obidevine(m): 6:32pm
And some more

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by ichommy(m): 6:45pm
Lovely Pictures...
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by delishpot: 6:46pm
Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,
Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by BlackDBagba: 6:54pm
Nice pictures grin @ bathroom slippers

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by VickyRotex(f): 6:57pm
delishpot:
Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,
Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Chaiii! Nawa you o.

Sotey you look her reach her Slip-On. undecided

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by obidevine(m): 7:04pm
delishpot:
Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,
Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Lol na your way, that's a pair of Zara slip ons.

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by Silentscreamer(f): 7:09pm
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by Silentscreamer(f): 7:09pm
Lovely pics
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by Branzy(m): 7:10pm
Make I no talk weten dy my mind oo grin grin

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by richidinho(m): 7:10pm
Silentscreamer:
Lovely pics
Silentscreamer:

All this fat gals be occupying space on bed and here on nairaland grin

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by evansjeff: 7:10pm
OK continue derailing your country, don't come back o...remain there. No wonder why South Africa is more beautiful than your wife. Na you start to go South Africa, nonsense.

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by Talk2Bella(f): 7:11pm
Been to SA countless times

In my dreams grin

Your wife is pretty
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by iRyan(m): 7:11pm
The black man didn't have the country until 94' that explains the reason for the orderly nature of the country. Hypothetically remove 160 million Nigerians living in Nigeria and replace them with 320 million Americans, come back to Nigeria in 10 years and you will be shocked to see that the waters of ajegunle are actually tourist attractions where people can actually live on, and Onitsha and Aba can actually look as the same as Los Angeles. Still hypothetically Remove 320 million Americans living in the United States and replace them with 160 million Nigerians, come back to the US in 10 years and u will marvel at the infrastructural decadence and New York reduced to a dirty city like Lagos with traders and touts hawking and fighting respectively on the once beautiful streets of New York. You'd never ever want to step ur foot on a country called the United States again. The problem of Nigeria and Africa is not the government, it's deep rooted in the blood running thru the black man's veins.

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by favourmic: 7:11pm
God bless your home

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by MykLANNY(m): 7:11pm
9ce.. All this pre wedding and post wedding photos on nairaland can make you jump into marriage.
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by Divay22(f): 7:11pm
Beautiful
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by RyanMontana: 7:11pm
bravo!
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by rattlesnake(m): 7:11pm
Good wish her Safe delivery

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by lofty900(m): 7:12pm
E be like say na old couple wedding dey reign dis days. God abeg I wanna do a young couple wedding, I no wan grow white bearbear before I Wed. Na beg I dey beg o cry

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by OkoYibo: 7:12pm
Chai! She has barely spent a month in your house and you have shown her real change. Well done bro!

I wish you guys a great life together.

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by piperson(m): 7:13pm
is that ur wife?

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by richidinho(m): 7:13pm
delishpot:
Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,
Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe

Like diz?

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by opsylojay(m): 7:13pm
.
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by ISDKING: 7:13pm
Just relax there, d zoo is on fire.
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by OkoYibo: 7:14pm
piperson:
is that ur wife?

No, his brother.

You better meet me at Mama Nkechi bar let me give you a keg of palm wine to clear your eyes.

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by bastien: 7:14pm
Nigeria na giant of dirty na

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by sweetcocoa(f): 7:15pm
delishpot:
Nice seeing you guys happy eh in another news,
Tell your wife to no wear that bathroom slippers snap again. Make she go meet that lady shoemaker to design her some pretty flat shoe
What's wrong with her slippers? Like there's a law that says one must always wear shoes? No make me call you bush o. angry

Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by RyanMontana: 7:15pm
love is good
Re: My Honeymoon Trip To South Africa ( Pictures) by Chrisrare: 7:15pm
Is dat ur wife or ur mum?

