The black man didn't have the country until 94' that explains the reason for the orderly nature of the country. Hypothetically remove 160 million Nigerians living in Nigeria and replace them with 320 million Americans, come back to Nigeria in 10 years and you will be shocked to see that the waters of ajegunle are actually tourist attractions where people can actually live on, and Onitsha and Aba can actually look as the same as Los Angeles. Still hypothetically Remove 320 million Americans living in the United States and replace them with 160 million Nigerians, come back to the US in 10 years and u will marvel at the infrastructural decadence and New York reduced to a dirty city like Lagos with traders and touts hawking and fighting respectively on the once beautiful streets of New York. You'd never ever want to step ur foot on a country called the United States again. The problem of Nigeria and Africa is not the government, it's deep rooted in the blood running thru the black man's veins. 34 Likes 4 Shares