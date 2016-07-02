₦airaland Forum

Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 7:56pm
An accident said to have happened in Banana estate, Kiambu county, Kenya has surprised many.

An Uber driver reportedly lost control of his Mazda vehicle and veered off the drive way before crashing into a residential house.

From the pictures, the wall seems to have been the biggest casualty of the day since it is NOT known whether anyone was injured in the unfortunate event.


SEE PHOTOS:

http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/photos-uber-driver-loses-control.html

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Sirpluv: 8:00pm
Jeez! angry
I just dey imagine if the car hit the bedroom when the couples were. . . . .

i just dey imagine embarassed


F.T.C for the 2nd time again!

I dedicate this ftc the Almighty God!

ThankGod for saving my life today!
almost got hit by a supposed drunk driver.
ThankGod he lost his side mirror!

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Mujaheeeden: 8:03pm
Kenya streets looks beautiful

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:24pm
grin grin grin grin

Kenyans again?

I bet you the passenger wanted to prove to her family that she uses Uber.

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 8:24pm
Nothing happened to the car..

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by izzou(m): 8:24pm
angry

I smell lies

How can a 21st century car ram into a wall and the fenders still dey intact?

Bloggers and demonic lies are

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by KingAfo(m): 8:25pm
You for use me and my friend

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by lordm: 8:25pm
Fake. How come the front of the car isn't damaged

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Abbeyme: 8:25pm
Serious something...
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by themosthigh: 8:25pm
God is dead
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by amanze15(m): 8:25pm
na driveless or headless driver grin grin
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Catalin(f): 8:26pm
This only happen in Kenya cheesy

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:26pm
Only in Kenya.

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Zoehill(m): 8:27pm
This is the reason government aprrove setback from road & other dangerous objects.
It could kill an innocent dweller.

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by masciv: 8:27pm
Looking at how the front of the car still looks in perfect condition too angry undecided

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by adonbilivit: 8:27pm
their banana estate be looking A.J city.
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by DrayZee: 8:28pm
lordm:
Fake. How come the front of the car isn't damaged
so they broke a wall and went to park a car in front

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 8:28pm
booked
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by zarruwa: 8:29pm
Sirpluv:
Jeez!
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Pebcak: 8:29pm
grin grin

lies lies lies
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by moshino(m): 8:29pm
unclezuma:
grin grin grin grin

Kenyans again?

I bet you the passenger wanted to prove to her family that she uses Uber.

Whaaat ?
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by favourmic: 8:29pm
Kenya again
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Rick9(m): 8:29pm
Ehen
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:30pm
unclezuma:
grin grin grin grin

Kenyans again?

I bet you the passenger wanted to prove to her family that she uses Uber.

How much be Uber for kenya when they have stiff competition from Little Cab.
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Adeevah(f): 8:30pm
Mujaheeeden:
Kenya streets looks beautiful



That's their banana island

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by uyams: 8:30pm
Everytin about Kenya is diff, even Der accidents



Pls how can someone download pics on nairaland

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 8:31pm
D person dat said God is dead..... Ur very very stupid angry angry

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by XX01(f): 8:31pm
What if it was a baby's bedroom? They can't save themselves. It's scary to think of it.
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:33pm
Adeevah:




That's their banana island

That is just an estate in the County (State) near Nairobi.
Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by iamawara(m): 8:33pm
And the frame still on the wall while fridge shift..... God is wonderfulsmiley

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 8:33pm
I think it added to the beauty of the walls in the living room...

Re: Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) by Jameskelvin(m): 8:33pm
A

