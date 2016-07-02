Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into A Living Room In Kenya (Photos) (16029 Views)

An Uber driver reportedly lost control of his Mazda vehicle and veered off the drive way before crashing into a residential house.



From the pictures, the wall seems to have been the biggest casualty of the day since it is NOT known whether anyone was injured in the unfortunate event.





SEE PHOTOS:



I just dey imagine if the car hit the bedroom when the couples were. . . . .



i just dey imagine





F.T.C for the 2nd time again!



I dedicate this ftc the Almighty God!



ThankGod for saving my life today!

almost got hit by a supposed drunk driver.

Kenya streets looks beautiful 35 Likes





Kenyans again?



I bet you the passenger wanted to prove to her family that she uses Uber. 14 Likes

Nothing happened to the car.. 6 Likes





I smell lies



How can a 21st century car ram into a wall and the fenders still dey intact?



You for use me and my friend 13 Likes

Fake. How come the front of the car isn't damaged 2 Likes 1 Share

Serious something...

God is dead

na driveless or headless driver

This only happen in Kenya 1 Like

Only in Kenya. 1 Like 1 Share

This is the reason government aprrove setback from road & other dangerous objects.

It could kill an innocent dweller. 1 Like

Looking at how the front of the car still looks in perfect condition too 1 Like

their banana estate be looking A.J city.

booked





lies lies lies lies lies lies

Whaaat ? Whaaat

Kenya again

Ehen

How much be Uber for kenya when they have stiff competition from Little Cab. How much be Uber for kenya when they have stiff competition from Little Cab.

Mujaheeeden:

Everytin about Kenya is diff, even Der accidents







Pls how can someone download pics on nairaland 2 Likes

D person dat said God is dead..... Ur very very stupid 2 Likes

What if it was a baby's bedroom? They can't save themselves. It's scary to think of it.

And the frame still on the wall while fridge shift..... God is wonderful 1 Like

I think it added to the beauty of the walls in the living room... 1 Like