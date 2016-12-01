Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 (8206 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-shaydee-at-theheadies2016.html EME artiste, Shaydee wins the best vocal performance (male). 1 Like





See the guy feeling himself.. .



For him mind now.. .hin be naija Jason Derulo....



Nawa ooo.. .....See the guy feeling himself.. .For him mind now.. .hin be naija Jason Derulo....Congrats dho

After decades CongratzAfter decades 2 Likes



E be like say Headies Officials use money do MMM

E be like say Headies Officials use money do MMMJust like Correct Bro, anyway it's none of my business

He looks good.



He looks good.Congrats to him.

this guy is the next big thing in music!! congrats



All the artist don go show finish so tey nobody dey to collect their awards anyone wey dey around no get show for now till on watch night day lol

Even Young John D Wicked Producer no dey lol

All the artist don go show finish so tey nobody dey to collect their awards anyone wey dey around no get show for now till on watch night day lolEven Young John D Wicked Producerno dey lolHeadies don tire lol

Ehyah. Dem gatz compensate am with the award as na only am show face... 1 Like 1 Share

Lol. He manage come abi.... Thank God he won. Congrats boy

Long overdue...well deserved.

who e epp who e epp

I love this guy,no homo though..his voice is out of this world mehn..."smile" and "high" is the best medicine to the ear problems caused by most Nigerian artists 2 Likes

Congrats, guy!

[b][/b] thumbs up... u deserve it

PsalmieD:

Nawa ooo.. .....

See the guy feeling himself.. .

For him mind now.. .hin be naija Jason Derulo....

Congrats dho the pics was taken on the red carpet (before he was award)



the pics was taken on the red carpet (before he was award)I repeat everybody should go and sleep

finally.....

ebukahandsome:

I love this guy,no homo though..his voice is out of this world mehn..."smile" and "high" is the best medicine to the ear problems caused by most Nigerian artists

Who he?

I love this guy's voice like mad

No time for All these....any thing that doesn't add value to my life

he deserves it big time.. your album rocks especially the one u featured 2baba 1 Like

9PBLIVE:

the pics was taken on the red carpet (before he was award)





I wasn't referring to the picture... Uhn? I think you are the one who needs rest... OK?. ....

Legacyltd:

Dem use am compensate am him don tey for d industry small

nope..d guy good. check his new album.. u no go skip track... u no say Na mediocre artist we dey celebrate

No YoungJohn, YBNL , Tekno, Mavins, WizKid, Bez, Simi.













No YoungJohn, YBNL , Tekno, Mavins, WizKid, Bez, Simi.I repeat change your station or you sleep

Congratulations to him !