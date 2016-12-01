₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by metronaija: 11:16pm On Dec 22
EME artiste, Shaydee wins the best vocal performance (male).
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-shaydee-at-theheadies2016.html
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by PsalmieD(m): 11:22pm On Dec 22
Nawa ooo.. .....
See the guy feeling himself.. .
For him mind now.. .hin be naija Jason Derulo....
Congrats dho
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by corlin2(m): 11:22pm On Dec 22
I will not comment
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by monemsis(m): 11:23pm On Dec 22
Congratz
After decades
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by thePretender: 11:23pm On Dec 22
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by willian10: 11:23pm On Dec 22
Boring award
E be like say Headies Officials use money do MMM
Just like Correct Bro, anyway it's none of my business
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by olusledge: 11:23pm On Dec 22
en
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by Twaci(f): 11:23pm On Dec 22
Nice outfit!
He looks good.
Congrats to him.
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by poksmahn(m): 11:23pm On Dec 22
this guy is the next big thing in music!! congrats
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by Legacyltd: 11:23pm On Dec 22
Dem use am compensate am him don tey for d industry small
All the artist don go show finish so tey nobody dey to collect their awards anyone wey dey around no get show for now till on watch night day lol
Even Young John D Wicked Producer no dey lol
Headies don tire lol
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by EbukaLive(m): 11:23pm On Dec 22
Ehyah. Dem gatz compensate am with the award as na only am show face...
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by iamawara(m): 11:24pm On Dec 22
Lol. He manage come abi.... Thank God he won. Congrats boy
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by silverspringle(f): 11:24pm On Dec 22
Long overdue...well deserved.
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by ChukaLupin(m): 11:25pm On Dec 22
who e epp
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by ebukahandsome(m): 11:25pm On Dec 22
I love this guy,no homo though..his voice is out of this world mehn..."smile" and "high" is the best medicine to the ear problems caused by most Nigerian artists
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by Ennyhorlar(m): 11:26pm On Dec 22
.
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by Maslow80: 11:26pm On Dec 22
Congrats, guy!
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by Hansum001(m): 11:27pm On Dec 22
[b][/b] thumbs up... u deserve it
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by 9PBLIVE(m): 11:29pm On Dec 22
PsalmieD:the pics was taken on the red carpet (before he was award)
I repeat everybody should go and sleep
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by officialteemi(m): 11:29pm On Dec 22
finally.....
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by TeamSimple(m): 11:32pm On Dec 22
ebukahandsome:I love that SMILE track 100 percent. Well deserved.
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by thrillionaire(m): 11:32pm On Dec 22
Who he?
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by phlamesG(m): 11:32pm On Dec 22
I love this guy's voice like mad
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by rattlesnake(m): 11:32pm On Dec 22
No time for All these....any thing that doesn't add value to my life
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by paradigmshift(m): 11:33pm On Dec 22
he deserves it big time.. your album rocks especially the one u featured 2baba
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by PsalmieD(m): 11:34pm On Dec 22
9PBLIVE:I wasn't referring to the picture... Uhn? I think you are the one who needs rest... OK?. ....
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by paradigmshift(m): 11:34pm On Dec 22
Legacyltd:
nope..d guy good. check his new album.. u no go skip track... u no say Na mediocre artist we dey celebrate
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by 9PBLIVE(m): 11:35pm On Dec 22
No YoungJohn, YBNL , Tekno, Mavins, WizKid, Bez, Simi.
I repeat change your station or you sleep
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by Flexherbal(m): 11:36pm On Dec 22
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Shaydee Wins Best Male Vocalist At The Headies 2016 by boseshalom: 11:36pm On Dec 22
for him mind
