|12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by WAECFlyer3: 12:48am
We got some of the cast of this season’s of Coke Studio to remix the Christmas Classic “ 12 days of Christmas” Coke Studio Africa style! It features Yemi Alade, 2Baba , Waje , Cynthia Morgan and many More!
Enjoy!
Via: http://360jamng.net/video-coke-studio-africa-12-days-of-christmas-ft-yemi-alade-2baba-waje-cynthia-morgan/
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5yc8erX_Vg
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by WAECFlyer3: 12:49am
cool
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 1:19am
Lovely !
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by yusuff4u2c(m): 11:38am
Awesome
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by tobtap: 11:39am
cool
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 11:40am
ABEG WHO DON DOWNLOAD?
Flashshare to send please.
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by iamawara(m): 11:40am
Nice. 2baba killed it at the Headis yesterday..... THAT SOUL performance made me freeze like MMM. 2baba u too much
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by sexymoma(f): 11:41am
yemi alade's part didn't fit in\
2 plates of igwobi what's that
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 11:42am
What's this rubbish I just watched? What's 2 plates of nkwobi got to do with Christmas?
I've always said it, yemi Alade is a scam. An overrated untalented but lucky girl. That's how she went on SHELL energy song to spill trash
I just wasted my precious data
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by BarakOkenny(m): 11:42am
No mod can win my hard-earned data for YouTube this morning.. I reject it in Jesus name.
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by Rockyfancino(m): 11:43am
[size=18pt]For Those Without Much Data[/size]
Download https://uploadocean.com/ijgictx9dnm0 58.7MB
Download https://uploadocean.com/6i363ukgl2t1 24MB
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by Lovruemu: 11:44am
Nice
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by Ezedon(m): 11:44am
thats good
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by falconey: 11:44am
just hearing two plates of ukwobi bla bla bla
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by VickyRotex(f): 11:44am
2 plates of Nkwobi!
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by Godprotectigbos(f): 11:45am
sexymoma:
wat are u say ....her own was dope
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by SexyNairalander: 11:46am
booked
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by gaetano: 11:46am
Yemi alade the FLATONJA
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by Oblitz(m): 11:49am
nice song!
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by enemmo(f): 11:49am
sexymoma:
Wo ti de o.2 plates of nkwobi
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by sexymoma(f): 11:50am
enemmo:worever
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by RexTramadol1(m): 11:50am
e sweet my belle
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by SPDAZZY(f): 11:52am
Nice one, I actually enjoyed year's 2 plates of nkwobi, @ posters above me, no wonder one man's meat is another's poison.
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by enemmo(f): 11:52am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:
Untalented
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 11:54am
enemmo:Isnt she?
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by jejemanito: 11:54am
Noise I just wasted my mb
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by scachy(m): 11:54am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:A Player Hater has been detected
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 11:55am
scachy:prove me wrong
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by enemmo(f): 11:56am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:
She's not o.she just needs better songwriters and producers. But what I don't get is the constant bashing she gets on social media.
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by jejemanito: 11:56am
Godprotectigbos:Wtf? How can you call repeating "2 plates of nkwobi" 100 times in a 4 minute video dope?
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by scachy(m): 11:58am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:I need a link to listen to ur songs first, otherwise gerarahere mehn
|Re: 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:00pm
enemmo:Exactly why I said she's not talented. Wack lyrics, crock voice and mostly singing off key screaming. Gosh! She too overdo
What you call bashing is not bashing it's just people stating the obvious truth.
Be sincer and honest, Seyi Shey, Tiwa, Niyola, Simi, Chidinma, Omawumi, and Waje (to mention just few), who is Yemi Alade better than on this list?
