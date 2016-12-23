Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) (2805 Views)

Enjoy!



Via: http://360jamng.net/video-coke-studio-africa-12-days-of-christmas-ft-yemi-alade-2baba-waje-cynthia-morgan/





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5yc8erX_Vg We got some of the cast of this season’s of Coke Studio to remix the Christmas Classic “ 12 days of Christmas” Coke Studio Africa style! It features Yemi Alade, 2Baba , Waje , Cynthia Morgan and many More!Enjoy! 3 Likes

cool

Lovely !

Awesome

cool 1 Like

ABEG WHO DON DOWNLOAD?





Flashshare to send please.

Nice. 2baba killed it at the Headis yesterday..... THAT SOUL performance made me freeze like MMM. 2baba u too much 2 Likes

yemi alade's part didn't fit in\

2 plates of igwobi what's that

What's this rubbish I just watched? What's 2 plates of nkwobi got to do with Christmas?



I've always said it, yemi Alade is a scam. An overrated untalented but lucky girl. That's how she went on SHELL energy song to spill trash



I just wasted my precious data 1 Like

No mod can win my hard-earned data for YouTube this morning.. I reject it in Jesus name.





Download https://uploadocean.com/ijgictx9dnm0 58.7MB



Download https://uploadocean.com/6i363ukgl2t1 24MB [size=18pt]For Those Without Much Data[/size]

Nice

thats good





just hearing two plates of ukwobi bla bla bla

2 plates of Nkwobi!

sexymoma:

yemi alade's part didn't fit in\

2 plates of igwobi what's that

wat are u say ....her own was dope wat are u say ....her own was dope 2 Likes

booked

Yemi alade the FLATONJA





nice song!

Wo ti de o.2 plates of nkwobi Wo ti de o.2 plates of nkwobi

Wo ti de o.2 plates of nkwobi worever worever

e sweet my belle

Nice one, I actually enjoyed year's 2 plates of nkwobi, @ posters above me, no wonder one man's meat is another's poison. 1 Like

Untalented Untalented

Untalented Isnt she? Isnt she?

Noise I just wasted my mb

A Player Hater has been detected prove me wrong prove me wrong

Is she?

She's not o.she just needs better songwriters and producers. But what I don't get is the constant bashing she gets on social media. She's not o.she just needs better songwriters and producers. But what I don't get is the constant bashing she gets on social media.

wat are u say ....her own was dope Wtf? How can you call repeating "2 plates of nkwobi" 100 times in a 4 minute video dope? Wtf? How can you call repeating "2 plates of nkwobi" 100 times in a 4 minute video dope?

prove me wrong I need a link to listen to ur songs first, otherwise gerarahere mehn I need a link to listen to ur songs first, otherwise gerarahere mehn