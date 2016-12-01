₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Samtexjohn1: 1:24am
Wizkid has been announced as the winner 'Artist of the Year ' for the 2016 HEADIES award with song "Baba Nla" , A Big Congratulations to him.
http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/wizkid-won-artist-of-year-theheadies.html
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by littlewonders: 1:26am
He's just starting
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by optional1(f): 1:26am
is your boy wizzz Baba nla sowato baby
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:27am
Congratulations to him !
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by ThuGnificenX: 1:34am
Lol... He came in late after releasing daddy yo single in his car and then stole the show afterwards... This guy Mara
13 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by iamharkinwaley: 1:35am
baba NLA
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:43am
The only time I actually felt happy. The rest categories were great, just that I didn't really care...
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Remyboyhefty(m): 1:55am
baba nla
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by BrutalJab: 7:31am
To be honest, Falz should have won that award!
Every of his songs/collaboration was a hit.
Endorsement nko? Everywhere ni.
Awards from MAMA to BET to AFRIMA to MtV to AMVCA.
Wizkid no worth am joor. That was some sort of compensation anyways.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Laveda(f): 7:48am
BrutalJab:
Na you come worth am abi?
11 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by BrutalJab: 8:13am
Laveda:Tell me one single of his that was a hit?
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Godprotectigbos(f): 11:51am
menh Wizkid look seriously sick or is my eyes deciveing me
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 11:52am
WIZIKID BE LIKE..
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by swagenity(m): 11:52am
T
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 11:53am
Who all this thing epp?
i dey wait make person ask for my acct details
let God use you.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by gaetano: 11:53am
Wizkid just resemble that character for subway surfer
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 11:53am
baba nla
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by afezy110: 11:54am
BrutalJab:u need beating bro. serious one
9 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Evinsco(m): 11:54am
Hm....nice one.
Abeg who him epp?
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by lawrenzi(m): 11:54am
Congrats bro, praying for a bigger you
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by BornStunner1: 11:54am
LIKE IF YOU HAVE HEARD THE HOTTEST TRACK !!!!
2017 YEAR OF THE STAR BWOY!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by kay29000(m): 11:54am
Hmm! The man of the moment.
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by BrutalJab: 11:54am
afezy110:
You need medication bro. Original one.
Tell me one of his song that was a hit 2015/2016
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by DRCIC(m): 11:56am
Thanks bro for teaching Phyno stage etiquette.
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 11:56am
Does it mean there're no official pictures of happenings at the event last night? Why does it look like every picture from the even was taken through the TV?
Shame on headies
Congratulations to Daddy Yo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 11:56am
Congrats star boy
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by Niwdog(m): 11:56am
The way he snubs Eva alodie fiance was legendary
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by dacovajnr: 11:56am
Wizkid rubs Atike?
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 11:57am
Wizkid becoming drug addict gradually
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by princeofpeace22(m): 11:58am
Sick dude
Drug addict
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 11:58am
dotcomnamename:Are you his supplier?
2 Likes
