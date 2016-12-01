Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Wins The Headies 'Artiste Of The Year' Award (Photos) (7340 Views)

http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/wizkid-won-artist-of-year-theheadies.html Wizkid has been announced as the winner 'Artist of the Year ' for the 2016 HEADIES award with song "Baba Nla" , A Big Congratulations to him.

He's just starting 7 Likes

is your boy wizzz Baba nla sowato baby 3 Likes

Congratulations to him ! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Lol... He came in late after releasing daddy yo single in his car and then stole the show afterwards... This guy Mara 13 Likes

baba NLA 2 Likes

The only time I actually felt happy. The rest categories were great, just that I didn't really care...

baba nla baba nla

To be honest, Falz should have won that award!







Every of his songs/collaboration was a hit.







Endorsement nko? Everywhere ni.





Awards from MAMA to BET to AFRIMA to MtV to AMVCA.







Wizkid no worth am joor. That was some sort of compensation anyways. 10 Likes 2 Shares

BrutalJab:

Wizkid no worth am joor

Na you come worth am abi? Na you come worth am abi? 11 Likes

Laveda:



Na you come worth am abi? Tell me one single of his that was a hit? Tell me one single of his that was a hit? 2 Likes

menh Wizkid look seriously sick or is my eyes deciveing me 5 Likes 1 Share

WIZIKID BE LIKE.. 1 Like

T

Who all this thing epp?













i dey wait make person ask for my acct details













let God use you. 2 Likes

Wizkid just resemble that character for subway surfer 7 Likes

baba nla

BrutalJab:



Tell me one single of his that was a hit? u need beating bro. serious one u need beating bro. serious one 9 Likes

Hm....nice one.







Abeg who him epp?

Congrats bro, praying for a bigger you

LIKE IF YOU HAVE HEARD THE HOTTEST TRACK !!!!



2017 YEAR OF THE STAR BWOY!!! 6 Likes

Hmm! The man of the moment.

afezy110:



u need beating bro. serious one

You need medication bro. Original one.







Tell me one of his song that was a hit 2015/2016 You need medication bro. Original one.Tell me one of his song that was a hit 2015/2016 3 Likes 1 Share

Thanks bro for teaching Phyno stage etiquette.

Does it mean there're no official pictures of happenings at the event last night? Why does it look like every picture from the even was taken through the TV?



Shame on headies

Congratulations to Daddy Yo 4 Likes 1 Share

Congrats star boy

The way he snubs Eva alodie fiance was legendary

Wizkid rubs Atike?

Wizkid becoming drug addict gradually 1 Like









Drug addict Sick dudeDrug addict 2 Likes 1 Share