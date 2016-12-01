₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by edunwablog: 6:16am
TELECOMMUNICATIONS solutions provider Globacom has been confirmed the sole network that increased its Internet subscriber base in October.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Atiku2019: 6:27am
I Stand With MTN
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by jtjohn(m): 6:29am
Glo all the way.......
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by princedoz: 6:35am
I expect nothing less. They should however build more base station if they target overtaking mtn's data subscriber population
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by dotman4real007(m): 6:36am
glo data is more cheaper than the rest, people are trying to save in this recession and if it means migrating to a cheaper network so be it.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Sall(m): 6:48am
Glo all the way far cheaper than the rest
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Dandsome: 6:50am
Atiku2019:
Lol, untill they cut off ur head abi, glo is better
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Atiku2019: 6:55am
Dandsome:Glo network poor jare tho na Auf
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Youngpo413: 6:56am
Glo with pride.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by lordizak(m): 7:16am
i ported my 0803 to Glo 3yrs back.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Dboy55: 7:28am
Glo grand master of data, Glo all d way oo
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by iliyande(m): 7:32am
Glo is the best for now
IstandwithGlo
All this plan data hike by NCC is targeted at glo.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by lazeal: 8:28am
The betterment of a network for internet use is dependent on location. So I don't see how that can used as a general yardstick.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Vincent41(m): 8:39am
Sall:
e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Agimor(m): 9:12am
Glo is ku. But I'm not using glo cause there is know network present where I'm am.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by KingAfo(m): 9:13am
Who knows the best Glo tariff please?
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by kstix(m): 9:14am
Atiku2019:I second that motion. #IstandwithMTN the lesser evil
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by sakalisis(m): 9:14am
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Imodii: 9:14am
But their network is super poor
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by idupaul: 9:14am
I stand with Swift
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by yomi007k(m): 9:14am
Vincent41:
I dey tell u ooo.....Glo wetin? I beg. Dt one na nitel.
Mtn n Glo can never survive in developed world.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by eleojo23: 9:15am
I have not been able to use glo to browse for some days now...
The thing is slower than snail even on 3G
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Marjenny(f): 9:15am
Agimor:
GLO is just poo
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by curvilicious: 9:15am
ehn tee hen, efrywhere we go
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by ghost2017(m): 9:15am
Currently using GLO with pride.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Okaakoko(m): 9:15am
glo should just improve on their network jo. though I am on their network
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by chiefolododo(m): 9:16am
Eyah sorry. Try Airtel
Atiku2019:
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by 9jayes: 9:16am
Shuuuuu
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by NairaMaster1(m): 9:17am
Vincent41:
A trial will convince you
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:17am
Glo is cheap but their network Is the worst I've seen in recent times.
I ported my line to Glo last November but I regret that decision.
I have to stay on top of a chair close to my window just to send and receive whatsapp messages even on 3G. (I'm not exaggerating)
I prefer quality to quantity
I've ported back to where I came from.
BTW, I live in Ilorin
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Moreoffaith(m): 9:17am
E slow make I no lie you.
|Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Slaveman343: 9:17am
glo all the way
