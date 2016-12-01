₦airaland Forum

Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by edunwablog: 6:16am
TELECOMMUNICATIONS solutions provider Globacom has been confirmed the sole network that increased its Internet subscriber base in October.

According to data published on the website of telecoms industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the number of Internet users on the networks of the four major operators shrunk by 378,015 from 93.5 million in September to 93.1 million in October.

The latest report re-confirms Globacom’s position as Nigeria’s leading data provider as it grew its Internet customer base to 27,185,552 in October from 26,887,929 in September.

This indicates an increase of 297,623 during the month.
On the other hand, MTN and Etisalat had reductions in customers surfing the net on their network during the period. Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.The data showed that MTN had 32,464,779 subscribers browsing the Internet on its network in October, which is a decrease of 306,480 Internet subscribers from the September figure of 32,771,259.

On its part, Airtel had 18,832,238 Internet users in October, the same figure it recorded in September. Like MTN, Etisalat had 14,693,492 data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158 compared to the 15,062,650 users it recorded in September.

http://www.akelicious.com/2016/12/glo-leads-in-new-internet-subscription.html#more

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Atiku2019: 6:27am
I Stand With MTN smiley

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by jtjohn(m): 6:29am
Glo all the way.......

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by princedoz: 6:35am
I expect nothing less. They should however build more base station if they target overtaking mtn's data subscriber population

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by dotman4real007(m): 6:36am
glo data is more cheaper than the rest, people are trying to save in this recession and if it means migrating to a cheaper network so be it.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Sall(m): 6:48am
Glo all the way far cheaper than the rest

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Dandsome: 6:50am
Atiku2019:
I Stand With MTN smiley

Lol, untill they cut off ur head abi, glo is better

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Atiku2019: 6:55am
Dandsome:

Lol, untill they cut off ur head abi, glo is better
Glo network poor jare tho na Auf grin

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Youngpo413: 6:56am
Glo with pride.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by lordizak(m): 7:16am
i ported my 0803 to Glo 3yrs back.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Dboy55: 7:28am
Glo grand master of data, Glo all d way oo

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by iliyande(m): 7:32am
Glo is the best for now cool

IstandwithGlo

All this plan data hike by NCC is targeted at glo.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by lazeal: 8:28am
The betterment of a network for internet use is dependent on location. So I don't see how that can used as a general yardstick.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Vincent41(m): 8:39am
Sall:
Glo all the way far cheaper than the rest

e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Agimor(m): 9:12am
Glo is ku. But I'm not using glo cause there is know network present where I'm am.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by KingAfo(m): 9:13am
Who knows the best Glo tariff please?

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by kstix(m): 9:14am
Atiku2019:
I Stand With MTN smiley
I second that motion. #IstandwithMTN the lesser evil
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by sakalisis(m): 9:14am
cool
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Imodii: 9:14am
But their network is super poor

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by idupaul: 9:14am
I stand with Swift
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by yomi007k(m): 9:14am
Vincent41:


e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see



I dey tell u ooo.....Glo wetin? I beg. Dt one na nitel.



Mtn n Glo can never survive in developed world.
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by eleojo23: 9:15am
I have not been able to use glo to browse for some days now...
The thing is slower than snail even on 3G

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Marjenny(f): 9:15am
Agimor:
Glo is ku. But I'm not using glo cause there is know network present where I'm am.

GLO is just poo

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by curvilicious: 9:15am
ehn tee hen, efrywhere we go
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by ghost2017(m): 9:15am
Currently using GLO with pride.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Okaakoko(m): 9:15am
glo should just improve on their network jo. though I am on their network
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by chiefolododo(m): 9:16am
Eyah sorry. Try Airtel
Atiku2019:
I Stand With MTN smiley
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by 9jayes: 9:16am
Shuuuuu
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by NairaMaster1(m): 9:17am
Vincent41:


e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see

A trial will convince you
Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:17am
Glo is cheap but their network Is the worst I've seen in recent times.

I ported my line to Glo last November but I regret that decision.

I have to stay on top of a chair close to my window just to send and receive whatsapp messages even on 3G. (I'm not exaggerating)

I prefer quality to quantity

I've ported back to where I came from.

BTW, I live in Ilorin

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Moreoffaith(m): 9:17am
E slow make I no lie you.

Re: Glo Leads In New Internet Subscription by Slaveman343: 9:17am
glo all the way

