TELECOMMUNICATIONS solutions provider Globacom has been confirmed the sole network that increased its Internet subscriber base in October.



According to data published on the website of telecoms industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the number of Internet users on the networks of the four major operators shrunk by 378,015 from 93.5 million in September to 93.1 million in October.



The latest report re-confirms Globacom’s position as Nigeria’s leading data provider as it grew its Internet customer base to 27,185,552 in October from 26,887,929 in September.



This indicates an increase of 297,623 during the month.

On the other hand, MTN and Etisalat had reductions in customers surfing the net on their network during the period. Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.The data showed that MTN had 32,464,779 subscribers browsing the Internet on its network in October, which is a decrease of 306,480 Internet subscribers from the September figure of 32,771,259.



On its part, Airtel had 18,832,238 Internet users in October, the same figure it recorded in September. Like MTN, Etisalat had 14,693,492 data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158 compared to the 15,062,650 users it recorded in September.

I Stand With MTN 5 Likes

Glo all the way....... 54 Likes 1 Share

I expect nothing less. They should however build more base station if they target overtaking mtn's data subscriber population 5 Likes 2 Shares

glo data is more cheaper than the rest, people are trying to save in this recession and if it means migrating to a cheaper network so be it. 49 Likes 1 Share

Glo all the way far cheaper than the rest 10 Likes

I Stand With MTN

Lol, untill they cut off ur head abi, glo is better

Glo network poor jare tho na Auf

Glo with pride. 10 Likes

i ported my 0803 to Glo 3yrs back. 6 Likes

Glo grand master of data, Glo all d way oo 10 Likes





IstandwithGlo



IstandwithGlo

All this plan data hike by NCC is targeted at glo. Glo is the best for now

The betterment of a network for internet use is dependent on location. So I don't see how that can used as a general yardstick. 4 Likes

Glo all the way far cheaper than the rest



e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see

Glo is ku. But I'm not using glo cause there is know network present where I'm am. 1 Like

Who knows the best Glo tariff please? 1 Like 1 Share

I second that motion. #IstandwithMTN the lesser evil

But their network is super poor 1 Like

e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see





I dey tell u ooo.....Glo wetin? I beg. Dt one na nitel.







Mtn n Glo can never survive in developed world.

I have not been able to use glo to browse for some days now...

The thing is slower than snail even on 3G 1 Like

Glo is ku. But I'm not using glo cause there is know network present where I'm am.

GLO is just poo

Currently using GLO with pride. 2 Likes

glo should just improve on their network jo. though I am on their network

I Stand With MTN Eyah sorry. Try Airtel

e cheap die but make e browse naaa,make i see

A trial will convince you A trial will convince you

Glo is cheap but their network Is the worst I've seen in recent times.



I ported my line to Glo last November but I regret that decision.



I have to stay on top of a chair close to my window just to send and receive whatsapp messages even on 3G. (I'm not exaggerating)



I prefer quality to quantity



I've ported back to where I came from.



BTW, I live in Ilorin 1 Like

E slow make I no lie you. 1 Like