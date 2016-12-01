₦airaland Forum

New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Samtexjohn2: 8:16am
As previously reported, David, 2, and Benita, 5, both children of Mr Uko Ima, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority were injured in the December 1oth Reigners Church collapse in Akwa Ibom. They are currently receiving treatment at Ibom Specialist Hospital. More photos after the cut....

http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/new-photos-of-children-who-survived.html

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by madridguy(m): 8:20am
Alhamdulilahi for their lives.

3 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by jovitagold(f): 9:18am
God is good

2 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by lielbree: 12:18pm
Thank God for their lives. Who ever is behind that church collapse will never go unpunished

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Jh0wsef(m): 12:18pm
strong fine boys. smiley

Wish you quick and complete recovery.

2 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Cutezt(m): 12:19pm
Beautiful Kids Suffering Pains At This Tender Age, The Fact That They Survived Means That God Has A Mission For Them On Earth, I Pray They Never Deviate, May God Perfect His Healing Upon Their Lives In Jesus Name.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by loadedvibes: 12:19pm
Awww. Cute kids. The plan of the evil ones no work... get well soon

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Divay22(f): 12:19pm
God thank you....
Wishing them quick recovery

2 Likes

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by excess4luv: 12:20pm
Thank God for their lives.

I wish people can learn
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by hopefulLandlord: 12:20pm
Chai
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by piperson(m): 12:21pm
God is the Greatest

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by ladeswiss: 12:21pm
thanks be to almighty Allah for there survival, R.I.P to the late
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:21pm
Quick recovery
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by hopefulLandlord: 12:22pm
lielbree:
Thank God for their lives. Who ever is behind that church collapse will never go unpunished

what if its Yahweh that's behind it?

he "works in mysterious ways"

maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by hopefulLandlord: 12:24pm
Cutezt:
Beautiful Kids Suffering Pains At This Tender Age, The Fact That They Survived Means That God Has A Mission For Them On Earth, I Pray They Never Deviate, May God Perfect His Healing Upon Their Lives In Jesus Name.

the same god that watched as the metal bars killed scores? the same god that watched as these children were almost killed?

couldn't that "mission" your god has for them be accomplished without their almost being killed?
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Mavrick2012: 12:25pm
piperson:
God is the Greatest
ya, his indeed "the Greatest",
after over seeing the injury of these innocent children and the killing of many. Smh
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by TheSonOfMark(m): 12:27pm
hopefulLandlord:


what if its Yahweh that's behind it?

he "works in mysterious ways"

maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job
Yahweh gave man the power of choice.
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by SWORD419: 12:27pm
Alhamdulillah, may Allah grant em shifa Ameen
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by lielbree: 12:27pm
hopefulLandlord:


what if its Yahweh that's behind it?

he "works in mysterious ways"

maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job
Jesus loves you.

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by pretydiva(f): 12:27pm
Cute kids. I pray 4 total n permanent healing upon dem
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by cypet: 12:28pm
Thank God for their Lives

what if its Yahweh that's behind it?

he "works in mysterious ways"

maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job[/quote]
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Cutezt(m): 12:28pm
hopefulLandlord:


the same god that watched as the metal bars killed scores? the same god that watched as these children were almost killed?

couldn't that "mission" your god has for them be accomplished without their almost being killed?
I Don't Really Wanna Start This, But Take Note, I Dont Serve A "god" But A "God"

1 Like

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by GrizzlyBear: 12:29pm
jovitagold:
God is good

Divay22:
God thank you....
Wishing them quick recovery

God isn't good. He is anything but good.

So God is good for allowing this two boys survive after passing them through pain, while allowing hundreds to die gruesomely?

If he could save this boys, then it means he could have saved the other innocent people that died, so why didn't he save them since he is he good?

You guys worship either a non-existent god, or a sadistic psychopath who enjoys watching his creations suffer.
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Coldfeet(f): 12:32pm
cry awww Gods name be praised! See their little body? Oh my God cry

Father i thank You for the lives of this children.
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by NotOfThis(f): 12:33pm
Happy they're okay.
Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Deicide: 12:37pm
.....

Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by ideology(m): 12:38pm
i love kids, pray they recover fast kiss kiss kiss kiss cute kids

