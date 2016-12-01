₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Samtexjohn2: 8:16am
As previously reported, David, 2, and Benita, 5, both children of Mr Uko Ima, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority were injured in the December 1oth Reigners Church collapse in Akwa Ibom. They are currently receiving treatment at Ibom Specialist Hospital. More photos after the cut....
http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/new-photos-of-children-who-survived.html
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by madridguy(m): 8:20am
Alhamdulilahi for their lives.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by jovitagold(f): 9:18am
God is good
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by lielbree: 12:18pm
Thank God for their lives. Who ever is behind that church collapse will never go unpunished
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Jh0wsef(m): 12:18pm
strong fine boys.
Wish you quick and complete recovery.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Cutezt(m): 12:19pm
Beautiful Kids Suffering Pains At This Tender Age, The Fact That They Survived Means That God Has A Mission For Them On Earth, I Pray They Never Deviate, May God Perfect His Healing Upon Their Lives In Jesus Name.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by loadedvibes: 12:19pm
Awww. Cute kids. The plan of the evil ones no work... get well soon
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Divay22(f): 12:19pm
God thank you....
Wishing them quick recovery
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by excess4luv: 12:20pm
Thank God for their lives.
I wish people can learn
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by hopefulLandlord: 12:20pm
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by piperson(m): 12:21pm
God is the Greatest
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by ladeswiss: 12:21pm
thanks be to almighty Allah for there survival, R.I.P to the late
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:21pm
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by hopefulLandlord: 12:22pm
lielbree:
what if its Yahweh that's behind it?
he "works in mysterious ways"
maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by hopefulLandlord: 12:24pm
Cutezt:
the same god that watched as the metal bars killed scores? the same god that watched as these children were almost killed?
couldn't that "mission" your god has for them be accomplished without their almost being killed?
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Mavrick2012: 12:25pm
piperson:ya, his indeed "the Greatest",
after over seeing the injury of these innocent children and the killing of many. Smh
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by TheSonOfMark(m): 12:27pm
hopefulLandlord:Yahweh gave man the power of choice.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by SWORD419: 12:27pm
Alhamdulillah, may Allah grant em shifa Ameen
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by lielbree: 12:27pm
hopefulLandlord:Jesus loves you.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by pretydiva(f): 12:27pm
Cute kids. I pray 4 total n permanent healing upon dem
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by cypet: 12:28pm
Thank God for their Lives
what if its Yahweh that's behind it?
he "works in mysterious ways"
maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job[/quote]
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Cutezt(m): 12:28pm
hopefulLandlord:I Don't Really Wanna Start This, But Take Note, I Dont Serve A "god" But A "God"
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by GrizzlyBear: 12:29pm
jovitagold:
Divay22:
God isn't good. He is anything but good.
So God is good for allowing this two boys survive after passing them through pain, while allowing hundreds to die gruesomely?
If he could save this boys, then it means he could have saved the other innocent people that died, so why didn't he save them since he is he good?
You guys worship either a non-existent god, or a sadistic psychopath who enjoys watching his creations suffer.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Coldfeet(f): 12:32pm
awww Gods name be praised! See their little body? Oh my God
Father i thank You for the lives of this children.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by NotOfThis(f): 12:33pm
Happy they're okay.
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by Deicide: 12:37pm
|Re: New Photos Of Children Who Survived Reigners Church Collapse by ideology(m): 12:38pm
i love kids, pray they recover fast cute kids
