http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/new-photos-of-children-who-survived.html As previously reported, David, 2, and Benita, 5, both children of Mr Uko Ima, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority were injured in the December 1oth Reigners Church collapse in Akwa Ibom. They are currently receiving treatment at Ibom Specialist Hospital. More photos after the cut....

Alhamdulilahi for their lives. 3 Likes

God is good 2 Likes

Thank God for their lives. Who ever is behind that church collapse will never go unpunished 1 Like





Wish you quick and complete recovery. strong fine boys.Wish you quick and complete recovery. 2 Likes

Beautiful Kids Suffering Pains At This Tender Age, The Fact That They Survived Means That God Has A Mission For Them On Earth, I Pray They Never Deviate, May God Perfect His Healing Upon Their Lives In Jesus Name. 5 Likes 1 Share

Awww. Cute kids. The plan of the evil ones no work... get well soon 1 Like

God thank you....

Wishing them quick recovery 2 Likes

Thank God for their lives.



I wish people can learn

Chai

God is the Greatest 1 Like

thanks be to almighty Allah for there survival, R.I.P to the late

Quick recovery

Alhamdulillah, may Allah grant em shifa Ameen

Cute kids. I pray 4 total n permanent healing upon dem

Thank God for their Lives



what if its Yahweh that's behind it?



he "works in mysterious ways"



maybe he made another bet with Satan like he did in the case of Job[/quote]

awww Gods name be praised! See their little body? Oh my God



Father i thank You for the lives of this children. awww Gods name be praised! See their little body? Oh my GodFather i thank You for the lives of this children.

Happy they're okay.

