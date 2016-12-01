₦airaland Forum

OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by exlinkleads(f): 11:03am
Is this what being a celebrity have degenerated to? This is getting worst day by day. Yomi Black's wife, Liz John Black shared a video of her breastfeeding her 14 month old son and thanked God for giving her the strength to be able to do so.

She wrote:

I want to thank God for a wonderful year, it's been very educating and enlightening. I thank God for the strength to breast-feed my baby for 14 months. I thank God for my family and my friends, my business and career. #Thankgod #BeGrateful #TheImportantThingsOfLife

People's reactions and video below...


Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by dacovajnr: 11:06am
Abeg Where's the link to the Video I wan see fwesh Booby grin Smellymouth come and See Something you like
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Sharon6(f): 11:09am
Yeye dey smell. I am currently nursing twins and I've never recorded them to point social media.




3 Likes

Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Philistine(m): 11:10am
What the hell is this? Ori Omu!!!
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Nathdoug(m): 11:10am
So this 1 na news...mtcheeeww
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by martineverest(m): 11:10am
foolishnessss
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Okundaye4(m): 11:10am
Hmmm, nawa o
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by legendte(m): 11:11am
Click like if you came here to view booby.

#IamDisappointed
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by prettythicksme(f): 11:11am
Hmmm not bad,cute kid kiss kiss
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by kimacent(m): 11:12am
Breast milk is good 4 men.
Those in support say HI
Those against say NIL
The "HI" have it.
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by AlexCk: 11:12am
Wow,

Well, not surprised, if people display nudity & other awkward things, this doesn't surprise me,

cuz social networks seems to have taking people's brains.
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by lawrenzi(m): 11:12am
This woman should go and do this inside now
the baby is cute though...
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by undarey: 11:12am
How is this a news...who should have breastfed the child if not her. Im not understanding
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by onims44(m): 11:13am
smh...
I just checked...
she has 17k followers yet there is 21k views to the post
How this country is still in recession is beyond me
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by BarakOkenny(m): 11:13am
The baby no sharp, unlike my own ghetto baby wey dey tear bobby like pure-water nylon here.... Ahbeg! Make Una just wish me happy birthday. sad

Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by VickyRotex(f): 11:13am
Sharon6:
Yeye dey smell. I am currently nursing twins and I've never recorded them to point social media.




GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!





Awwwwwnnnnnn. Iya beji! kiss kiss

Ibeji lemi na! smiley

Regards to them!
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by steppins: 11:13am
See niple! E long like Turkey neck.
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by ladypearl45(f): 11:13am
nawa ooo.
yeyebrity
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Ehins22(m): 11:13am
grin
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by gradeA(m): 11:13am
martineverest:
foolishnessss
Arrant foolishness.
why share such a video. After you accuse guys of being perverts.
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Collins87: 11:13am
She saw that as important!
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by ladyF(f): 11:14am
Hian!!!

How this one take consign us now? Vaseline crew will like this sha...but what do I know... grin

It's LadyF again grin grin grin
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by KellyKertz: 11:14am
watz d meaning of dhz

Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by HopeAlive14(m): 11:15am
Chai!

Person enjoy wen im small o..

God bless you, my mama.

Fine baby
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by ksam(m): 11:16am
oh Lord! ! .Howmany times must i fall into temptation? i actually came to see ................ u all know what i mean
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by dacovajnr: 11:16am
BarakOkenny:
Ahbeg! Make Una just wish me happy birthday. sad
We Witch you Happy birthday grin
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Ten12: 11:18am
dacovajnr:
Abeg Where's the link to the Video I wan see fwesh Booby grin Smellymouth come and See Something you like


After 14months of constant sucking and matching by father nd grown up son u still look forward to seeing fresh tin dia...habaaa oga
Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by exlinkleads(f): 11:19am
dacovajnr:
Abeg Where's the link to the Video I wan see fwesh Booby grin Smellymouth come and See Something you like


ashawo, follow the link you go see am

(0) (Reply)

