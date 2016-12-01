₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,289 members, 3,270,627 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 11:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son (1786 Views)
|OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by exlinkleads(f): 11:03am
Is this what being a celebrity have degenerated to? This is getting worst day by day. Yomi Black's wife, Liz John Black shared a video of her breastfeeding her 14 month old son and thanked God for giving her the strength to be able to do so.
She wrote:
I want to thank God for a wonderful year, it's been very educating and enlightening. I thank God for the strength to breast-feed my baby for 14 months. I thank God for my family and my friends, my business and career. #Thankgod #BeGrateful #TheImportantThingsOfLife
People's reactions and video below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2016/12/omg-yomi-blacks-wife-shares-video-of.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44 dominique missyb3
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by dacovajnr: 11:06am
Abeg Where's the link to the Video I wan see fwesh Booby Smellymouth come and See Something you like
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Sharon6(f): 11:09am
Yeye dey smell. I am currently nursing twins and I've never recorded them to point social media.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
3 Likes
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Philistine(m): 11:10am
What the hell is this? Ori Omu!!!
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Nathdoug(m): 11:10am
So this 1 na news...mtcheeeww
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by martineverest(m): 11:10am
foolishnessss
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Okundaye4(m): 11:10am
Hmmm, nawa o
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by legendte(m): 11:11am
Click like if you came here to view booby.
#IamDisappointed
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by prettythicksme(f): 11:11am
Hmmm not bad,cute kid
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by kimacent(m): 11:12am
Breast milk is good 4 men.
Those in support say HI
Those against say NIL
The "HI" have it.
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by AlexCk: 11:12am
Wow,
Well, not surprised, if people display nudity & other awkward things, this doesn't surprise me,
cuz social networks seems to have taking people's brains.
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by lawrenzi(m): 11:12am
This woman should go and do this inside now
the baby is cute though...
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by undarey: 11:12am
How is this a news...who should have breastfed the child if not her. Im not understanding
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by onims44(m): 11:13am
smh...
I just checked...
she has 17k followers yet there is 21k views to the post
How this country is still in recession is beyond me
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by BarakOkenny(m): 11:13am
The baby no sharp, unlike my own ghetto baby wey dey tear bobby like pure-water nylon here.... Ahbeg! Make Una just wish me happy birthday.
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by VickyRotex(f): 11:13am
Sharon6:
Awwwwwnnnnnn. Iya beji!
Ibeji lemi na!
Regards to them!
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by steppins: 11:13am
See niple! E long like Turkey neck.
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by ladypearl45(f): 11:13am
nawa ooo.
yeyebrity
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Ehins22(m): 11:13am
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by gradeA(m): 11:13am
martineverest:Arrant foolishness.
why share such a video. After you accuse guys of being perverts.
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Collins87: 11:13am
She saw that as important!
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by ladyF(f): 11:14am
Hian!!!
How this one take consign us now? Vaseline crew will like this sha...but what do I know...
It's LadyF again
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by KellyKertz: 11:14am
watz d meaning of dhz
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by HopeAlive14(m): 11:15am
Chai!
Person enjoy wen im small o..
God bless you, my mama.
Fine baby
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by ksam(m): 11:16am
oh Lord! ! .Howmany times must i fall into temptation? i actually came to see ................ u all know what i mean
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by dacovajnr: 11:16am
BarakOkenny:We Witch you Happy birthday
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by Ten12: 11:18am
dacovajnr:
After 14months of constant sucking and matching by father nd grown up son u still look forward to seeing fresh tin dia...habaaa oga
|Re: OMG - Yomi Black's Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son by exlinkleads(f): 11:19am
dacovajnr:
ashawo, follow the link you go see am
(0) (Reply)
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Featur / Drive 1 Million Guaranteed Real Visitors To Your Site Every Month Totally Free / Hybikay Ft Ab1- Blackberry Pin: Check It Out, Download And Share.its Hot
Viewing this topic: prexy4real09(m), Enrichlee(m), achemmatthew, Psalmuel92(m), pepe4reps, amdoyin82(m), bakinswo, yomi007k(m), Gshun, EMWILL, aylek, dadaha, Jo144(m), labykago, rose54321, toblosky(m), khalhokage(m), nobledway, youngmoneyeze, udochyk, DaMessenger, AlphaMaximus(m), ItzOlivia, kennkay87(m), Bisjosh(f), Okundaye4(m), Kaykay(m), Arijude(m), beautyerhu86(f), beatzone(m), mannyU, kolafolabi(m), donmatin(m), Sibeal(f), piping, leTrizzle, McReoz, suzan404(f), Muh(m), soberdrunk(m), SmartyPants, meghie1(f), chomskyina85(f), BrutalJab, Airforce1(m), Solace5, enitey(f), bellong, kaliyu97(m), truthspeaks, jackzy, anyicool(m), Ten12, geesilver(m), nodimples, felix000000(m), aril, kinethic, johnugwu, engreo(m), bandely(m), Limeone(m), DBlackCeazer(m), s3nn2x(m), deor03(m), Adaezeagu(f), rimzo(m), ladywriter(f), adgab(m), scotcom, Toks2008(m), Eness(m), CplusJason(m), oladistinct(m), ladyF(f), Lilboots(m), hanenyo, Afu84(m), fruitiee, engrnedu, xtratagem(m), CwazyBlaqGal(f), femi4(m), saheedowolabi01, HopeAlive14(m), blym4real, Badgers14, dimarket(m), naijaboi2(m), onims44(m), MsBisi(f), psalmist0203(m), sizzyhands47, bimbola4real(m), purity22(f), AbsalomOtutu(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17