She wrote:



I want to thank God for a wonderful year, it's been very educating and enlightening. I thank God for the strength to breast-feed my baby for 14 months. I thank God for my family and my friends, my business and career. #Thankgod #BeGrateful #TheImportantThingsOfLife



People's reactions and video below...





more @



Smellymouth come and See Something you like Abeg Where's the link to the Video I wan see fwesh BoobySmellymouth come and See Something you like

Yeye dey smell. I am currently nursing twins and I've never recorded them to point social media.









GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 3 Likes

What the hell is this? Ori Omu!!!

So this 1 na news...mtcheeeww

foolishnessss

Hmmm, nawa o

Click like if you came here to view booby.



#IamDisappointed

Hmmm not bad,cute kid

Breast milk is good 4 men.

Those in support say HI

Those against say NIL

The "HI" have it.

Wow,



Well, not surprised, if people display nudity & other awkward things, this doesn't surprise me,



cuz social networks seems to have taking people's brains.

This woman should go and do this inside now

the baby is cute though...

How is this a news...who should have breastfed the child if not her. Im not understanding



I just checked...

she has 17k followers yet there is 21k views to the post

How this country is still in recession is beyond me smh...I just checked...she has 17k followers yet there is 21k views to the postHow this country is still in recession is beyond me

The baby no sharp, unlike my own ghetto baby wey dey tear bobby like pure-water nylon here.... Ahbeg! Make Una just wish me happy birthday.

Sharon6:

Awwwwwnnnnnn. Iya beji!



Ibeji lemi na!



See niple! E long like Turkey neck.

nawa ooo.

yeyebrity

martineverest:

foolishnessss Arrant foolishness.

She saw that as important!





How this one take consign us now? Vaseline crew will like this sha...but what do I know...



How this one take consign us now? Vaseline crew will like this sha...but what do I know...

watz d meaning of dhz

Chai!



Person enjoy wen im small o..



God bless you, my mama.



Fine baby

oh Lord! ! .Howmany times must i fall into temptation? i actually came to see ................ u all know what i mean

BarakOkenny:

dacovajnr:

Abeg Where's the link to the Video I wan see fwesh Booby Smellymouth come and See Something you like



